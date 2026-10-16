Halfway Through October, Diesel Is Setting the Terms for the Entire Energy Market

oilmarketdaily.com/qd/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">oilmarketdaily.com/qd/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Oil Market Daily News Commentary - Global onshore oil inventories are hovering at their lowest levels since at least 2016, according to the International Energy Agency's October Oil Market Report, released on October 14. The agency estimates world oil supply rose 2.5 million barrels per day in September to 102.3 million barrels per day, led by Gulf producers, but described the recovery as fragile and said diesel markets remained under significant strain. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL), BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) (TSX: SU).
The first half of the month has been defined less by crude than by the fuels made from it. The IEA said wholesale diesel hit record highs of around $220 a barrel in Europe and the U.S. in September, that global diesel exports were 700,000 barrels per day lower than a year earlier, and that gasoil supply is expected to fall short of demand in the fourth quarter. It does not expect lost inventories to be rebuilt before the second half of 2027.
Prices reflect that strain. Brent traded at $108.70 a barrel on the morning of October 14, up from $62.54 a year earlier, according to Fortune's daily price tracker. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, in its October Short-Term Energy Outlook released on October 6, raised its fourth quarter Brent forecast to $105 a barrel, $14 higher than a month earlier, and expects U.S. retail diesel to average $5.19 a gallon in 2026 and stay above $4 through 2027.
Policy moves have come quickly. Group of Seven governments agreed in early October to release up to 100 million barrels of diesel and crude from emergency reserves, Chinese refiners suspended fuel exports for October, and seven OPEC+ members agreed on October 4 to keep their required production levels unchanged for November. On October 11, President Trump posted that an "energy ceasefire" was in effect between Russia and Ukraine, after calling on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian refineries; Russia had not confirmed it at the time.
The result is a split market. Companies that turn crude into diesel and jet fuel are reporting sharply higher margins, while producers in the Gulf are working around attacks on their infrastructure and the IEA expects global oil demand to fall 2.6 million barrels per day this year as supply disruptions raise fuel prices.
CONTINUED... Read more oil and gas market coverage at: oilmarketdaily.com
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL)
Shell put a number on what the fuel squeeze is worth. In its third quarter 2026 update note on October 7, the company put its indicative refining margin at $42 a barrel for the quarter, up from $24 in the second quarter. Its indicative chemicals margin moved the other way, to $208 a tonne from $270.
Integrated Gas production is expected at 740,000 to 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 631,000, including the ARC Resources acquisition Shell completed on September 2. Shell also flagged an outflow of about $2.5 billion tied to the timing of emissions certificate payments and said net debt will reflect the ARC acquisition and higher shipping lease costs. Third quarter results are scheduled for October 29.
BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP)
BP's third quarter trading statement on October 13 carried both sides of the month. The company said its refining indicator margin averaged $46.7 a barrel in the quarter, up from $29.6, and expects stronger realized refining margins to add $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion. It expects its gas marketing and trading result to be significantly higher than in the second quarter, with oil trading broadly flat.
BP also expects post-tax impairments of $3.0 billion to $4.5 billion, which it said are primarily attributable to transition businesses in its gas and low carbon energy segment. Net debt is expected to fall to $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion from $22.3 billion at the end of the second quarter. Results are due on October 30.
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)
Chevron spent the first week of October reshaping both its leadership and its Bakken business. On October 5 it announced senior leadership changes effective January 1, 2027: Chief Financial Officer Eimear Bonner will become president of Oil, Products & Gas, New Energies president Jeff Gustavson will become CFO, Offshore president Brent Gros will lead New Energies and the company's AI strategy, and Vice Chairman Mark Nelson will lead strategy and business development. A day later, it signed agreements with Hess Midstream that it expects to cut its Bakken midstream costs by about half, while booking an estimated one-time after-tax loss of $3 billion to $4 billion at closing.
Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth also weighed in on policy, calling a possible U.S. diesel export ban "unwise" in a CNBC interview on October 7 and describing the global inventory position heading into winter as "very serious."
"And so, we're at much lower levels of inventory right now and it makes the system more vulnerable to disruption," said Wirth.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)
Marathon Petroleum has become one of the month's most-watched energy stocks. Shares reached an all-time high of $470.42 this week and were up 185% year to date as of October 13, according to Investing.com. Analysts are split on how much further the run has to go: UBS raised its price target to $510 with a Buy rating, while Jefferies downgraded the stock to Hold with a $413 target, arguing the share price already reflects the midcycle margins it expects in 2030.
The momentum traces back to the company's second quarter results, when Marathon reported net income of $5.14 billion, or $17.73 per diluted share, up from $3.96 a year earlier, and a refining and marketing margin of $36.33 a barrel, more than double the $17.58 of the prior-year quarter. It returned more than $2.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter and had $6.1 billion remaining under its repurchase authorizations at June 30. Its third quarter conference call is scheduled for November 3.
"The completion of two high-return, yield-enhancing refining investments further position us to deliver incremental value," said Maryann Mannen, Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Petroleum.
Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) (TSX: SU)
Suncor is narrowing its focus to the oil sands. On October 4, the company announced an agreement to sell its 48% interest in Terra Nova, 40% interest in White Rose and 38.6% interest in West White Rose offshore assets to Ithaca Energy plc for C$1.2 billion (US$860 million) in upfront cash, plus a contingent payment of up to C$350 million (US$250 million) based on future oil prices. Ithaca will assume investment commitments and all future liabilities associated with the assets, including total estimated abandonment and lease liabilities of C$1.4 billion. The sale has an effective date of July 1, 2026 and is expected to close in early 2027, and Suncor keeps its interests in Hebron and Hibernia.
Suncor also increased share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid from C$500 million to C$750 million per month, starting in October 2026, and said its Investor Day commitments to grow normalized free funds flow by C$2 billion and reduce its WTI breakeven by US$5 a barrel through 2028 remain unchanged.
"This transaction further focuses our efforts on opportunities that generate the greatest long-term shareholder value," said Rich Kruger, Chief Executive Officer of Suncor.
To follow every company in this article in one place, build a free watchlist on Quote Daddy, with live quotes, interactive charts, insider activity from SEC Form 4 filings, alerts and one-tap AI briefings on why a stock moved. Accounts are free at quotedaddy.com.
Contact Information:
Media Contact: info@oilmarketdaily.com
DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is not a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.
This article is independent news commentary. Oil Market Daily is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("MEL"), a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland. MEL has not been paid by any company mentioned in this article. MEL and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not currently own any shares of the companies mentioned in this article, but reserve the right to, and will, buy and sell shares of those companies at any time without further notice. Information is drawn from company releases, regulatory filings, agency reports and third-party reporting believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investing in securities carries risk, including the loss of some or all of your investment. This document is governed by the laws of Ireland.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halfway-through-october-diesel-is-setting-the-terms-for-the-entire-energy-market-302911073.html
SOURCE Oil Market Daily