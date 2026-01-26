Grocery Outlet Provides Two Million Meals* to People Facing Hunger through Holiday Season Partnership with Feeding America

Grocery Outlet Provides Two Million Meals* to People Facing Hunger through Holiday Season Partnership with Feeding America

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company"), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, today announced that it raised enough funds to provide two million meals* to people facing hunger through its holiday campaign with Feeding America®, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization.

The initiative, which ran from mid-November through December 31, was part of Grocery Outlet's ongoing commitment to fight hunger and support the local communities it operates in. During the campaign, customers were invited to donate at checkout, and store operators were able to choose which local food bank or community organization they wished to support. Grocery Outlet also matched a portion of donations to amplify the impact, altogether raising over $200,000.

"Food insecurity continues to affect millions of Americans, and we are proud to stand alongside Feeding America to make a meaningful difference," said Jason Potter, Grocery Outlet Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the generosity of our customers and the dedication of our store teams, we helped provide two million meals to people who need them most."

Feeding America estimates that 47 million people in the U.S. face hunger, including 13 million of whom are children.

"We are grateful to Grocery Outlet and its customers for their incredible support in helping us provide meals to families who are facing hunger," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice-President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "Partnerships like this are essential to ensuring that everyone has access to the food they need."

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 560 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

Media Contact:
Kyle Noble, knoble@cfgo.com

About Feeding America®
Feeding America® is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

grocery-outlet-holding-corpgonasdaq-go
GO
The Conversation (0)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.

Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 26, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Black, P. Eng., as Corporate Secretary of the Company after the resignation of Errol Farr, CPA effective... Keep Reading...

Streamex Corp. Announces Issuance of Prepayment Notice for Previously Announced Convertible Debenture Financing & Notice of Termination for Standby Equity Purchase Agreement

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization of commodity assets, today announced that it has delivered an optional prepayment notice to the holder of its Secured Convertible Debentures, YA II PN, LTD., a Cayman Islands exempt limited... Keep Reading...
THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief – The digital economy just hit the wall of physics. Paper confidence is dying in real-time. Gold just crossed $4,700/oz in the opening weeks of January. Street consensus now targets $5,000 within the year. AI hyperscalers require 300+ gigawatts of... Keep Reading...
Acquisition Of The Northern Shield Platinum Group Metals-Copper-Nickel Critical Minerals Project In The Ring Of Fire, Northern Ontario

Acquisition Of The Northern Shield Platinum Group Metals-Copper-Nickel Critical Minerals Project In The Ring Of Fire, Northern Ontario

(TheNewswire) January 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockport, Ontario–New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired via staking the Northern Shield Property within the Ring of Fire, a new platinum group metals... Keep Reading...
Valereum Plc

Signing of Share Subscription Agreement with Quorium Global Photonics SPC ("QGP"),

Changes to Capital Structure and Related Party Transaction

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser,

Lifting of Suspension

Valereum Plc (the "Company" or "Valereum") is delighted to announce that, further to the announcements on 25 November 2025 and 2 December 2025, it has signed a Share Subscription Agreement (the "Agreement") with Quorium Global Photonics SPC ("QGP") acting on behalf of and for Valereum Quorium... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

Related News

gold-investing

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

base-metals-investing

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

base-metals-investing

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

energy-investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

base-metals-investing

CORRECTION - Domestic Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and provides further details on the engagement of Michael Pound

manganese-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Euro Manganese Gains 134 Percent