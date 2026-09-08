Grid Battery Reports Annual General Meeting Results

Grid Battery Reports Annual General Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..
 

Maple Ridge, BC TheNewswire - September 8, 2026- Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL,OTC:EVKRF, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) announces that the 2026 Annual General Meeting was held today, Tuesday, September 8, 2026 and is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed to the Shareholders were approved with over 98.72% or more voting in favour in all categories.   The resolutions approved are as follows:

 

1.        The following individuals were re-elected Directors of the Company: Tim Fernback, Robert Setter, Ali Alizadeh and Solange Khan

 

2.        SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as the Company's auditors.

 

The Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company for the ensuing year:

 

Tim Fernback:                President & CEO
Robert Guanzon:                Chief Financial Officer
Tina Whyte:                        Corporate Secretary

 

Tim Fernback, Ali Alizadeh and Solange Khan were appointed members of the Audit Committee for the upcoming year.  

 

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.  www.gridbatterymetals.com.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nickel Project, British Columbia

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented.  The Company owns a 100% interest in the Nickel Project.

  

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Company's property(s).

   

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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