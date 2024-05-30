Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Completes Phase 1 of its 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Completes Phase 1 of its 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 30, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) announces that it has completed the first phase of its springsummer exploration program at its Clayton Valley Lithium Property near Silver Peak, Nevada, which includes a detailed infill soil sampling program and a previously announced MT geophysical survey.

At the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, the Company contracted the services of Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") to perform both a detailed infill soil sampling of the southern section of the claim block and to oversee a Magnetotelluric (" MT") geophysical survey to obtain information about subsurface resistivity and geology performed by KLM Geoscience LLC ("KLM") over the entire property.  The infill soil sampling exploration work has now been completed and samples have been transported to the assay lab pending results. Together these geological techniques should help predict geological structure and possible locations for lithium accumulation.  This is part of a methodical and systematic approach to high quality mineral exploration for this highly sought after metal in Nevada and will assist the Company in determining next steps for the overall exploration plan, including but not limited to a subsequent drilling program.

Recent Infill Soil Samples Taken (Clayton Valley Lithium Project)

The MT geophysical survey was performed by the KLM and was overseen by Grid's Qualified Professional, Mr. Steven McMillin P.G.

MT survey profiles


Click Image To View Full Size

Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. comments "The MT survey was completed over eleven profiles. The results were plotted in horizontal slices at 250m, 500m and 750m with bedrock depths that range from 216 to 406 m within the Grid claims as announced on May 2, 2024 .   A major northeast fault interpreted from gravity bisects the claim block and is best apparent in the 500m slice even though the slice is below the basin floor. This suggests that the fault may be a fluid conduit at depth. The fault is less apparent in the strong near-surface anomaly in the 250m slice that may reflect a spread of fluids within the basin sediments away from the fault. The 750m depth slice is likely below the basin floor and conductivity is mostly focused near the basin bounding faults".

Tim Fernback, Grid President & CEO comments "Now that the infill detailed soil sampling and MT geophysical survey programs are complete at Clayton Valley, we will gather as a group to interpret the geological data and assay lab results to plan our next steps at Clayton Valley.  This next step will likely include a 3D Leapfrog model of the subsurface to identify additional drilling targets, and a subsequent drilling program later in the year to test the depth of the lithium bearing claystone.  We are very excited about the results to date on the property."

Prior Exploration Programs

This current work associated with the first phase of the 2024 exploration plan compliments prior exploration work on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project which includes a soil sampling program over the entire property and an initial prior drilling program consisting of three reverse circulation holes totaling 356 meters (1155 feet).  The holes were intended to test the presence of lithium bearing clay members of the lakebed sediments.  Drillhole RCV-01, drilled to a depth of 130m (425 feet), was designed to twin a geothermal gradient hole drilled by a previous explorer.  Results of this hole correlated with the log of the previous hole including intervals of volcanic ash and dark green clay. Hole RCV-02, located approximately 1260 meters north of RCV-01 was drilled to a depth of 135.6m (445 ft) and penetrated a section consisting primarily of rhyolitic volcanic ash and interbedded sediments.  It penetrated a 4.5-meter section of dark green clay before entering the metamorphic alluvium.  Poor drilling conditions and high-water flows ended the hole before reaching the target depth but after successfully evaluating the lake sediment section. Hole RCV-03, located 3,890m (12,762 ft) north from Hole RCV-01, was designed to look for a perched section of volcanoclastic sediments beneath an alluvial fan.  Previous water well logs indicated a layer of clay, ash, and silt beneath the alluvium and above the bedrock. Apparently, this hole was located too close to the pediment and encountered metamorphosed dolomite at a depth of 56 meters (185 feet) and about the projected elevation of the sedimentary section.  The hole lost circulation in an apparent karst horizon at 68.5 meters (225 feet) and was terminated at 79.2 meters (260 ft) without regaining sample return.

Grid's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (RC Drilling Locations Identified)


Click Image To View Full Size

Tim Fernback, Grid President & CEO comments "Clayton Valley Nevada is home to North America's only lithium brine producer (Albemarle Corporation's Silver Peak Mine) and our property is immediately to the west of their lithium property and production facility.  Recently, Century Lithium (our neighbor to the east of the Silver Peak Mine) has just released their Positive Feasibility Study by T. Lane et al. (2024). Measured and Indicated resources totaling 1,207.33 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 957 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li) containing 1.155 Mt of Li or 6.148 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), a 40-year mine life and an after-tax NPV 8 of $3.01 billion. Additional information is in Century Lithium's NI-43-101 by Fayram et al. (2020) 43-101 Report .

With the MT survey that has just been completed, together with the results of the planned detailed soil sampling program in the southern area of our Clayton Valley claim block, these results will allow us to determine next steps for our exploration programs later in the year."

It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Company's property(s).

About Rangefront Geological

Elko Nevada-based Rangefront Geological has combined in-depth expertise with cutting-edge technology to provide mining consulting services, contract labor, field crew services, and vehicular support to the mining industry.  With services available across North America, Rangefront works closely with its clients to provide high-quality mineral exploration services.

About KLM Geoscience LLC

KLM ( https://www.klmgeoscience.com/ ) is an industry leading, Nevada-based geophysical exploration company.  Established in 2014, KLM specializes in a wide array of geophysical   methods.  Using state of the art equipment, KLM's services include induced polarization (IP), natural-source magnetotellurics (MT, AMT), controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotellurics (CSAMT), passive seismic and magnetic potential field surveys.  With a head office location in Nevada, this allows KLM to rapidly mobilize and begin work at a moment's notice throughout the Western United States and beyond.  KLM has been a preferred vendor for Grid and its management team for many years.

Qualified Person

Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained within this news release.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

  www.gridbatterymetals.com .

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation. A Phase 1 exploration program at the Texas Springs Property (Fall 2023) yielded average lithium grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to  5,610 ppm Lithium .

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) and comprised of 725 mineral claims.  Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023 ).  More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023 ). Our exploration results are on-trend with these results.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

References

Prefeasibility Study Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Esmerelda County, Nevada, August 5, 2020, Amended March 15, 2021, Todd Fayram MMSA-QP (CMS), Terre A. Lane MMSA-QP (GRE), J.J. Brown, SME-RM (GRE), NI43-101 Technical Report for Century Lithium

Century Lithium Announces Positive Feasibility Study for the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada, April 29, 2024, Terre A Lane MMSA-QP (GRE), Hamid Samari, Principal Geologist, Todd-Fayram, Sr. V.P Metallurgy-Century Lithium, Alan Drake, Process Engineering, Haiming (Peter)Yuan Principal Geotechnical Engineer, Paul Blauch, Technical Director, Farza Kossari, Cost Estimating Engineer, Century Lithium Press Release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Company's property(s).

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Grid Battery Metals and Publishes its Initiation Research Report

Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Grid Battery Metals and Publishes its Initiation Research Report

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC May 9, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to report that Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental" or "FRC") has initiated coverage of the Company. The Initiating Coverage Report can be viewed at Fundamental's website and various third-party websites.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Exploration Team Reports its MT Geophysics Survey Results on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Exploration Team Reports its MT Geophysics Survey Results on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased announce the results of the initial exploration program, a Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics survey performed by the KLM Geoscience ("KLM"). The geophysics survey was overseen by Grid's Qualified Professional, Mr. Steven McMillin P.G

MT survey profiles

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

Grid Battery Metals Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 29 2024- Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) has received a request by the OTC Markets Group to comment on recent promotional activity related to Grid's common shares traded on the OTC Markets.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

  • Grid Battery Metals Inc. sets April 25, 2024 as the record date for the distribution to its shareholders of AC/DC shares

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company held on April 9, 2024. All matters set out in its management information circular dated March 7, 2024 were approved with 99% voting in favour of all resolutions, including approval of the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") for the previously announced spin-out by the Company of 9,414,040 common shares of its wholly owned subsidiary ACDC Battery Metals Inc. ("ACDC") to the shareholders of the Company and the Company will transfer to ACDC ownership of its Nickel Properties in British Columbia. The Company will keep shareholders apprised of the status of the closing of the Arrangement and the timing of the share dividend

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company's CEO, Brian M. Culley, will present at the 2024 BIO International Convention , on Tuesday June 4 th , 2024, at 2:30pm in Theater 3. Company representatives are also hosting meetings with potential partners and collaborators to discuss opportunities for strategic alliances across Lineage's novel pipeline of cell therapy transplant programs. The BIO International Convention is the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world, and is taking place June 3-6, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6 th at 10:00am ET in New York, NY.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff302/atxs/1868288 . An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the " Offering ") to C$3,800,000 . The Offering has been revised to allow for the sale of any combination units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 29 2024.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

At the meeting, the shareholders voted to set the number of Board members at seven and elected Kim Baird , Peter M.D. Bradshaw , Anne Currie , James S. Gilbert , Peter J. Marshall , Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year.  The shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the Company's Share Compensation Plan.

The Company notes that William ("Bill") H. Myckatyn , who had served with distinction on the Board since 1999, did not stand for re-election at the meeting.

"Bill's extensive knowledge as a mining engineer has been very important in guiding the Company's growth, from the initial focus on the novel style of awaruite nickel mineralization at Baptiste to the completion of a preliminary feasibility study and all the milestones achieved along the way," said Mr. Bradshaw, Chairman of the Board.  "Bill has always been very generous with his time and contributing the wisdom gained from his very successful career, from being the President and CEO of Princeton Mining and Gibraltar Mines, as the founder and CEO of Quadra Mining, and from over 17 years with Placer Dome.  On behalf of the Company's Board, our shareholders and myself, I would like to extend my very great appreciation to Bill for his many years of dedicated service to FPX Nickel."

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/30/c5917.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Larson as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), the Company's majority-owned subsidiary specializing in carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") via permanent mineralization.  Mr. Larson brings to CO2 Lock over 25 years of combined corporate finance, technology development and entrepreneurial experience.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very pleased to welcome Scott to lead CO2 Lock through the next phase of growth in pursuit of large-scale, low-cost and permanent carbon capture and storage," commented FPX Nickel's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw .  "CO2 Lock is at a pivotal stage of development.  In late-2023, the company completed a comprehensive field program at its SAM project site in central British Columbia , including the first-ever successful injection of CO2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic deposit.  Scott will be leading CO2 Lock's execution of a large-scale pilot program in early 2025, which will result in the first commercial carbon mineralization project in British Columbia ."

Before joining CO2 Lock, Mr. Larson was CEO and co-founder of SpaceAlpha, an earth observation company building synthetic aperture radar technology and Helios Wire, a satellite company building out a space-enabled IoT/M2M network which was successfully sold.  He was also previously CEO and co-founder of UrtheCast, scaling the Company from inception, taking it public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising $200 million , and growing the company to 250 employees with seven offices around the world.

"The opportunity to be part of a technology and process that will allow CO2 Lock to sequester carbon permanently, on a global scale, is very compelling," said Scott Larson .  "I'm looking forward to building value, scaling up, and developing partnerships throughout the carbon capture and cleantech sector."

Mr. Larson has assumed the role of CO2 Lock's CEO from Mr. Cooper Quinn .  On behalf of the Board of Directors, FPX Nickel and CO2 Lock extend our thanks to Mr. Quinn for his commitment and contributions to the company.

Background

On March 30, 2022 , FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding subsidiary to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities. FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on its own properties, and can use any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/29/c6618.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Plans to Drill in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Plans to Drill in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 28, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that the company has plans to execute a drill program on 214 claims in Way Township commencing in mid-Jine. The claims extend from about 4 to 15 km southwest of the town of Hearst, Ontario. The property area is equivalent to approximately 4,500 hectares or 45 sq km. The drill program follows geophysical surveys done to identify targets that may be the source of the mineralized boulder. The recent geophysical program was partially funded by the Ontario Junior Exploration Program and application has been made to the same program to fund the drill program. The Program will fund up to $200,000 on a $400,000 exploration program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×