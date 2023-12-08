Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Grid Battery Metals Announces the Geophysics Results from Phase 1 of its Exploration Plan at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Geophysics Results from Phase 1 of its Exploration Plan at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - December 8, 2023- Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces the completed geophysics results from the first phase of its fall exploration program at its Texas Springs Property near Elko Nevada.

Texas Spring Nevada Lithium Property


Click Image To View Full Size

Phase 1 Exploration Program Recap

At the Texas Springs Lithium Project, the Company contracted the services of Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") to perform both a detailed soil sampling on a 50 m X 100 m spacing and to oversee a CSAMT geophysical survey performed by KLM Geoscience.  The CSAMT survey is a method for obtaining information about subsurface resistivity and geology, which can help predict geological structure and interfaces of potentially lithium bearing geologic units, while the detailed surface sampling will allow us to determine lithium values at surface.

Together these geological techniques should help predict geological structure and possible locations of historic lithium accumulation.  This is part of a methodical and systematic approach to high quality mineral exploration for this highly sought after metal in Nevada and will assist the Company in determining next steps for the overall exploration plan, including but not limited to a subsequent drilling program.

Soil Sample Grid Completed


Click Image To View Full Size

CSAMT Geophysical Survey Results

While the results from the associated soil sampling program are expected next week once our geological team completes their review of the data, the results from the CSAMT geophysical survey are as follows:


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

Mr. Seth Cude, P.G., Grid's Qualified Person comments on the results of the program "The CSAMT survey shows several near horizontal to gently dipping subsurface horizons which may have served as paleo accumulation basins, collecting lithium bearing clays. Tieng these subsurface structures to the surface soil analysis will provide excellent drilling targets".


Click Image To View Full Size

Tim Fernback, Grid President & CEO comments "Rangefront is a company that our geological team members have used several times in the past for lithium exploration work in Nevada for both Grid and other companies that we have managed in the past, including Surge Battery Metals, and Fuse Battery Metals.  Geophysical surveys and soil sampling is part of a methodical and systematic approach to high quality mineral exploration for claystone lithium deposits in Nevada and will allow us to select drill targets for subsequent exploration programs in the future. "

Texas Spring Property Location

Of note, the Texas Springs Lithium Property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") ( TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF ). Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. On September 12, 2023, Surge announced some exciting results of its most recent drilling program at this property, and recorded its highest grades to date, with up to 8070 ppm Lithium on the Northern Nevada Lithium project. These results were followed up on December 5, 2023 with a subsequent drill program yielding core drilling intercepts with assays over 7,630 ppm and multiple horizons upon deeper drilling performed.


Click Image To View Full Size

Tim Fernback, Grid President & CEO comments "Now that the CSAMT geophysical survey is complete at Texas Springs, and once we analyze the results from the assay lab on our detailed soil sampling in the area, we will gather as a group to interpret the geological data and plan our next steps at Texas Springs for the upcoming 2024 exploration season."

About Rangefront Geological

Elko Nevada-based Rangefront Geological has combined in-depth expertise with cutting-edge technology to provide mining consulting services, contract labor, field crew services, and vehicular support to the mining industry.  With services available across North America, Rangefront works closely with its clients to provide high-quality mineral exploration services.

Qualified Person

Mr. Seth Cude, P.G. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained within this news release.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. www.gridbatterymetals.com .

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation.

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") ( TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF ) and comprised of 303 mineral claims.  Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023 ).  More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023 ).

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 4 28-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery MetalsCELL:CCTSXV:CELLBase Metals Investing
CELL:CC
Grid Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Grid Battery Metals

Grid Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Extends Agreement with TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Extends Agreement with TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - November 17, 2023 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that further to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2023, announcing the engagement TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, the parties have agreed to amend certain terms of the Digital Marketing Services Agreement (the "Agreement") which Agreement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on September 28, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team on Site at the Volt Canyon Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team on Site at the Volt Canyon Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid Battery ") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces that its exploration team has just visited Volt Canyon Property in Lander County, Nevada, approximately 50 kilometres west of Eureka, Nevada

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Resource World Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals

Resource World Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) announces that Resource World Magazine Inc., a respected industry news writer and editorial author, has profiled Grid Battery Metals Inc. in its latest issue

The article and corporate profile can be found by accessing the following weblink, Resource World Article.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Amends Consulting Services Agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd.

Grid Battery Amends Consulting Services Agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd.

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid Battery ") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that further to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2023 announcing the engagement of Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) (the "Consultant") to provide a multi-faceted Promotional Enhancement Service, the parties have agreed to amend certain terms of the Consulting Services Agreement (the "Agreement"), which Agreement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") on July 14, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Mineral Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). (Please see Noble's news release of November 24, 2023.)  At this first tranche closing, Noble raised gross proceeds of $112,500 (before fees and expenses) through the issuance of 1,500,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.075 per unit. Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share "), and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant issued pursuant to the FT Units will be exercisable for two years for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.125 per share. Noble may close subsequent tranches of the Private Placement

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Mobilizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Pampa Metals Mobilizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has formally contracted Eco Minera S.A, an Argentinean drilling company with over 20 years' experience operating in the San Juan province, to complete a ~2,500m diamond drill program designed to test the depth and lateral extension of known mineralization at Piuquenes

Drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2024, with preparatory works already underway, and to be completed in 3 months. Assay results are expected progressively from March.

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $882,005. There are no warrants associated with this financing. Subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the Company anticipates closing of the Private Placement to occur on or about December 15, 2023.

"This raise of flow through funds demonstrates a vote of confidence for our newly acquired Rip project and will allow us to significantly advance our exploration work and earn-in with ArcWest Resources in British Columbia," commented Interra Chairman and CEO Rick Gittleman.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

Pampa Metals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from the PIU16-DDH01 diamond drillhole (920.2 m) completed at the Piuquenes Project in the 2015-2016 season (refer 30 November 2023 News Release

Results include:
- 558.2 m (362-920.2 m EOH) @ 0.38% Cu & 0.42 g/ Au & 2.4 g/t Ag (0.73% CuEq)*
Including:
- 296 m (362-658 m) @ 0.5 % Cu & 0.5 g/t Au & 2.7 g/t Ag (0.91% CuEq)*,
- 180 m (362-542 m) @ 0.71% Cu & 0.61 g/t Au & 3.8 g/t Ag (1.22% CuEq)* and
- 130 m (362-492 m) @ 0.81% Cu & 0.6 g/t Au & 4 g/t Ag (1.31 % CuEq)*

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans to Upgrade Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Successful HPA Demonstration Plant Campaign

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

Elevate Uranium Secures $10M to Accelerate its Growth Strategy

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans to Upgrade Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Nickel Investing

Successful HPA Demonstration Plant Campaign

Resource Investing

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

Uranium Investing

Elevate Uranium Secures $10M to Accelerate its Growth Strategy

rare earth investing

Extension of Closing Date for Share Purchase Plan

Gold Investing

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Gold Investing

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2023

×