GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA), a public benefit corporation striving to deliver on the potential of RNA to address some of the world's toughest problems in human health and agriculture, today announced that Dr. Andrey Zarur, CEO, and Susan Keefe, CFO will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November.

Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA – GreenLight to participate virtually

The Company's pre-recorded presentation for the conference is available at: investors.greenlightbio.com/events-presentations/presentations

Baird Global Industrial Conference 2022
Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Location: Chicago, IL
Dr. Andrey Zarur, CEO, and Susan Keefe, CFO will participate in 1x1 meetings with investors.

About GreenLight Biosciences
GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA) aims to address some of the world's biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA for human health and agriculture. Our RNA platform allows us to research, design, and manufacture for human, animal, and plant health. In human health, this includes messenger RNA vaccines and therapeutics. In agriculture, this includes RNA to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The Company's platform is protected by numerous patents. GreenLight's human health product candidates are in the pre-clinical stage, and its product candidates for the agriculture market are in the early stages of development or regulatory review.

Availability of Other Information About GreenLight Biosciences
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website ( www.greenlightbiosciences.com ), the investor relations website ( https://investors.greenlightbio.com/ ), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that GreenLight posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, GreenLight encourages investors, the media, and others interested in GreenLight to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on GreenLight's investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of GreenLight's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contacts:

Media Contact:
Thomas Crampton
SVP Corporate Affairs
GreenLight Biosciences
press@greenlightbio.com

Investor Contact:
Ingrid Fung
Director, Enterprise Operations and Strategy & Head of Investor Relations
GreenLight Biosciences
investors@greenlightbio.com


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cea802c2-83a8-457b-8fad-e12d97a375dd


