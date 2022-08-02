Resource News Investing News

~Greenlane to supply its water wash upgrading technology for two new landfill gas-to-RNG projects~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that it has signed new contracts with a combined value of $13.5 million ( US$10.5 million ) for the supply of its biogas upgrading technology for two landfill gas-to-renewable natural gas ("RNG") projects in South America . Greenlane will supply two water wash upgrading systems, the largest in its product line, each capable of processing enough landfill gas to produce up to approximately 850,000 MMBTU annually of pipeline specification RNG for commercial use. The project owner and locations have not been disclosed at this time. Greenlane's order fulfillment for both projects will commence immediately.

"Greenlane continues to build on its success as an early mover in South America , a market that we believe has tremendous upside," said Brad Douville , President and CEO of Greenlane. "We are proud to have been chosen to partner on these two large landfill projects and to help efforts to decarbonize the local energy systems. Of the three core upgrading technologies that Greenlane offers to create pipeline quality RNG, for these two projects our proven water wash technology was identified as the most compelling, in large part because it scales particularly well with size and avoids expensive pretreatment to provide superior project economics."

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the anticipated supply of two water wash upgrading systems, the fact that order fulfillment will commence immediately, and that RNG is a rapidly growing industry. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks identified in the Company's annual information form, which has been filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c2921.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane RenewablesTSXV:GRNEmerging Tech Investing
GRN:CA
Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables


Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ").

Greenlane's common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of "GRN" and "GRN.WT", respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, Greenlane's common shares and warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
bought deal

Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of $26.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 12,190,000 common shares ("Shares"), which included 1,590,000 additional shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price of $2.17 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced upsized bought deal offering of 10,600,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $2.17 per Share, for gross proceeds of approximately $23 million (the "Offering"), the underwriters have determined to exercise their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,590,000 common shares at the offering price of $2.17 per share ("Additional Shares"). Exercise of the over-allotment option will bring the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock news

Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
biotech biogas plant price

Greenlane Renewables to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, is pleased to announce that Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested parties can register to attend at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Announces Grant of Stock Options

KWESST Announces Grant of Stock Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") announces it has awarded stock options pursuant to its Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan, to its Chief Financial Officer to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.205 per share and will expire on July 22, 2027.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alphinat Announces an Increase of 87% in Its 3rd Quarter Year Over Year Profit of $197,285 for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2022

Alphinat Announces an Increase of 87% in Its 3rd Quarter Year Over Year Profit of $197,285 for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2022

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $197,285 for the quarter ended May 31, 2022

During the quarter under review, Alphinat has focused its efforts on nurturing and expanding its distribution channels and on diversifying its offering. In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has considerably broadened its horizons by now counting five main areas of solution deliveries:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alphinat Annonce Une Augmentation De 87 % De Son Bénéfice Du 3ème Trimestre D'une Année À L'autre De 197 285 $ Pour Le Trimestre Financier Terminé Le 31 Mai 2022

Alphinat Annonce Une Augmentation De 87 % De Son Bénéfice Du 3ème Trimestre D'une Année À L'autre De 197 285 $ Pour Le Trimestre Financier Terminé Le 31 Mai 2022

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / le 27 juillet 2022 / Alphinat Inc. (TSX-VN:NPA) annonce un bénéfice de 197 285 $ pour le trimestre financier terminé le 31 mai 2022.

Au cours du trimestre sous revue, Alphinat a concentré ses efforts sur l'entretien et l'élargissement de ses canaux de distribution et sur la diversification de son offre. Afin d'assurer une croissance plus importante, Alphinat a élargi considérablement ses horizons en comptant désormais cinq grands axes de développement:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Announces Adjournment of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Nano One Announces Adjournment of 2022 Annual General Meeting

nano one® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) ("nano one" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, announces that the requisite quorum was not present to conduct any business the annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting

In accordance with the Articles of the Company, the Meeting has been adjourned until 1:30 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Pursuant to the Company's Articles and the Corporations Act (British Columbia), whichever shareholders are in attendance at the Meeting on August 2, 2022, in person or by proxy, will constitute quorum and the Meeting will proceed at that time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022 and Host Conference Call

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) will announce its 2022 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 9 th 2022 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ).  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c9309.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reminder: Nano One Webcast Corporate Presentation

Reminder: Nano One Webcast Corporate Presentation

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt: LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to remind investors and guests that it will be hosting a webcast presentation today at 2:00pm (Pacific time). The live presentation will include a Q&A session with members of nano one's management team

Interested attendees will be able to participate in the webcast using the login details below and to submit questions through the website during the live presentation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×