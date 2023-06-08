Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live

Greenlane Renewables Announces Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer as part of Strategic Growth Plan

~Appointments enable Greenlane to focus on market expansion and overall profitability~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announces the appointment of Brad Douville current Chief Executive Officer (" CEO "), to the newly created role of Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, and a continuing full time executive role as "Executive Vice Chair" with a mandate to support management in advancing key strategic initiatives, and the appointment of Ian Kane as President and CEO to lead the Company's profitable execution of its new strategic plan. Both appointments will be effective August 10, 2023 .

Greenlane Renewable s Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

"Greenlane has grown rapidly over the past four years, and we are now resetting our strategic plan for the next stage of growth," said Brad Douville , CEO of Greenlane. "The Board has approved our new strategic plan, which foresees Greenlane's further evolution as an industry leader, delivering operational excellence, industry-leading products, and strong financial performance. A pillar of this strategic plan is adding a proven leader with experience in creating operating leverage in the environment of rapid growth we've had and expect to see over the next number of years. The Executive Vice Chair role is full time and over the next few years my mandate will be to assure that the full potential of the most important strategic opportunities are realized."

"We are pleased to welcome Ian Kane as President and CEO of Greenlane," said Wade Nesmith , Chairman of Greenlane. "Ian has a proven track record of successfully transforming companies for growth and profitability. I am also pleased that Brad will be taking on the role of Executive Vice Chair, focusing on a few of the most lucrative initiatives to propel the Company forward. Greenlane's opportunities in Brazil are a prime example, with the huge RNG potential that exists in the large landfill and even larger sugar cane industries. The transition of CEO responsibility to Ian will allow Brad in his new role to build on our historic success in Brazil as well as to advance other vital strategic opportunities. Brad has been instrumental in establishing Greenlane's reputation as a trusted technology provider in the RNG industry and we look forward to his continued drive for success in international markets."

"I'm excited to work with Ian, whose background and experience make him ideally suited to lead Greenlane into its next chapter as a trailblazer in the RNG industry," said Brad Douville , CEO of Greenlane. "It has been my honour to serve as CEO during these past four years of Greenlane's public company journey, and I want to offer my sincere thanks to our employees whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to accomplish so much. I am looking forward to focusing on the tremendous untapped potential that we see in the global RNG industry as we build on Greenlane's strong foundation."

"I've been fortunate to have a great deal of experience helping companies optimize growth and financial performance after the startup phase," said Ian Kane , CEO Appointee of Greenlane. "It is a great time to join Greenlane and I'm looking forward to working with the team to achieve their ambitious goals. I believe that Greenlane offers an important path to accelerate the decarbonization of global energy and I'm proud to join its leadership."

About Ian Kane
Mr. Kane has built a career as an impactful business leader who creates sustainable shareholder value through fostering a culture of ambition and accountability.

As the President and CEO of Excell Battery, Mr. Kane has been responsible for all aspects of the product design and manufacturing business, including defining the global growth strategy and diversifying markets and product range. His growth strategy over three years resulted in double digit revenue and net income growth. Mr. Kane was actively involved in the sale of Excell Battery to Ultralife Corporation.

Prior to Excell, Mr. Kane was the President of Alpha Technologies, a 420-employee company demonstrating 15% organic revenue growth ( $180 million ) year on year while growing operating earnings at 20%. Mr. Kane was actively involved in the sale of Alpha Technologies to EnerSys.

Mr. Kane was previously Vice President at Talisman Energy responsible for safely managing daily oil and natural gas production and processing of up to 25,000 boe/d ( US$1 billion in revenue); and held a Director role in Operational Effectiveness at PwC LLP.

Mr. Kane holds an MBA (Cum Laude) from the University of Stellenbosch and M.Eng from the University of Johannesburg .

About Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants and agricultural and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "will be", "continuing", "forsees", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the appointments of the Executive Vice Chair ("EVC") and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), and that they will be effective August 10, 2023 ; that the EVC will have responsibility for advancing key strategic initiatives; that the CEO will lead profitable execution of the Company's strategic plan; that Greenlane will evolve as an industry leader delivering operational excellence, industry-leading products, and strong financial performance; that rapid growth will continue over the next number of years, and that the full potential of the Company's most important strategic opportunities will be realized; that there are lucrative opportunities with huge and untapped potential in the RNG industry; that Greenlane will continue to be an RNG industry trailblazer. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of the potential for lucrative opportunities in the RNG market, future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks relating to the ability of the Company to realize the full potential of the most lucrative opportunities in its strategic plan; changes that may occur between the time of this news release and the effective date of the announced appointments;  and risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.  Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/08/c2499.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane RenewablesTSXV:GRNEmerging Tech Investing
GRN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Greenlane Renewables (TSXV:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables


greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ").

Greenlane's common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of "GRN" and "GRN.WT", respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, Greenlane's common shares and warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

bought deal

Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of $26.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 12,190,000 common shares ("Shares"), which included 1,590,000 additional shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price of $2.17 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced upsized bought deal offering of 10,600,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $2.17 per Share, for gross proceeds of approximately $23 million (the "Offering"), the underwriters have determined to exercise their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,590,000 common shares at the offering price of $2.17 per share ("Additional Shares"). Exercise of the over-allotment option will bring the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

greenlane renewables stock news

Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

biotech biogas plant price

Greenlane Renewables to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, is pleased to announce that Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested parties can register to attend at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Shareholders Approve IPO Spin-out of Its Generative-AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D.ai"

On June 8th, Nextech3D.ai shareholders of record set to receive a 4,000,000 share stock dividend on a pro-rata basis

Expected trade date for Toggle3D.ai is June 13, 2023

CSE Stock Symbol: TGGL

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has now received shareholder approval at the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 5, 2023 to proceed with its proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to spinout the Company's Toggle3D.ai CAD-3D design Studio and associated assets. The final court hearing to approve the plan of arrangement is scheduled for June 9th, 2023 with a record date of June 8th and listing. The expected trade date for Toggle3D.ai CSE:TGGL is June 13, 2023 (subject to approvals) of the Canadian Securities Exchange

As previously announced, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, Nextech3D.ai receiving an aggregate of 13,000,000 common shares of Toggle3D ("Spinco Shares'') and an aggregate of 4,000,000 Toggle3D.ai ("Spinco") shares being distributed directly to the shareholders of Nextech3D.ai on a pro rata basis.

Toggle3D is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design
expertise.

Watch a video showcasing Toggle3D - view below or click here

After the IPO spin-out Nextech3D.ai is going to retain 13,000,000 shares or about a 50% ownership stake in Toggle3D.ai. The Company plans to sell approximately 8,400,000 shares at $0.25 per unit (including a $0.50 warrant). The Company has raised $2.1 million dollars giving Toggle3D.ai a $7.1 million post-money valuation.

The spin-out of Toggle3D.ai follows Nextech's successful spin-out on 10/26/2022 of ARway.ai, currently trading on (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) and (FSE:E65)

Toggle3D.ai is emerging as a standalone public Company, initially trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) as TGGL, with plans to expand its presence to the Frankfurt and OTC markets in the near future. This strategic move not only drives innovation but also unlocks substantial shareholder value, reflecting Nextech3D.ai's commitment to driving the industry forward.

Join us for a Special Toggle3D Investor Live Stream Thursday June 8th

CEO Evan Gappelberg will discuss the upcoming IPO spin-out.

Plus Chief Product Officer, Dasha Vdovina will provide an exciting updated product presentation of Toggle3D.

Date: Thursday, June 8 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m Eastern Time
Join Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siPTb1xcLDM

The Company has hired GRA Enterprises LLC of 112 Camp Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117-8925 (the "Consultant") to provide increased market awareness for the Company for a term of 6 months. The effective date of the term is May 29, 2023 and the term will end on November 29, 2023. The Company has paid the Consultant a total of $50,000 for the term of the agreement.

About Toggle3D
Toggle3D.ai, introduced in September 2022, is a cutting-edge standalone web application that combines augmented reality (AR) technology with user-friendly features, allowing product designers, 3D artists, marketing professionals, and eCommerce site owners to effortlessly create, customize, and publish top-tier 3D models and immersive experiences, even without prior technical or 3D design expertise. The Company strongly believes that Toggle3D.ai represents a groundbreaking solution, being the first platform of its kind, with the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing and design industry. It offers an affordable and scalable approach to converting large CAD files into lightweight 3D models, making it a game changer for businesses in this sector.

Toggle3D.ai Benefits Over 3D Legacy Software

NO Learning Curve
Toggle3D.ai stands out from legacy 3D design software by eliminating the learning curve and making 3D design accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. Unlike traditional systems that require months of learning, Toggle3D.ai simplifies the process by humanizing design terminology, providing guided templates, and using machine learning to make the tools user-friendly.

Web-based Collaboration
Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform offers advanced in-app collaboration features, enabling multiple users to work together on the same project in real-time, facilitating quick feedback, decision-making, and cross-department collaboration.

These collaborative tools empower businesses to adopt 3D design organization-wide, enhancing workflow efficiency and unleashing the potential of group iteration.

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

Further Details of the Arrangement

The Directors and Officers of Toggle3D.ai on closing of the Arrangement are anticipated to be as follows:

Evan Gappelberg - Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Gappelberg, the dynamic Director and CEO of Nextech, is a seasoned entrepreneur renowned for his ability to launch and lead successful start-ups. With expertise in funding, operations, and public markets, he brings a wealth of experience to the table. As the visionary behind over 500 popular apps on Apple's iTunes and Google Play stores, Gappelberg's entrepreneurial journey began even before his impressive Wall Street career as a hedge fund manager and Senior VP of Finance. With a remarkable track record and deep knowledge of capital markets, he is a driving force in managing Nextech's growth as a public company.

Belinda Tyldesley - Director and Corporate Secretary.
Mrs. Tyldesley is the President of Closing Bell Services, a consulting company that provides corporate secretarial services. Mrs. Tyldesley has extensive experience across all sectors of the economy with regulatory compliance in all Canadian jurisdictions and reporting issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the NEO Exchange (NEO), as well as providing legal assistance and secretarial services. Mrs. Tyldesley holds an Associate Diploma in Business Legal Practice from Holmesglen College in Melbourne, Australia. She currently serves as the Corporate Secretary and a director of Nextech and Arway.

Andrew Chan - Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Chan has over 20 years of experience across finance, accounting, business analytics, and strategy, focusing on the technology and financial services sectors with half of his career serving high-growth, public technology companies. Mr. Chan has successfully integrated and led finance-related functional groups including treasury and banking, corporate reporting and budgeting and was instrumental in forging strong relationships with business unit leaders to enable successful revenue forecasting and delivery. He currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Nextech and Arway. Mr.Chan is a Chartered Public Accountant (CPA, CA) and also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree specializing in accounting and finance from the University of Toronto.

Jeff Dawley - Director.
Mr. Dawley is President and Co-Founder of Cybersecurity Compliance Corp., a cybersecurity company, and previously served as the Principal and Chief Financial Officer of BridgePoint Financial Group, a litigation finance group of companies. Mr. Dawley currently serves as a director of Nextech and Arway.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759364/Nextech3Dai-Shareholders-Approve-IPO-Spin-out-of-Its-Generative-AI-CAD-3D-Design-Studio-Toggle3Dai

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Congratulates Apple On Its Industry Leading "Apple Vision Pro" Augmented Reality Headset

ARway Intends to Distribute its AR Platform through Apple's Vision Pro Hardware

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision congratulates Apple on its release of its Apple Vision Pro Headset. ARway currently provides software solutions compatible with other AR Headsets, such as Magic Leap 2 and HoloLens 2, and intends to distribute its groundbreaking indoor navigation and 3D technology with the Apple ecosystem. It is anticipated that adoption of "Apple Vision Pro" will be a massive boost for the augmented reality industry, opening up a large new market opportunity for ARway's technology. ARway is a provider of the software solution for the Apple Vision Pro

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Cleantech Power Corp. (formerly, Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.) (the "Company" or "Cleantech") (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), announces that further to its press release dated May 15, 2023, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order against the Company ("FTFCTO") which orders that general trading, whether direct or indirect, by any person, of the securities of the Company cease, which includes trading of the shares of the Company on the NEO Exchange. The Company is diligently working with its auditors to conclude the filings at the earliest possible time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GMG Announces Independently Verified Heat Transfer and Energy Savings Results from THERMAL-XR

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to release further results of Energy Savings Tests on a 4.3kw refrigeration system and Heat Transfer demonstrations on Aluminium and Copper. The results provide additional confidence in the potential benefits of THERMAL-XR® (TXR) in a range of applications.

ENERGY SAVINGS WHEN THERMAL-XR® APPLIED TO A NEW CONDENSER COIL

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Showcases Its Patent Pending Groundbreaking AI for Fixed Point Diffusion of 2D to 3D Model Conversion

Company is rapidly developing and patenting its generative AI technology forcreating 3D models in e-commerce

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has successfully executed the first end-to-end demonstration in the real-world of its "FIXED POINT DIFFUSION FOR ROBUST 2D TO 3D CONVERSION" technology to be used for e-commerce. Nextech3D.ai uses fixed-point diffusion for learning to construct 3D models from 2D reference photos as was described in a recently filed provisional patent

Watch a video showcasing Fixed Point Diffusion technology for 2D to 3D conversion: click here

Diffusion models provide a solution for creating 3D models from 2D reference photos, either as a whole, or part-by-part by evolving differentiable, deformable templates to convert into 3D parts, conditioned on one or more reference photos of the part. Fixed-point diffusion builds on that idea and ensures the resulting final mesh has clean, predictable quad topology suitable for further editing and rendering. As previously announced, over the last several years Nextech3D.ai has been building tens of thousands of high-quality, fully textured, 4K photo-realistic 3D assets, with millions of individual parts. These 3D parts get harvested into Nextech3D.ai's "3D parts library", synthetically rendering them from random views, and using them to train new diffusion models that are able to autonomously reconstruct 3D mesh parts from reference photos.

In March of this year, the Company announced it had filed a pivotal patent protecting this technology, titled "Fixed-point diffusion for robust 2D to 3D conversion and other applications." This patent builds on the Company's previous patents filed. Earlier in 2023, a patent was filed titled "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning", and late last year the Company filed a patent for creating complex 3D models by parts. The game-changing AI technology underpinning these patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for e-commerce space and positions the Company to generate significant revenue acceleration and cash flow in 2023 and beyond.

Nextech3D.ai is rapidly becoming the dominant 3D model supplier in the 2D photo -3D models transformation happening in the $5.5 trillion dollar global e-commerce industry estimated to be worth $100 billion.

Nima Sarshar, Chief Technology Officer of Nextech3D.ai commented, "We are very proud to demonstrate the first end-to-end real world demonstration of our fixed point diffusion technology for e-commerce. With the development of our fixed-point diffusion models, we are able to offer a new reliable, and innovative way to generate 3D models at scale from 2D reference photos. Our recent patent applications and speedy developments based on them, showcase our laser-focused determination to drive innovation in the field of generative AI for 3D."

Recent News

  • Nextech3D.ai Launches The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast
  • Nextech3D.ai Game-Changing Generative-AI CAD 3D Design Studio Toggle3D.ai Primed For $7 Million June IPO
  • Nextech3D.ai Reports Sales Surging +550% YoY & Record 3D Modeling Revenue For First Quarter 2023
  • Nextech3D.ai Receives $2 Million in Cash From $400 Million FinTech Ratio Tech
  • Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal Contract with S&P 400 Company For Over 5000 3D Models
  • Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Modeling Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC To Bring 3D Models Onto The Prime Marketplace

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758471/Nextech3Dai-Showcases-Its-Patent-Pending-Groundbreaking-AI-for-Fixed-Point-Diffusion-of-2D-to-3D-Model-Conversion

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Announces Cross Platform Compatibility Across Magic Leap & Hololens As it Prepares For Additional AR Glasses Compatibility

ARway.ai Announces Cross Platform Compatibility Across Magic Leap & Hololens As it Prepares For Additional AR Glasses Compatibility

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the compatibility between the future of AR smart headsets and ARway. Currently, there are two industry leaders in this space that ARway's cutting-edge technology is compatible with: Magic Leap and Microsoft HoloLens

Magic Leap is an industry-leading hardware company known for its wave guide technology. Their latest AR glasses product, Magic Leap 2, has made significant advancements in optics. It boasts the best field of view and image quality in the industry, along with innovative dimming capabilities. It also comes with a precise controller for enhanced user experience.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

