Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District by staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

Green River Gold Corp. has acquired an additional 11,110.98 hectares of contiguous mineral claims to the east and southeast of the Fontaine Gold Project. Green River Gold Corp. now holds 100-percent ownership of over 20,000 contiguous hectares (200 sq km) of mineral claims at its neighbouring Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel Projects.

Figure 1. Newly Acquired Tenures

The newly acquired mineral claims are contiguous and extend Green River's property an additional 110 sq km to the east and southeast. The newly acquired ground covers an area of extensive recent and planned timber harvesting activity. The newly constructed logging roads, built to access the area, have exposed many sections of bedrock. This allows Green River to prospect greenfield areas of potential mineralization in the Cariboo Gold Belt at a very low cost. Green River's 2023 gold exploration program continues with man-portable drilling, bedrock mapping, Geochem rock and soil sampling, and prospecting the newly exposed bedrock along road cuts within the newly acquired mineral tenures.

Figure 2. Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp., says, "The addition of this claim package adds further strategic targets that complement our current holdings. The new contiguous claims now share a common boundary with Osisko Development Corp.'s claim package to the east and southeast, and host prospective geology and structural trends important to known mineralization in the Cariboo Mining District."

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River, comments, "With so much of our focus on nickel over the past two years, it is easy to forget that Green River originally staked the ground primarily for the significant gold potential in the area. We border Osisko's Cariboo Gold Project with its 2 million ounces of reserves and a mine planned to go into production in 2024. Green River has been looking at this additional property for several years, but we felt it was too big a stretch in our early days. With logging operations making access easier, now was the time to act."

As commented by Tyler Tian, the Project Geologist, "The newly staked tenures belong to the Snowshoe Group, which is a combination of siliciclastic and carbonate, volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks from the Barkerville Terrane. The Barkerville trend hosts several inter-related vein systems, which are the primary sources of gold and silver, and it also serves as a primary pathway for sulfide mineralization. I look forward to participating in the fieldwork scheduled for 2023."

Figure 3. Geology map of the property

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

