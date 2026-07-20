Graphene Manufacturing Group to Host Live Fireside Chat on Scaling Production and Expanding Global Markets

Graphene Manufacturing Group to Host Live Fireside Chat on Scaling Production and Expanding Global Markets

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG,OTC:GMGMF) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Founder, Managing Director and CEO Craig Nicol will participate in a live fireside chat hosted by Cory Fleck of the KE Report. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time 9:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (Thursday, July 23, 2026).

The discussion will recap GMG's recent operational and commercial developments and provide an outlook on the Company's next stage of growth. This will be a live event, and attendees are encouraged to ask questions throughout the discussion.

Register for the live event:
https://event.webinarjam.com/gykm4/register/q561qb62

Topics expected to be discussed include:

  • First Bulk U.S. Shipment: On June 17, 2026, GMG announced that it had shipped its first-ever bulk order of THERMAL-XR® to its exclusive North American distributor, Nu-Calgon Wholesaler, Inc. The product is marketed and sold as Nu-Calgon CoolWorx® powered by GMG® Graphene.
  • Gen 2.0 Graphene Plant Startup: On July 6, 2026, GMG announced that it had completed construction and started up its Generation 2.0 Graphene Manufacturing Technology Plant on budget and on schedule. The plant is expected to produce up to 10 tonnes of graphene annually once the remaining works are completed and the plant is optimized.
  • Record Sales Orders: On July 7, 2026, GMG announced that it had booked more than A$400,000 in sales orders during June 2026, representing the strongest month for sales orders in the Company's history. The orders reflected customer activity across domestic and international markets and growing demand for THERMAL-XR®.
  • Factory for Graphene Factories: On July 8, 2026, GMG announced that its Board had approved A$1.2 million in capital expenditure for the next stage of detailed design, engineering and long-lead procurement for its proposed Fulcrum Facility. The facility is intended to support the assembly and commissioning of modular graphene production units that can be deployed globally, including potential future production sites in North America.
  • 30,000-Hour Testing Milestone: On July 9, 2026, GMG announced that THERMAL-XR® had surpassed 30,000 hours of external salt-spray testing under ASTM B117-19, with certification of no corrosion from an external laboratory in the United States.

About GMG:
GMG is an Australian-based clean-technology company that develops, manufactures and sells energy-saving and energy-storage solutions, enabled by graphene produced via its in-house production process. GMG uses its proprietary process to decompose natural gas (i.e., methane) into its natural elements — carbon (as graphene), hydrogen, and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high-quality, low-cost, scalable, tuneable, and low- to no-contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities and to secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on a graphene-enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants, and data centres. GMG has also developed a graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels, initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively, with financial support from the Australian Government, to progress R&D and commercialisation of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

  1. Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes
  2. Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products
  3. Develop Next-Generation Battery
  4. Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

  • Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223
  • Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305761

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Graphene Manufacturing Group tsxv:gmg cleantech investing
GMG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group

Innovative Graphene Extraction and Industry-Disruptive Products

Innovative Graphene Extraction and Industry-Disruptive Products Keep Reading...
New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

Technical Review from KBR Highlights the Advantages of Syntholene's Geothermally Integrated Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cells for Step Change Reduction in Hydrogen CostSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today an... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

Milestone Demonstrates Successful Operation of World's First Geothermally-Integrated SOEC Hydrogen Production SystemSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully produced its first 500... Keep Reading...
CG1 Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Kentucky Growth

CG1 Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Kentucky Growth

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Kentucky GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process

FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval ProcessDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has closed the previously announced sale of 1,600,000 common shares and 3,254,369 pre-funded warrants in a registered direct offering, and warrants to purchase up to 4,854,369 common shares... Keep Reading...
Capital Raising Completed to Support 2026 Program

Capital Raising Completed to Support 2026 Program

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Capital Raising Completed to Support 2026 ProgramDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

Apex Resources Grants Options

Black Dragon Resource Company Announces Purchase Contract for Texas Frac Sand Property; Advances Growth Strategy Following Significant Share Buyback Initiative

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report

Related News

oil and gas investing

QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Grants Options

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report

precious metals investing

Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc.

precious metals investing

Centurion Commences Field Work at Limestone Gold Project, Suriname

energy investing

Jaguar Uranium Reports Preliminary Surface Sampling Results from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project

precious metals investing

Early Works Commence at Black Swan Processing Hub