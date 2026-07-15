Granada Gold Mine to Present in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference at 12 Noon ET July 16, 2026

(TheNewswire)
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec TheNewswire - July 15, 2026 Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM,OTC:GBBFF) (OTC: GBBFF) (Frankfurt: B6D) (the "Company" or "Granada") is pleased to announce its participation in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference at 12 noon ET July 16, 2026.
Granada is an advanced gold exploration company which has issued an updated resource estimate last month and is further developing the past-producing Granada Mine near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada. More information below.
CEO Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., a Metallurgical Engineer, will be giving the presentation and welcomes all shareholders and interest investors to join the Emerging Growth Conference online at 12:00 Noon ET Thursday July 16, 2026 for the presentation at the following link: Register to Live Stream the Conference
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.
The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.
All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.
Mineral Resource Estimate
On June 23, 2026 the Company reported an updated Mineral Resource Estimate. This MRE combines in-pit (open-pit-constrained) and underground Mineral Resources: Measured and Indicated in-pit and underground Mineral Resources of 890,600 ounces of gold (15,982,000 tonnes grading 1.73 g/t Au) and Inferred in-pit and underground Mineral Resources of 865,500 ounces of gold (20,096,000 tonnes grading 1.34 g/t Au). The Company intends to incorporate this estimate into a forthcoming NI 43-101 technical report, to be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days of the June 23rd, 2026 news release.
Table 1 – Granada Gold Project 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate
|
Classification
|
Cut-off (g/t Au)
|
Tonnes
|
Grade (g/t Au)
|
Contained oz Au
|
Measured
|
0.25 / 1.4
|
6,634,000
|
1.75
|
372,900
|
Indicated
|
0.25 / 1.4
|
9,348,000
|
1.72
|
517,700
|
Measured + Indicated
|
0.25 / 1.4
|
15,982,000
|
1.73
|
890,600
|
Inferred
|
0.25 / 1.4
|
20,096,000
|
1.34
|
865,500
Pit-constrained resources reported at a 0.25 g/t Au cut-off; underground resources at a 1.4 g/t Au cut-off. Measured and Indicated are reported exclusive of Inferred.
The independent Qualified Person for this Mineral Resource Estimate is Claude Duplessis, ing. (P.Eng.), of GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. The estimate has an effective date of June 8, 2026.
About the Granada Gold Project
The Granada property includes the former Granada Gold underground mine, which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at approximately 10 g/t Au from two shafts in the 1930s before a fire destroyed the surface buildings. In the 1990s, bulk samples returned open-pit grades of 5.17 g/t Au (Pit #1, 87,311 tonnes) and 3.46 g/t Au (Pit #2, 22,095 tonnes). The Granada Shear Zone and South Shear Zone host up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over approximately 5.5 kilometres, three of which were mined historically from four shafts and three open pits. The property remains substantially under-explored, with significant potential along strike to the east toward the historic Aukeko and Austin-Rouyn shafts and at depth to the north of the existing pit.
Qualified Person
The technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., Director of Granada Gold Mine Inc. and a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Granada Gold Mine Inc.
Granada Gold Mine Inc. continues to develop and explore its 100% owned Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and is adjacent to the prolific Cadillac Break. The Company owns 14.73 square kilometres of land in a combination of mining leases and claims. The Company is currently advancing the Granada Gold Project through an updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, with drilling planned to target both lateral extensions and depth expansion of the existing mineral resource.
The Granada Shear Zone and the South Shear Zone contain, based on historical detailed mapping as well as from current and historical drilling, up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over five and a half kilometres. Three of these structures were mined historically from four shafts and three open pits. Historical underground grades were 8 to 10 grams per tonne gold from two shafts down to 236 m and 498 m with open pit grades from 3.5 to 5 grams per tonne gold (43-101 reference).
The property includes the former Granada Gold underground mine which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at 10 grams per tonne gold in the 1930's from two shafts before a fire destroyed the surface buildings. In the 1990s, Granada Resources extracted a bulk sample (Pit #1) of 87,311 tonnes grading 5.17 g/t Au. They also extracted a bulk sample (Pit #2) of 22,095 tonnes grading 3.46 g/t Au. Details available in 43-101 report and on Company website: https://granadagoldmine.com/.
For further information, Contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. member of Professional Engineers Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
P: 416-625-2342
E: fbasa@granadagoldmine.com
Or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff,
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the preparation and expected filing of the Authorization Modification Request under Article 30 of the Québec Environment Quality Act, including the expected timing of preliminary and final versions of the application; the proposed on-site gravity concentration facility, the process flow and its water treatment circuit; the closed-loop design and the expectation of no water discharge to the surrounding environment; the Rolling Start development pathway; the integration of ore sorting and gravity concentration as a pre-concentration strategy and its expected effect on capital intensity, operating cost per recovered ounce, off-site haulage, and surface and tailings footprint; the intended metallurgical evaluation and recovery of concentrate; and the future development of the Granada Gold Project toward a production decision and a producing operation that processes gold on site. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the receipt and maintenance of regulatory authorizations and permits, the timing and outcome of the authorization modification process, the selection and performance of engineering and environmental service providers, metallurgical and process results, the accuracy of the Company's mineral resource estimates and underlying assumptions, gold prices and exchange rates, the availability of financing, and general market and economic conditions. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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