Energy Investing News

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2022 third quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after market close. Gran Tierra will host its third quarter 2022 results conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may register for the conference call by clicking on this link . Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate and each individual party must register through the provided link. Once parties have registered, they will be provided a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a new feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the "Call Me" function on the platform.

Interested parties can also continue to access the live webcast from their mobile or desktop devices by clicking on this link , which is also available on Gran Tierra's website at www.grantierra.com . An audio replay of the conference call will be available at the same webcast link two hours following the call and will be available until November 3, 2023.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism ("the NSM") website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Gran Tierra's filings on the SEC, SEDAR and the NSM websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble
Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221
info@grantierra.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gran Tierra EnergyTSX:GTEResource Investing
GTE:CA
Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Updates

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Updates

  • Achieved Third Quarter 2022 Average Production of Approximately 30,391 BOPD, Up 5% from One Year Ago
  • Fourth Quarter-To-Date 2022 Total Company Average Production (1) of Approximately 32,000 BOPD
  • Bought Back 10.8 Million Gran Tierra Shares of Common Stock for $14.4 Million during September 2022
  • Bought Back 6.7% of Gran Tierra's 6.25% Senior Notes Due February 2025 for $17.3 Million in September 2022
  • As of September 30, 2022, Gran Tierra Had a Cash Balance of $118 Million and Net Debt (2) of $462 Million
  • Colombia Exploration: Production Testing Gaitas-1 Well, Planning a Gaitas-2 Well, Drilled and Cased Rose-1 Well
  • Ecuador Exploration: Drilled and Cased Bocachico-1 Exploration Well with Production Testing Underway and Currently Drilling Charapa Norte-1 Well

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ( " Gran Tierra " or the " Company " ) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced an operational and financial update. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties (" WI ") basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (" bbl ") and bbl per day (" BOPD ") amounts are based on WI sales before royalties.

Message to Shareholders

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") (NYSE American: GTE)(TSX: GTE)(LSE: GTE) today announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the " Bid ") for its shares of common stock (the " Shares "). As of August 22, 2022, there were 368,871,685 Shares issued and outstanding and the public float was 360,339,690 Shares. Pursuant to the Bid, Gran Tierra will be able to purchase for cancellation up to 36,033,969 Shares, representing 10% of the public float, at prevailing market prices at the time of purchase, through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading platforms in Canada, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX, for a one year period commencing on September 1, 2022 and ending on August 31, 2023. Gran Tierra may purchase up to 514,658 Shares on the TSX during any trading day, which represents approximately 25% of 2,058,635, which represents the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to the TSX's acceptance of the notice of the Bid. Gran Tierra may effect repurchases from time to time in the open market; provided that the aggregate purchase price under the Bid shall not exceed USD$37.5 million without further consideration of and approval by Gran Tierra's board of directors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces New Credit Facility

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces New Credit Facility

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced that it has, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Gran Tierra Energy Colombia, LLC and Gran Tierra Colombia Inc., entered into a credit facility of up to US$150 million. The facility replaces Gran Tierra's previous credit facility that had a borrowing base of US$150 million. The new facility is with Trafigura, a market leader in the global commodities industry, and has a final maturity date of August 15, 2024, which may be extended to February 18, 2025 if certain conditions are met.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Second Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Second Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2022 second quarter financial and operating results on Monday August 8, 2022, after market close. Gran Tierra will host its second quarter 2022 results conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may register for the conference call by clicking on this link . Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate and each individual party much register through the provided link. Once parties have registered, they will be provided a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a new feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the "Call Me" function on the platform.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update

  • Achieved Total Average Production of 30,607 BOPD During Second Quarter 2022, The Highest Since 2019
  • Second Quarter 2022 Total Average Production Up 4% from First Quarter 2022 and 25% from Second Quarter 2021
  • Ecuador and Colombia 2022 Exploration Programs Remain On-Track
  • As of June 30, 2022, Cash on Balance Sheet of $109 Million and Credit Facility Fully Repaid

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced an operations and financial update. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties (" WI ") basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (" bbl ") and bbl per day (" BOPD ") amounts are based on WI sales before royalties.

Message to Shareholders

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

Mining Exploration Entity and Oil and Gas Exploration EntityQuarterly Cash Flow Report

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) releases its mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

Quarterly Activities ReportFor the Quarter Ended 30 September 2022

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the 30 September 2022 Quarter and up to the date of this announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Bryah Resources

Bryah Secures $165,000 Grant for Drilling

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH, “Bryah” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise its successful application in Round 26 of the Western Australian Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS). As a result, the Company will receive grant funding of up to $165,000 from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) as a contribution towards direct drilling costs at the Aquarius copper-gold trend located within the Company’s Bryah Basin Project in central Western Australia (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Killi Resources Limited

Magmatic Sulphide Zone Intersected At West Tanami (100% owned, Western Australia)

Killi Resources Limited (‘Killi’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: KLI) is pleased to provide an update on its drill programs at the West Tanami Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Thomson Resources Limited

High-Grade Copper Target Identified at Mt Carrington

Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) (OTCQB: TMZRF)(Thomson or the Company) advises that it has identified a high-grade copper sulphide target in hole KYDD001 during a review of previous exploration data. The copper mineralisation is located near the Kylo gold resource in the polymetallic central core zone at Mt Carrington (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Positive Hydrometallurgical Testwork, Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study Underway

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) (“Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a development update on its flagship Oakover Manganese Project (“Oakover”).
Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×