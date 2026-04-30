GRAIL to Present at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

GRAIL, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAL), a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, today announced that company management will present at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:40 a.m. PT. 

Live and replay webcasts may be accessed in the investor relations section of GRAIL's website at investors.grail.com. The webcast will be archived and available for reply for at least 30 days after the event.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. GRAIL's targeted methylation-based platform can support the continuum of care for screening and precision oncology, including multi-cancer early detection in symptomatic patients, risk stratification, minimal residual disease detection, biomarker subtyping, treatment and recurrence monitoring. GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit grail.com.

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SOURCE GRAIL, Inc.

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