Grad Property Drill Holes G25-004 to G25-008 Analytical Results

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia November 27, 2025 TheNewswire - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) (the "Company") reports analytical results from drill holes G25-004 to G25-008 from the 2025 campaign at the Grad property. These holes tested the BiTe showing to the north and west of previously announced holes G25-001, 002 and 003 (see news release dated October 6, 2025, Figure 1). The Grad property is a Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) target located in the North Nahanni Pluton in the western Northwest Territories. The 2025 drill program on the property consisted of 4,489 m in 10 holes. Analytical results for the remaining 2 holes, G25-009 and G25-010, are still pending.
The 2025 program was the maiden drill program on the property and management believes it was the most logical step to evaluate the high-grade results from the 2024 surface sampling on this steep cliff face. Holes G25-004 to G25-008 returned scattered, anomalous gold values over generally narrow widths. The gold mineralization shows coincidence with bismuth, tellurium and tungsten as is typical of a RIRGS occurrence. However, Company management is disappointed that the broad interval of sheeted quartz veining observed in the drill core is not well mineralized.
Table 1 – Summary of drill hole results from holes G25-004 to G25-008 (intercepts are core intervals and may not represent true widths).
|
Hole
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Gold (g/t)
|
Bismuth (ppm)
|
Tellurium (ppm)
|
Tungsten (ppm)
|
G25-004
|
23.50
|
26.60
|
3.10
|
0.41
|
763.7
|
45.3
|
177.2
|
82.00
|
83.50
|
1.50
|
1.06
|
303.0
|
11.9
|
37.2
|
G25-005
|
21.50
|
24.50
|
3.00
|
1.53
|
1747.5
|
99.5
|
94.3
|
69.50
|
71.00
|
1.50
|
1.80
|
1085.0
|
45.1
|
2.0
|
79.00
|
80.00
|
1.00
|
0.86
|
2150.0
|
77.6
|
4.9
|
94.50
|
96.00
|
1.50
|
2.71
|
1075.0
|
72.5
|
27.4
|
106.50
|
109.50
|
3.00
|
0.63
|
416.5
|
6.1
|
11.1
|
G25-006
|
40.00
|
43.00
|
3.00
|
0.36
|
191.3
|
9.9
|
1.6
|
95.00
|
96.50
|
1.50
|
1.90
|
13.0
|
0.5
|
2.3
|
127.80
|
128.65
|
0.85
|
0.66
|
157.0
|
9.3
|
9.4
|
318.00
|
319.50
|
1.50
|
0.46
|
20.2
|
<0.05
|
1.8
|
G25-007
|
123.29
|
123.92
|
0.63
|
3.28
|
674.0
|
40.9
|
510.0
|
139.00
|
140.50
|
1.50
|
0.38
|
112.0
|
4.0
|
24.3
|
197.25
|
198.10
|
0.85
|
0.43
|
572.0
|
17.1
|
16.1
|
215.00
|
216.40
|
1.40
|
0.71
|
41.7
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
G25-008
|
142.00
|
143.50
|
1.50
|
1.05
|
91.7
|
2.0
|
42.6
|
221.50
|
223.00
|
1.50
|
0.74
|
63.8
|
0.2
|
1.2
Figure 1 – Plan map of the BiTe Showing drill hole traces with vein density counts (G25-001 to G25-008 highlighted)
The BiTe Zone is located at the base of the steep cliff in Figure 1 in the center of the area drill tested. It has been mapped as an intensely altered quartz-sericite zone in quartz-monzonite with bismuth sulphide (tellurides?). Surface sampling in 2024 and 2025 returned high-grade gold results in chip-channel and grab samples. Talus-fine sampling along the base returned 500m averaging over a gram per tonne of gold with coincident, anomalous bismuth and tellurium. Drilling to date has failed to return any continuity of the gold mineralization at depth nor has it returned any of the high-grade gold observed on surface samples.
A characteristic of RIRGS deposits in the Tombstone Gold Belt is that vein density is typically an indication of grade. However, the results observed to date from the drilling at the Grad Property are indicating that vein density may not the determining factor but rather bismuth-tellurium content. The remaining two drill holes, G25-009 and G25-010, tested the sediment-intrusive contact at the southern edge of the North Nahanni Pluton.
Rackla is working in consultation with the Sahtu Dene and Métis communities and remains committed to maintaining the respectful, collaborative relationships we've built with the Sahtu. As we advance exploration at our properties, we will continue working closely with local stakeholders and regulatory agencies to ensure our activities create long-term value and reflect community priorities.
Sampling Methodology
For the 2025 program drilling was NTW-sized core. Once the core was received at the core logging facility it was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and marked for sampling by the geological staff. Sample lengths were generally 1.5 meter or less depending on the need to isolate features of interest. Core sampling was accomplished by cutting in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half to be sent to the lab and one half stored as a record. Field duplicates were collected at regular intervals as ¼ core samples by splitting the ½ core to be sent to the lab, leaving a consistent record of half core material from duplicate and non-duplicate samples alike. Standard reference materials were inserted by Rackla personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. The samples were delivered by expeditor to ALS Canada Ltd preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. Sample preparation was completed at either the Whitehorse facility or re-directed by ALS to their Langley, BC facility, depending on workloads, with final analyses completed at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver.
ALS Canada Ltd is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO9001:2015 for quality management. Samples were prepared according to the ALS Prep-31A procedure, which involved crushing to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. A four-acid digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 48-element analysis on 0.25 g sample pulps (ALS code: ME-MS61). All samples were analysed for gold content by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 50 g samples (ALS code: Au-GRA22). In addition, samples that returned over limits for bismuth, tellurium, arsenic, base metals and silver we assayed by Ore Grade analytical methods.
For the purposes of this release, contiguous mineralized intervals at are defined as runs of mineralization >0.3 g/t Au.
Qualified Person
Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Rackla
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RIRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for the discovery of these large gold systems.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway,
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 8 01-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, the pending assay results from the Company's 2025 drilling program. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether exploration results will be as anticipated; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.