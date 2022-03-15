Life Science News Investing News
Two-day event will feature medical cannabis experts, clinical researchers, CME courses, and a tour of cannabis cultivation facility - Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that its Minnesota subsidiary, Vireo Health of Minnesota LLC, is participating in a two-day symposium for interested medical professionals to learn more about medical ...

Two-day event will feature medical cannabis experts, clinical researchers, CME courses, and a tour of cannabis cultivation facility

- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that its Minnesota subsidiary, Vireo Health of Minnesota LLC, is participating in a two-day symposium for interested medical professionals to learn more about medical cannabis. The Spring into Cannabis Symposium will be one of the first medical cannabis-focused events to offer Continuing Medical Education ("CME") credits to healthcare practitioners.

The Spring into Cannabis Symposium will include an all-day educational conference with physicians, researchers, patient advocates, and policy experts from around the country presenting on key topics including cannabis as an alternative to opioids, medical cannabis in neurology and mental health, pediatric uses of medical cannabis, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to six continuing medical education credits.

"We are thrilled to offer physicians and practitioners what they have requested for so long, evidence-based medical cannabis courses for continuing medical education," said Stephen Dahmer , M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Goodness Growth. "For over seven years, Goodness Growth and Vireo Health have been at the forefront of medical cannabis science, education and research. This CME event will showcase the very best of that research, evidence, practical knowledge, and patient stories. Physicians and providers are key to our nation overcoming the stigma around cannabis once and for all. We are proud to help fill this unfortunate gap in our medical education."

Sherry Yafai , MD, medical director at the Releaf institute, a national medical cannabis expert and Board-Certified Emergency Medicine Physician, will give the keynote discussion. The second day of the symposium will feature a guided VIP tour of the Company's cannabis cultivation facility in nearby Otsego, MN.

The symposium will also feature a presentation on the recent advancements to the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program and an overview on how the program works. On March 1, 2022 , Minnesota allowed the sale of dry cannabis flower to registered patients for the first time.

"Cannabis has been used as a medicine for thousands of years for ailments ranging from chronic pain to mental health conditions. It is only recently that cannabis has been stigmatized, removed from the United States Pharmacopeia, and incorrectly categorized as a Schedule 1 substance," said Paloma Lehfeldt , M.D., Senior Director of Clinical Science at Goodness Growth. "With over 6 million users of cannabis in the United States , it is imperative that our healthcare providers are well-versed in both our endogenous cannabis system as well as cannabis plant medicine. The goal of this provider symposium is to help fill in the many knowledge gaps that medical professionals have with regards to medical cannabis."

Find more details and register for the Symposium at: https://visitgreengoods.com/register-now-to-spring-into-cannabis/

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its teams of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

