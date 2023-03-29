Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Goodness Growth Holdings Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results to March 31, 2023

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 to Friday, March 31, 2023 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community the following business day, Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/585633808 .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries in four states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons Amanda Hutcheson
Chief of Staff, VP Investor Relations Senior Manager, Communications
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995 (919) 815-1476

