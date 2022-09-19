



Overview Markets have been under pressure yet the fundamentals for gold and copper remain very strong. Resource sector veterans from the Rule Symposium urge investors to invest in gold to mitigate risks and fortify their portfolios. Investing experts rely on historical data and have cited that gold has historically been an excellent hedge against inflation and the price of gold is expected to stay strong with a recent JP Morgan report forecasting $XX…… Gold may hedge against global uncertainties, but what about copper? Copper ranks as the third most-used metal globally. The base metal is required for the manufacture of consumer electronics, batteries, building construction, and industrial machinery. On top of existing consumption, the transition to clean technology is ramping up demand even more. That’s why some market experts believe the price of copper will rise as supply struggles to keep pace with skyrocketing demand. All signs show that both gold and copper will withstand economic turbulence, whether looking at commodities or mining companies.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH , OTCQB:GHVNF, FRA:4QS) is a junior exploration company with a premium metals portfolio of assets in Canada and Chile. The company has highly prospective land packages in British Columbia and Newfoundland (Canada) and also holds assets in Chile’s prolific Maricunga Gold Belt. With an experienced management team supported by a strong technical advisory board GoldHaven has the leadership to advance exploration efficiently and create significant value for investors.

CEO Justin Canivet said in a recent letter to shareholders, “With a project portfolio spanning Northern Chile, British Columbia and Newfoundland, GoldHaven holds claim to some of the most prolific exploration ground in the western hemisphere. The technical expertise we have is second to none. With proper decision making and responsible allocation of capital, GoldHaven is well-positioned for success.” Smoke Mountain, the company’s current flagship project in British Columbia, includes a 2.5-kilometre long copper-gold-zinc mineralization trend that has assays of 7.5 g/t gold in initial rock sampling. In addition, the company's claims are in close proximity to other projects that have already yielded high grades of gold and copper, prompting some to say that this could very well be the next big copper district in North America. GoldHaven’s additional projects in Newfoundland and Chile show similar promise. Pat’s Pond in Newfoundland has historic assays of 19.10 g/t gold and 914.40 g/t silver and each of the company’s seven claims in the Maricunga Gold Belt neighbour prolific high-grade gold projects, with its Alicia and Roma claims so far yielding the most promising high priority target areas for drilling.



Company Highlights GoldHaven Resources is a junior exploration company focusing on gold and copper assets in both Canada and Chile.

The company’s highly prospective claims neighbour projects with high-grade gold and copper deposits.

GoldHaven’s projects in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Chile have produced promising, early exploration results, and have the potential to yield significant ore deposits.

The company’s Smoke Mountain project in BC contains a 2.5-kilometer long copper-gold-zinc mineralization with high-grade assays up to 7.5 g/t gold.

Pat’s Pond in Newfoundland, located within the province’s prolific Central Gold Belt, had show promising technical indicators and is located in proximity to what will be Atlantic Canada’s largest producing gold mine.

The company holds claim to some of the most promising ground in the Maricunga Gold Belt in proximity to a number of major discoveries.

GoldHaven is led by an experienced management team and is supported by a strong technical team of geologists with extensive experience in both Canada and Chile.

Key Projects The Smoke Mountain Project GoldHAven’s Smoke Mountain Project in British Columbia, Canada, includes an identified 2.5-kilometre long copper-gold-zinc trend. Neighbouring projects have already shown promising exploration results.

Project Highlights: Blue Sky Potential: Smoke Mountain is located in what has been touted by some as the “next world-class copper district.”

is located in what has been touted by some as the “next world-class copper district.” Neighbouring Assets with Encouraging Results: The project is in close proximity to other company projects with high-grade resource estimates, including: Buck (55 kilometres northeast): 31.6 g/t gold over 4.0 meters Silver Queen (28 kilometres northeast): Indicated: 815kt @ 3.25 g/t gold; 201 g/t silver; 0.26% copper Berg (15 kilometres southwest): Indicated: 402.8Mt @ 0.24% copper; 0.03% molybdenum; 3.0 g/t silver

The Pat’s Pond Project GoldHaven’s Pat’s Pond Project is located in Newfoundland, Canada. The property has had encouraging early exploration results and has indicated excellent potential for both gold and VMS deposition.

Strong Historical Results: Assays from 2005 returned 19.10 g/t gold and 914.40 g/t silver.

Assays from 2005 returned 19.10 g/t gold and 914.40 g/t silver. Nearby Notable Discoveries: Other miners in the area have made discoveries that build confidence in the asset's potential, including: Marathon Gold: 2.05 Moz gold Reserve (Valentine Lake project) New Found Gold (Keats): 261g/t gold over 7.2m New Found Gold (Lotto): 225g/t gold over 2.5m

The Maricunga Gold Belt Claims (Chile) GoldHaven has optioned seven claims within the Maricunga Gold Belt in Chile. Preliminary surface work has indicated 12 high priority targets for drilling and all claims neighbour notable discoveries from several of the “Majors". Project Highlights: Phase 1 Drilling Complete: The Alicia Claim has completed phase 1 drilling of 1,5000 meters. Phase 2 is scheduled for Q3 2021. The company has confirmed geological features indicative of high-grade gold.

The Alicia Claim has completed phase 1 drilling of 1,5000 meters. Phase 2 is scheduled for Q3 2021. The company has confirmed geological features indicative of high-grade gold. Drill Ready: The Roma Claim is drill ready, and initial explorational campaigns have shown a similar geology to Alicia.

The Roma Claim is drill ready, and initial explorational campaigns have shown a similar geology to Alicia. Encouraging Neighbour Deposits: Other projects in the region have produced promising results, such as: Salares Nortes: Indicated: 12.1 Mt @ 5.1 g/t gold ; 69.6 g/t silver (1.96Moz gold; 27.08 Moz silver ) Nueva Esperenza: Indicated: 26.8 Mt @ 0.47 g/t gold ; 79 g/t silver (0.41 Moz gold ; 67.7 Moz silver ) La Coipa: 0.448 Mt @ 0.6 g/t gold (Proven); 17.56 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold (Probable)

