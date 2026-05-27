Golden Ridge Resources Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

(TheNewswire)
May 27, 2026 TheNewswire - Golden Ridge Resources LTD. (TSX-V: GLDN) ("Golden Ridge" or the "Company") announces today its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as it considers advisable, up to 2,927,000 of its issued and outstanding common shares, being approximately 5.0% of the Company's currently outstanding common shares and approximately 6.82% of 42,945,577 which represents the Company's Public Float (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Bid will commence on June 2, 2026, and will terminate on June 1, 2027, or such earlier time as the Bid is completed or at the option of the Company. Ventum Financial Corp. of Vancouver, British Columbia will conduct the Bid on behalf of the Company
The Bid will be conducted in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. Purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange. The price which the Company will pay for any shares purchased by it will be the prevailing market price of such common shares on the Exchange at the time of such purchase. The purchase of the common shares under the Bid is being funded from existing working capital.
In accordance with Exchange policies, the Company will include a summary of the Bid in the management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of the Company in respect of its next meeting of shareholders.
The Company believes that purchases of its common shares pursuant to the Bid may contribute to the facilitation of an orderly market and is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In the event that the Company believes that its common shares begin trading in a price range that does not adequately reflect their underlying value based on the Company's business prospects, growth and financial position, the Company may purchase common shares pursuant to the Bid.
About Golden Ridge
Golden Ridge is a TSXV listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia and Newfoundland. Golden Ridge owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia. The Company also own a 100% interest in the 1,550-hectare Williams gold property, that is surrounded by New Found Gold Corp's Queensway South Gold Property1 in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
"Mike Blady"
Mike Blady
President and Chief Executive Officer
For more information regarding this news release, please contact:
Mike Blady, CEO and Director
T: 778-795-0575
W: www.goldenridgeresources.com
Forward Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's expectation that it will make purchases of common shares under the Bid, the expected benefits of the Bid and all other statements that are not historical in nature.
These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop its projects, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of Golden Ridge may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although Golden Ridge believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Golden Ridge disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
1 This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Golden Ridge has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties
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