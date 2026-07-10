Golden Ridge Resources Announces a Change of Auditors

(TheNewswire)
July 10, 2026 TheNewswire - Golden Ridge Resources LTD. (TSX-V: GLDN) ("Golden Ridge" or the "Company") announces a change of the Company's auditor. At the request of the Company, Smythe LLP (the "Former Auditor") has resigned as auditor of the Company effective July 10, 2026. The board of directors of the Company has appointed DMCL LLP as the successor auditor, effective July 10, 2026 (the "Successor Auditor") until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
The Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each of Alberta and British Columbia stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor have been reviewed and approved by the Company's board of directors and are available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
There were no disagreements or unresolved issues between the Company and the Former Auditor on any matter of audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. It is the Company's opinion that there have been no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor. The Former Auditor did not provide a modified opinion in their auditor's report for the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.
About Golden Ridge
Golden Ridge is a TSXV listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia and Newfoundland. Golden Ridge owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia. The Company also own a 100% interest in the 1,550-hectare Williams gold property, that is surrounded by New Found Gold Corp's Queensway South Gold Property1 in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
"Mike Blady"
Mike Blady
President and Chief Executive Officer
For more information regarding this news release, please contact:
Mike Blady, CEO and Director
T: 778-795-0575
W: www.goldenridgeresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
1 This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Golden Ridge has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties
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