7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA's Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project in Southern Perú

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC
2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

Gold Royalty Completes Investment in Aura's Borborema Project and Strategic Convertible Debenture Financing

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 5, 2023, it has completed its investment, consisting of a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Borborema gold project (the " Royalty ") and a royalty-convertible gold-linked loan, with Borborema Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aura Minerals Inc. (the " Transaction "). Pursuant to the Transaction, Gold Royalty acquired the Royalty for US$21 .0 million and the royalty-convertible gold-linked loan for US$10 .0 million in cash consideration.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company also completed its previously announced private placement of $40 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. and Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P., a fund managed by Taurus Funds Management Pty Limited.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-completes-investment-in-auras-borborema-project-and-strategic-convertible-debenture-financing-302019630.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/19/c1506.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES $31 MILLION ROYALTY AND GOLD-LINKED LOAN INVESTMENT IN AURA'S BORBOREMA PROJECT, FINANCED BY $40 MILLION STRATEGIC CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Borborema Inc. (" Borborema Inc. "),a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aura Minerals Inc. (" Aura "), to provide $31 million in project financing (the " Borborema Investment ") to develop the Borborema gold project in Rio Grande do Norte State Brazil (" Borborema Project "). Pursuant to the transaction, Gold Royalty will acquire a 2% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty (the " Royalty ") on Borborema from a subsidiary of Aura for cash consideration of $21 million and will provide additional project financing to Aura's subsidiary as lender under a royalty-convertible gold-linked loan in the amount of $10 million (the " Gold-Linked Loan "). All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS - CONTINUED GROWTH DRIVEN BY RECENT ACQUISITIONS

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS - CONTINUED GROWTH DRIVEN BY RECENT ACQUISITIONS

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the filing of its operating and financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 . The Company will be hosting an Investor Webcast to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 15 at 11:00 AM ET . All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "I am very encouraged by our team's progress in Q3 2023, having achieved a 48% increase in quarterly Total Revenue and Land Agreement Proceeds* in addition to a 50% decrease in quarterly Cash Operating Expenses* year over year. Our business is currently on track to deliver on our 2023 guidance and poised to break into positive free cash flow in 2024. The recently announced acquisitions of the Cozamin royalty and the SOQUEM royalty portfolio supplement what we believe is one of the strongest organic growth pipelines in the sector. Odyssey, Côté and REN have had positive advancements during the quarter with initial production from Côté expected by its operator in early 2024."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Announces Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio; Welcomes SOQUEM as Shareholder

Gold Royalty Announces Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio; Welcomes SOQUEM as Shareholder

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of 22 royalties (the " Portfolio ") located in Québec from SOQUEM (Société Québécoise d'exploration minière), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, for C$1 million in common shares of the Company.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented, "We are excited to further expand our royalty position in Québec, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, to now over 90 royalties by acquiring a highly prospective royalty portfolio from SOQUEM. The Portfolio covers over 65,000 hectares and is primarily focused on gold properties. Several of the properties are being advanced by leading mining companies such as Osisko Mining, IAMGOLD, and Probe Gold. Furthermore, we look forward to welcoming Investissement Québec as a strategic shareholder and look forward to exploring further opportunities for growth in the province."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY TO RELEASE QUARTERLY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 14, 2023

GOLD ROYALTY TO RELEASE QUARTERLY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 14, 2023

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) will release its quarterly financial and operating results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 after market close.

An investor webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 15 th , 2023 starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. Management will be providing an update to interested stakeholders on the Company's quarterly results including key recent catalysts that have been announced on the assets underlying the Company's royalties. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session where participants will be able to ask any questions they may have of management.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non Brokered Private Placement Financing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non Brokered Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - The N ewswire - December 19, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on December 19, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that the Company intends to amend its non-brokered private placement financing (the " Amended Offering ") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,000,000 from the sale of up to 20,000,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share from the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,000,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,000,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of nine (9) months after the closing of the Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS DEFINES MULTIPLE NEW GOLD TARGETS AT THE GLENFINE PROJECT, VICTORIA

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS DEFINES MULTIPLE NEW GOLD TARGETS AT THE GLENFINE PROJECT, VICTORIA

(TSX.V: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its Glenfine project in the heart of the Victorian goldfields of Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 5,200,000 flow-through common shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.07 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $364,000

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $25,480 and issued 364,000 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") to an arms-length third-party who assisted in introducing the subscriber to the Offering. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 until December 13, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×