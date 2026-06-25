Gold Reserve Commits US$1 Million to Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Venezuela

Gold Reserve Ltd. ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRZ, BSX: GRZ.BH, OTCQX: GDRZF) today announced it will donate US$1 million to support emergency relief and recovery efforts following the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026.
Gold Reserve is coordinating its donations through the U.S. embassy, in consultation with Venezuelan authorities, to help ensure that funds reach the appropriate communities most affected by the disaster.
Paul Rivett, Vice Chair of Gold Reserve, commented, "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating earthquakes, and with the families who have lost so much. Venezuela and its people have been part of Gold Reserve's story for more than three decades, and standing with them in this moment is something we feel a deep responsibility to do. We will ensure this contribution helps bring urgently needed relief to those who need it most. We are hopeful that the international community, particularly the business community, rallies to support Venezuelans at this difficult time."
Gold Reserve has also been moved by its shareholders, directors and employees who have expressed their concern and desire to help. Gold Reserve invites those who wish to contribute financial aid to reach out to the Company at investorrelations@goldreserve.bm . The Company will provide further details in the coming days on how to offer support and will consider matching such donations.
About Gold Reserve
Gold Reserve is a primarily US-owned mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-quality mineral assets with the objective of creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: GRZ), the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX: GRZ.BH), and trades in the United States on the OTCQX (OTCQX: GDRZF).
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserve's and its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. They are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Gold Reserve's proposed donation of US$1 million for earthquake recovery efforts in Venezuela; the timing and manner of distribution of such funds; the anticipated benefits of the donation to affected communities and the expected impact on the relief efforts.
We caution that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risks that may cause the actual events, outcomes or results of Gold Reserve to be materially different from our estimated outcomes, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: changes in conditions affecting relief and recovery efforts following the earthquakes in Venezuela; delays or challenges in coordinating donations to affected communities; legal, regulatory, sanctions-related, or compliance considerations; changes in governmental policies and political or economic instability. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports that have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure obligations under applicable rules promulgated by applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
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For further information regarding Gold Reserve Ltd., visit https://www.goldreserve.bm or contact:
Dave Onzay
Email: investorrelations@goldreserve.bm
Phone: +1 (441) 295-4653