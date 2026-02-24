Globus Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Globus Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology solutions company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025:

  • Worldwide net sales were $826.4 million, an increase of 25.7%, or an increase of 24.7% on a constant currency basis.
  • Base business, excluding Nevro, net sales were $726.7 million, an increase of 10.6%, or an increase of 9.4% on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP net income for the quarter was $140.6 million.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $1.03, an increase of 442.6%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.28, an increase of 52.1%.

Full Year 2025:

  • Worldwide net sales were $2,938.9 million, an increase of 16.7%, or an increase of 16.2% on a constant currency basis.
  • Base business, excluding Nevro, net sales were $2,645.3 million, an increase of 5.0%, or an increase of 4.3% on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP net income for the year was $537.9 million.
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $3.92, an increase of 425.4%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.98, an increase of 30.8%.

"Momentum built throughout 2025 accelerated in the fourth quarter, capping off a strong finish to the year with double-digit sales and earnings growth," commented Keith Pfeil, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered above market, top-line growth, across the portfolio, including our core spine franchise, while delivering meaningful margin expansion – reflecting disciplined execution. Looking ahead to 2026, our focus lies in driving durable momentum, centered on scaling growth and sustainable operating leverage. We are confident in our ability to launch a robust new product pipeline and expand our high-touch sales force, while maintaining speed and agility, as we realize our long-term goal of addressing unmet clinical needs with differentiated procedural solutions. We are focused on achieving improved surgical outcomes through the Globus surgical intelligence closed loop ecosystem, bringing together patient selection, surgical techniques and complementary implants."

"Our fourth quarter and full‑year results underscore the strength of our organization and the significant value being created through the successful integration of NuVasive and Nevro," said Kyle Kline, Chief Financial Officer. "Our US Spine business capped-off 2025 by growing revenue 10% over the prior-year quarter and our record-setting results were punctuated by an exceptional quarter in Enabling Technologies, growing 19% over the fourth quarter of 2024. We delivered record quarterly and full‑year non‑GAAP earnings per share, driven by the performance of the Globus base business and further enhanced by the recently integrated Nevro acquisition. As we enter 2026, we are well positioned to further penetrate our markets, expand margins, and accelerate innovation, while creating long‑term value for our shareholders."

Worldwide net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $826.4 million, an as-reported increase of 25.7% over the fourth quarter of 2024. U.S. net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 27.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. International net sales increased by 19.0% over the fourth quarter of 2024 on an as-reported basis and increased by 14.2% on a constant currency basis.

Worldwide net sales for the full year of 2025 were $2,938.9 million, an as-reported increase of 16.7% over the full year of 2024. U.S. net sales for the full year of 2025 increased by 18.4% compared to the full year of 2024. International net sales increased by 10.0% over the full year of 2024 on an as-reported basis and increased by 7.8% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $140.6 million, an increase of 430.4% over the same period in the prior year. The GAAP net income increase was primarily driven by higher sales of $169.1 million, with the sales from the acquisition of Nevro contributing $99.7 million. GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $1.03, compared to $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025, which excludes, among other costs, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition-related costs, and restructuring-related costs, was $1.28, compared to $0.84 in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 52.1%.

Retrospectively, as of January 1, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development costs as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income.

2026 Annual Guidance

The Company reaffirms its guidance for full-year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $3.18 to $3.22 billion and updates its guidance for non-GAAP fully diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.40 to $4.50 from the previous range of $4.30 to $4.40.

Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its 2025 fourth quarter and full-year results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical's website at http://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, bargain purchase gains, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, legal and tax fees for legal entity reorganization and costs associated with consolidating facilities. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.

In addition, for the period ended December 31, 2025 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS, which represent net income and diluted EPS excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, bargain purchase gains, certain income tax net benefits and non-recurring tax adjustments, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP net income. We also present non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends.

Additionally, for the period ended December 31, 2025 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We are also presenting base business sales and base Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the contribution from the recently acquired Nevro Corp. ("Nevro") and its subsidiaries. We believe these provide insight to how the Company is performing without the impact of our most recent acquisition.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow, constant currency net sales growth, base business sales, excluding the contribution from the recently acquired Nevro, and day-adjusted basis sales are not calculated in conformity with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable. The tables included in this release reconcile the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025.

We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of our expected fully diluted GAAP EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition-related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, bargain purchase gains, certain income tax net benefits from non-recurring tax adjustments, gains and losses from strategic investments, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. The financial impact of these items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Consolidated Statements of Income.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as "believe," "may," "might," "could," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan" and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, the successful integration of businesses that we have acquired or may acquire in the future, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could affect our results, refer to the disclosures contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the sections labeled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements," and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof. As used herein, the "Company", "Globus", "Globus Medical", "we", "us", and "our" refers to Globus Medical, Inc.

 
Globus Medical, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)   2025       2024       2023       2025       2024       2023  
Net sales $ 826,420     $ 657,293     $ 616,534     $ 2,938,931     $ 2,519,355     $ 1,568,476  
                       
Cost of Sales and Operating expenses:                      
Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)   261,107       263,437       265,486       957,802       1,035,479       548,174  
Research and development   36,163       33,408       52,253       147,246       163,754       124,010  
Selling, general and administrative   318,480       253,167       244,968       1,178,498       981,362       643,844  
Amortization of intangibles   29,360       29,912       28,122       118,194       119,373       51,032  
Acquisition-related costs   10,826       17,088       15,581       42,326       29,623       68,274  
Restructuring costs   1,144       6             15,049       23,773        
Operating income/(loss)   169,340       60,275       10,124       479,816       165,991       133,142  
                       
Other income/(expense), net:                      
Interest income/(expense), net   3,312       815       (2,581 )     7,141       (4,189 )     20,130  
Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)   (7,153 )     (37,491 )     19,908       (3,006 )     (43,285 )     14,259  
Bargain purchase gain   3,343                   117,704              
Other income/(expense)   391       1,069       (2,456 )     3,413       2,205       (2,138 )
Total other income/(expense), net   (107 )     (35,607 )     14,872       125,252       (45,269 )     32,251  
                       
Income/(loss) before income taxes   169,233       24,668       24,995       605,068       120,722       165,393  
Income tax provision/(benefit)   28,639       (1,837 )     9,960       67,200       17,738       42,520  
                       
Net income/(loss) $ 140,594     $ 26,505     $ 15,035     $ 537,868     $ 102,984     $ 122,873  
                       
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:                      
Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities   101       (238 )     8,893       448       1,545       13,231  
Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)   4,318       340       (18 )     21,759       1,786       1,207  
Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax   4,419       102       8,875       22,207       3,331       14,438  
Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 145,013     $ 26,607     $ 23,910     $ 560,075     $ 106,315     $ 137,311  
                       
Earnings per share:                      
Basic $ 1.05     $ 0.19     $ 0.11     $ 3.98     $ 0.76     $ 1.09  
Diluted $ 1.03     $ 0.19     $ 0.11     $ 3.92     $ 0.75     $ 1.07  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
Basic   134,411       136,729       137,883       135,215       135,726       113,087  
Diluted   136,574       139,711       139,021       137,056       137,863       114,630  
                                               


Globus Medical, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
 
  December 31,
 		  December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share values) 2025
 		    2024  
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 526,156     $ 784,438  
Short-term marketable securities   31,087       105,619  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $33,434 and $15,505, respectively   678,938       557,697  
Inventories   759,277       659,233  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   65,426       49,640  
Income taxes receivable   64,727       20,633  
Total current assets   2,125,611       2,177,260  
Property and equipment, net   564,452       561,909  
Operating lease right of use assets   63,786       49,647  
Long-term marketable securities   71,819       66,134  
Intangible assets, net   745,064       795,117  
Goodwill   1,435,033       1,432,387  
Other assets   78,781       75,096  
Deferred income taxes   218,215       94,200  
Total assets $ 5,302,761     $ 5,251,750  
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $ 98,852     $ 75,118  
Accrued expenses   333,586       260,591  
Operating lease liabilities   14,738       10,249  
Income taxes payable   4,155       10,725  
Senior convertible notes         443,351  
Business acquisition liabilities   19,513       33,739  
Deferred revenue   27,655       22,140  
Total current liabilities   498,499       855,913  
Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion   81,995       89,496  
Operating lease liabilities   103,918       83,588  
Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities   23,756       23,889  
Other liabilities   21,343       21,531  
Total liabilities   729,511       1,074,417  
         
Equity:        
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 112,625,126 and 114,990,219 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   113       115  
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   22       22  
Additional paid-in capital   3,169,812       3,031,244  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   15,346       (6,861 )
Retained earnings   1,387,957       1,152,813  
Total equity   4,573,250       4,177,333  
Total liabilities and equity $ 5,302,761     $ 5,251,750  
               


Globus Medical, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
 
  Year Ended
  December 31,
(In thousands)   2025       2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income $ 537,868     $ 102,984     $ 122,873  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Bargain purchase gain   (117,704 )            
Acquired in-process research and development         12,613        
Depreciation and amortization   276,842       253,389       145,526  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory   22,119       23,359       10,959  
Amortization of acquisition accounting fair value step-up   26,112       242,050       79,832  
Stock-based compensation expense   49,779       54,191       52,742  
Allowance for expected credit losses   10,223       16,986       3,658  
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities   13,462       26,521       17,434  
Change in deferred income taxes   18,625       (125,902 )     (57,789 )
(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net   12,525       5,552       1,541  
Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities   (17,018 )     (18,763 )     (3,005 )
Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment   (12,591 )     25,212       (13,674 )
(Increase) decrease in:          
Accounts receivable   (52,182 )     (78,062 )     (49,914 )
Inventories   (17,598 )     (29,860 )     (70,328 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   11,132       1,059       1,148  
Increase (decrease) in:          
Accounts payable   8,487       17,663       (14,223 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   34,217       5,023       17,127  
Income taxes payable/receivable   (50,851 )     (13,377 )     (408 )
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities   753,447       520,638       243,499  
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Purchases of marketable securities   (107,531 )     (113,504 )     (100,643 )
Maturities of marketable securities   63,880       58,666       240,190  
Sales of marketable securities   115,608       11,851       537,723  
Purchases of property and equipment   (164,679 )     (115,429 )     (78,274 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets   (252,546 )     (17,635 )     (296,028 )
Acquisition of intangible assets   (9,746 )            
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities   (355,014 )     (176,051 )     302,968  
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities   (15,572 )     (45,619 )     (8,039 )
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options   89,757       110,439       12,397  
Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation   (2,909 )     (6,729 )     (10,617 )
Repurchase of common stock   (300,451 )     (85,787 )     (225,562 )
Repayment of senior convertible notes   (449,985 )            
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities   (679,160 )     (27,696 )     (231,821 )
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash   22,445       255       2,180  
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (258,282 )     317,146       316,826  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   784,438       467,292       150,466  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 526,156     $ 784,438     $ 467,292  
           
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:          
Income taxes paid, net $ 98,916     $ 158,508     $ 100,593  
Non-cash investing and financing activities:          
Equity issued in conjunction with the NuVasive Merger $     $     $ 2,153,860  
Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 13,454     $ 9,281     $ 7,100  
                       



Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Product Category:
   
  Three Months Ended
 		  Year Ended
  December 31,
 		  December 31,
(In thousands) 2025
 		  2024
 		  2023
 		  2025
 		  2024
 		  2023
Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 770,799     $ 610,341     $ 583,820     $ 2,797,923     $ 2,365,352     $ 1,448,260  
Enabling Technologies   55,621       46,952       32,714       141,008       154,003       120,216  
Total net sales $ 826,420     $ 657,293     $ 616,534     $ 2,938,931     $ 2,519,355     $ 1,568,476  
                                               

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

  Year Ended
  December 31,
(In thousands) 2025
 		  2024
Cash and cash equivalents $ 526,156     $ 784,438  
Short-term marketable securities   31,087       105,619  
Long-term marketable securities   71,819       66,134  
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 629,062     $ 956,191  
               

The following tables reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to the non-GAAP financial measures. As previously disclosed, the Company incurred $12.6 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 for acquisition of in-process research and development, which, when it was previously included, resulted in a 0.5% impact on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and $0.09 on non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands, except percentages)   2025       2024       2023       2025       2024       2023  
Net income/(loss) $ 140,594     $ 26,505     $ 15,035     $ 537,868     $ 102,984     $ 122,873  
Interest (income)/expense, net   (3,312 )     (815 )     2,581       (7,141 )     4,189       (20,130 )
Provision for income taxes   28,639       (1,838 )     9,960       67,200       17,738       42,520  
Depreciation and amortization   69,649       68,228       71,162       277,480       254,024       144,733  
EBITDA   235,569       92,080       98,737       875,406       378,935       289,996  
Stock-based compensation expense   11,418       11,756       11,577       49,256       48,286       38,995  
Provision for litigation, net   13,384       (314 )     250       37,737       314       434  
Merger and acquisition-related costs(1)   17,919       64,561       76,431       64,096       249,721       148,498  
Net (gain) loss from strategic investments   682       1,098       (460 )     (1,573 )     831       (192 )
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts   1,362       27,566       (16,572 )     (14,020 )     25,212       (13,674 )
Restructuring costs   3,464       132             26,373       31,674        
Bargain Purchase Gain   (3,343 )                 (117,704 )            
Adjusted EBITDA $ 280,456     $ 196,879     $ 169,963     $ 919,572     $ 734,973     $ 464,057  
                       
Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales   17.0 %     4.0 %     2.4 %     18.3 %     4.1 %     7.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales   33.9 %     30.0 %     27.6 %     31.3 %     29.2 %     29.6 %


(1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, are included in Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs Table.

Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs Table:
   
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands) 2025
 		  2024
 		  2025
 		  2024
Amortization of inventory fair value step up $ 6,482     $ 47,323     $ 19,455     $ 215,420  
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities   10,793       16,966       13,474       25,575  
Employee-related costs(b)               27,418       5,031  
Other acquisition-related costs(a)   644       272       3,749       3,695  
Merger and acquisition-related costs $ 17,919     $ 64,561     $ 64,096     $ 249,721  

(a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, advisory and consulting fees.
(b) Primarily comprised of severance, share based compensation and termination fees.


Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)   2025       2024       2023       2025       2024       2023  
Net income/(loss) $ 140,594     $ 26,505     $ 15,034     $ 537,868     $ 102,984     $ 122,873  
Provision for litigation, net   13,384       (314 )     250       37,737       314       434  
Amortization of intangibles   29,360       29,912       28,123       118,194       119,373       51,032  
Merger and acquisition -related costs(1)   17,919       64,561       76,431       64,096       249,721       148,498  
Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments   682       1,098       (460 )     (1,573 )     831       (192 )
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts   1,362       27,566       (16,572 )     (14,020 )     25,212       (13,674 )
Restructuring Costs   3,464       132             26,373       31,674        
Bargain Purchase Gain   (3,343 )                 (117,704 )            
Provision for income tax net benefit from non-recurring tax adjustments   (12,774 )                 (49,329 )            
Tax effect of adjusting items   (16,057 )     (32,042 )     (19,310 )     (56,091 )     (110,496 )     (42,570 )
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 174,591     $ 117,418     $ 83,496     $ 545,551     $ 419,613     $ 266,401  

(1) See footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail for these costs.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)   2025       2024       2023       2025       2024       2023  
Net Sales $ 826,420     $ 657,293     $ 616,534     $ 2,938,931     $ 2,519,355     $ 1,568,476  
Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)   261,107       263,437       265,486       957,802       1,035,479       548,174  
Amortization of Intangibles   22,046       17,585       9,526       91,562       84,079       15,408  
Gross Profit $ 543,267     $ 376,271     $ 341,522     $ 1,889,567     $ 1,399,797     $ 1,004,893  
                       
Amortization of inventory fair value step up   6,482       47,323       52,591       19,455       215,420       71,656  
Amortization of Intangibles   22,046       17,585       9,526       91,562       84,079       15,408  
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 571,795     $ 441,179     $ 403,639     $ 2,000,584     $ 1,699,296     $ 1,091,957  
                       
Gross Profit % of Net Sales   65.7 %     57.2 %     55.4 %     64.3 %     55.6 %     64.1 %
Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales   69.2 %     67.1 %     65.5 %     68.1 %     67.4 %     69.6 %
                                               


Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)   2025       2024       2023       2025       2024       2023  
Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.03     $ 0.19     $ 0.11     $ 3.92     $ 0.75     $ 1.07  
Provision for litigation, net   0.10                   0.28              
Amortization of intangibles   0.21       0.21       0.20       0.86       0.87       0.45  
Merger and acquisition -related costs(1)   0.13       0.46       0.55       0.47       1.81       1.30  
Net (gain) loss from strategic investments         0.01       0.00       (0.01 )     0.01       0.00  
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts   0.01       0.20       (0.12 )     (0.10 )     0.18       (0.12 )
Restructuring costs   0.03       0.00       0.00       0.19       0.23        
Provision for income tax net benefit from non-recurring tax adjustments   (0.09 )                 (0.36 )            
Bargain Purchase Gain   (0.02 )                 (0.86 )            
Tax effect of adjusting items   (0.12 )     (0.23 )     (0.14 )     (0.41 )     (0.80 )     (0.37 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.28     $ 0.84     $ 0.60     $ 3.98     $ 3.04     $ 2.32  
                                               


Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)   2025       2024       2023       2025       2024       2023  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 248,587     $ 210,338     $ 104,674     $ 753,447     $ 520,638     $ 243,499  
Purchases of property and equipment   (46,197 )     (17,111 )     (22,881 )     (164,679 )     (115,429 )     (78,274 )
Free cash flow $ 202,390     $ 193,227     $ 81,793     $ 588,768     $ 405,209     $ 165,225  
                                               


Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:
 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,
 		  Reported
Net Sales
Growth
   Currency
Impact on
Current
Period Net Sales 		  Constant
Currency
Net Sales
Growth
(In thousands, except percentages)   2025
 		  2024
 		     
United States   $ 665,322     $ 521,892     27.5 %   $     27.5 %
International     161,098       135,401     19.0 %     6,475     14.2 %
Total net sales   $ 826,420     $ 657,293     25.7 %   $ 6,475     24.7 %
                                     


    Year Ended
December 31, 		    Reported
Net Sales
Growth
   Currency
Impact on
Current
Period Net Sales
 		  Constant
Currency
Net Sales
Growth
(In thousands, except percentages)     2025
 		    2024
 		     
United States   $ 2,367,596     $ 2,000,067     18.4 %   $     18.4 %
International     571,335       519,288     10.0 %     11,389     7.8 %
Total net sales   $ 2,938,931     $ 2,519,355     16.7 %   $ 11,389     16.2 %
                                     


Net Sales Reconciliation of the Nevro Acquisition Table:
 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,
 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)   2025
 		  2024
 		  2025
 		  2024
Net Sales of Nevro products   $ 99,749     $     $ 293,589     $  
Net Sales of base business     726,670       657,293       2,645,343       2,519,355  
Total net sales   $ 826,420     $ 657,293     $ 2,938,931     $ 2,519,355  
                                 


Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of the Nevro Acquisition Table:
   
    Three Months Ended
December 31,
 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)   2025
 		  2024
 		  2025
 		  2024
Adjusted EBITDA of the acquired Nevro subsidiaries   $ 21,191     $     $ 35,996     $  
Adjusted EBITDA of base business     259,265       196,879       883,576       734,973  
Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 280,456     $ 196,879     $ 919,572     $ 734,973  

(1) See Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for calculation.

