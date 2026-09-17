GlobalFoundries and Marvell expand collaboration for next-generation optical connectivity

GlobalFoundries and Marvell expand collaboration for next-generation optical connectivity

GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) and Marvell Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced an expanded multi-year agreement to increase capacity for GF's silicon germanium (SiGe) technology at its Burlington, Vermont, facility to support growing demand for next-generation optical connectivity.

Modern AI data centers operate as distributed compute systems, where performance depends not only on accelerators, but also on the high-speed interconnects that move data between them. As AI systems scale, moving data efficiently is becoming increasingly critical to overall performance. The expanded collaboration between GF and Marvell will increase capacity for high-performance SiGe technology used in next-generation pluggable optical transceivers, Near-Packaged Optics (NPO) and Co-packaged Optics (CPO).

The expanded agreement builds on existing production and is expected to add significant capacity to support Marvell's growing requirements.

GF's SiGe technology portfolio provides the high-frequency performance, signal integrity and power efficiency required for advanced optical networking applications. Its current technology supports 200G-per-lane optical connectivity, with a roadmap designed to address higher-speed generations as AI and cloud data center bandwidth requirements continue to grow. GF has manufactured advanced SiGe technology for over a decade and continues to co-integrate SiGe, silicon photonics and advanced packaging for new optical connectivity architectures including NPO and CPO.

"AI is fundamentally changing the way data centers are built, and connectivity is becoming increasingly critical to unlocking the performance of these systems," said Robb Johnson, Vice President, Foundry Technology, Marvell. "As the industry moves toward higher-bandwidth optical architectures, including NPO and CPO, Marvell is investing aggressively to lead this transition. Our expanded collaboration with GF will help ensure we have the SiGe technology and manufacturing capacity to support the significant growth we see ahead."

"SiGe is where GF's decades of high-performance radio frequency and analog leadership translate directly into breakthrough optical performance," said Shankaran Janardhanan, senior vice president of Photonics & RF businesses at GF. "This agreement reinforces our long-standing relationship with Marvell and reflects the critical role SiGe technology plays in enabling high-speed optical networking for AI infrastructure. We will continue investing in our technology roadmap and manufacturing capabilities both in the U.S. and around the world to support our customers' future growth."

The agreement builds on more than a decade of collaboration between GF and Marvell and reflects the increasingly important role optical networking technologies play in enabling AI and cloud infrastructure at scale.

About GF
GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

Forward-looking information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Media Contact:
Erica McGill
erica.mcgill@gf.com


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