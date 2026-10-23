GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES OCTOBER 2026 MONTHLY & UPCOMING SEMI-MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES OCTOBER 2026 MONTHLY & UPCOMING SEMI-MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"). The distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid on or about the Pay Date indicated in the tables below, either in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the applicable ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, through the reinvestment of such distributions in additional securities of the applicable ETF.

Table I – Monthly Distributions

Ticker 
Symbol 

ETF Name

Ex-Date and
Record Date

Pay Date

Currency

Cash
Distribution
per Security

Exchange

AGCC

Global X Silver Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.21500

TSX

AGGX

Global X Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.17000

TSX

BKCC

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.14500

TSX

BKCL

Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.25500

TSX

BNKL

Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.13500

TSX

CANL

Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.08000

TSX

CASH

Global X High Interest Savings ETF⁽¹⁾

10/29/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.08400

TSX

CBIL

Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF⁽¹⁾

10/29/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.08800

TSX

CBIL.U

CAD

$0.08800

TSX

CMCC

Global X All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.18500

TSX

CNCC

Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.08250

TSX

CNCL

Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.17000

TSX

CPCC

Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.23000

TSX

EACC

Global X MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.17000

CBOE

EACL

Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.21500

CBOE

EMCC

Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.20000

CBOE

EMCL

Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.26000

CBOE

ENCC

Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.12000

TSX

ENCL

Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.27000

TSX

EQCC

Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.18500

TSX

EQCL

Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.25000

TSX

GCIG

Global X 1-10 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.17700

TSX

GLCC

Global X Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.52500

TSX

GLCL

Global X Enhanced Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.40500

TSX

GRCC

Global X Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.17000

TSX

HAB

Global X Active Corporate Bond ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.03500

TSX

HAD

Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.02930

TSX

HAF

Global X Active Global Fixed Income ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.04000

TSX

HBAL

Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.04000

TSX

HBNK

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.10000

TSX

HCON

Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.03500

TSX

HEQL

Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.06500

TSX

HEQT

Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.03500

TSX

HFR

Global X Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.02840

TSX

HGRW

Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.05500

TSX

HGY

Global X Gold Yield ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.09500

TSX

HMP

Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.02960

TSX

HPR

Global X Active Preferred Share ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.04530

TSX

HYBR

Global X Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.04540

TSX

LPAY

Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

USD

$0.14500

TSX

LPAY.U

USD

$0.14500

TSX

MPAY

Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

USD

$0.12200

TSX

MPAY.U

USD

$0.12200

TSX

NRGY

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Oil & Gas Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.08000

TSX

PAYL

Global X Long-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.12500

TSX

PAYM

Global X Mid-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.10500

TSX

PAYS

Global X Short-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.08000

TSX

PPLN

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Pipelines Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.05500

TSX

QQCC

Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.13000

TSX

QQCC.U

CAD

$0.13000

TSX

QQCL

Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.31500

TSX

REIT

Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.07500

TSX

RING

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.06500

TSX

RNCC

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.16000

TSX

RNCL

Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.18000

TSX

RSCC

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.21000

CBOE

RSCC.U

CAD

$0.21000

CBOE

RSCL

Global X Enhanced Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.34000

CBOE

SAFE

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.06000

TSX

SPAY

Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

USD

$0.09500

TSX

SPAY.U

USD

$0.09500

TSX

SVCC

Global X Silver Miners Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.20000

TSX

TLTX

Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.19800

TSX

TLTX.F

CAD

$0.19300

TSX

TLTX.U

USD

$0.19700

TSX

TMTX

Global X 3-10 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.20100

TSX

TMTX.F

CAD

$0.20000

TSX

TMTX.U

USD

$0.20000

TSX

TSTX

Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.18900

TSX

TSTX.F

CAD

$0.18500

TSX

TSTX.U

USD

$0.18800

TSX

UBIL.U

Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF⁽¹⁾

10/29/2026

11/06/2026

USD

$0.15400

TSX

UCSH.U

Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF⁽¹⁾

10/29/2026

11/06/2026

USD

$0.15200

TSX

URCC

Global X Uranium Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.18500

TSX

USCC

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

USD

$0.12000

TSX

USCC.U

USD

$0.12000

TSX

USCL

Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.25000

TSX

UTIL

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.08000

TSX

 

1) Ex-date and record date for CASH, CBIL, UBIL.U, and UCSH.U is anticipated to be October 29, 2026.

Table II – Semi-Monthly Distributions

Ticker 
Symbol 

ETF Name

Ex-Date and
Record Date

Pay Date

Currency

Cash
Distribution
per Security

Exchange

BCCC

Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.12500

CBOE

BCCC.U

CAD

$0.12500

CBOE

BCCC

Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF

11/13/2026

11/20/2026

CAD

$0.12500

CBOE

BCCC.U

CAD

$0.12500

CBOE

BCCL

Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.13500

CBOE

BCCL.U

CAD

$0.13500

CBOE

BCCL

Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF

11/13/2026

11/20/2026

CAD

$0.13500

CBOE

BCCL.U

CAD

$0.13500

CBOE

CMCL

Global X Enhanced All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.11000

TSX

CMCL

Global X Enhanced All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF

11/13/2026

11/20/2026

CAD

$0.11000

TSX

SVCL

Global X Enhanced Silver Miners Covered Call ETF

10/30/2026

11/06/2026

CAD

$0.11000

TSX

SVCL

Global X Enhanced Silver Miners Covered Call ETF

11/13/2026

11/20/2026

CAD

$0.11000

TSX

 

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $55 billion of assets under management and more than 160 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.  Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The payment of distributions, if any, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate at any time. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an exchange traded fund's ("ETF") performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the ETF are greater than the performance of the ETF, distributions paid may include a return of capital and an investor's original investment will decrease.  A return of capital is not taxable to the investor but will generally reduce the adjusted cost base of the securities held for tax purposes. Distributions are paid as a result of capital gains realized by an ETF, and income and dividends earned by an ETF are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, investors will realize capital gains equal to the amount below zero. Future distribution dates may be amended at any time. To recognize that these distributions have been allocated to investors for tax purposes the amounts of these distributions should be added to the adjusted cost base of the units held. The characterization of distributions, if any, for tax purposes, (such as dividends/other income/capital gains, etc.) will not be known for certain until after the ETF's tax year-end. Therefore, investors will be informed of the tax characterization after year-end and not with each distribution if any. For tax purposes, these amounts will be reported annually by brokers on official tax statements.  Please refer to the applicable ETF distribution policy in the prospectus for more information.

The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P, TSX, NASDAQ MX Group, or Morningstar and their affiliated companies and none of these parties make any representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units shares in the Global X ETFs. All trademarks/service marks are registered by their respective owners. None of the owners thereof or any of their affiliates sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X ETFs. Complete trademark and service-mark information are available at https://www.globalx.ca/disclaimers

Standard & Poor's®" and "S&P®" are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P, and S&P makes no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units/shares in the Global X ETFs.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

The Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF ("RSSX.U"), the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF ("RSCC"), the Global X Enhanced Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF ("RSCL"), the Global X Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF ("AGGX") and the Global X Canadian 1-10 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF("GCIG") (in this disclaimer, the "Global X Funds") have been developed solely by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index, the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index, and the FTSE Canada 1-10 Year Universe Corporate Bond Index (in this disclaimer, the "Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company, which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is/are used by any other LSE Group company under license. The Indices are calculated by Frank Russell Company, an affiliate of FTSE International Limited. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the Global X Funds. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Global X Funds or the suitability of the Indices for the purpose to which it is being put by Global X Investments Canada Inc.

The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and any related funds.

The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) and the Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL) are each exchange traded alternative mutual funds that invest in other alternative mutual funds that invest, directly or indirectly, in Bitcoin. There are inherent risks associated with products linked to crypto assets, including Bitcoin Futures. While Bitcoin Futures are traded on a regulated exchange and cleared by regulated central counterparties, direct or indirect exposure to the high level of risk of Bitcoin Futures will not be suitable for all types of investors. Given the speculative nature of bitcoin and the volatility of the digital currency markets, there is no assurance that BCCC or BCCL will be able to meet their respective investment objectives. An investment in BCCC or BCCL is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have a sophisticated knowledge and understanding of Bitcoin and the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in either BCCC or BCCL is considered high risk.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group.  Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/23/c4946.html

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