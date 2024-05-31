Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU

Cleo Diagnostics

COV:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
MTM Critical Metals

Global Licence Agreement Secured for Flash Joule Heating Technology with Rice University

Flash Joule Heating Process has the potential to disrupt traditional extraction and recovery of critical metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has executed a licence agreement with Rice University (Rice) to secure the exclusive global rights to Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for the processing of a broad range of materials. The license agreement gives MTM the right to the proprietary technology under the associated patents for recovery of rare earth elements (REE) and other critical metals and metallic compounds from industrial waste (including coal fly ash and bauxite residue), ores, electronic waste (e-Waste) and end-of-life batteries. Rice will receive consideration comprising of fees, royalties (based on revenue generated directly from the license) and milestone development payments, as well as an equity payment in the form of unlisted options.

Highlights:

  • MTM has secured the exclusive global rights to the patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for use in the recovery of Rare Earth Elements (REE), Critical Metals, and Metallic Compounds from Ores, Industrial Wastes, E-scrap, Batteries and a broad range of high intrinsic value raw materials, as developed by Dr. James Tour and his team at the prestigious Rice University in Houston, Texas.
  • The licensed technology has the potential to disrupt traditional treatment processes for a range of materials which could significantly enhance recovery rates and the economics of metal extraction.
  • The collaboration between Rice University and the Company remains ongoing with enhancements to the existing technology available to MTM as part of the license agreement.
  • The Company will engage with government agencies, targeting critical minerals extraction efficiencies, to help secure supply and reduce reliance on imported materials and technology from non-aligned nations.
  • Testing and prototype optimisation continues to progress well with Knighthawk Engineering in Houston.
  • Testing of sample mineral concentrates from the Company’s REE projects is being progressed.
  • Testing of third party mineral concentrates (including spodumene) using the FJH technology to compare recoveries with traditional methods is under way.

MTM Chairman, Mr John Hannaford said: “Signing of the license agreement with Rice University for exclusive worldwide rights to develop and utilise the FJH technology is a significant milestone for the Company. It provides the foundation for MTM to scale the commercialisation of a world-leading REE extraction process. The licence also provides for the continued development of the existing flash joule heating technology for use 2 in additional applications. The Company can now progress several non-dilutive funding opportunities for the FJH technology, including potential government grants and collaborations with commercial partners who could benefit from integrating the technology in their existing processes. Our priority is to identify the highest-value applications to generate commercial opportunities, including using the technology on our own mineral assets in Australia and Canada.”

Flash Metals USA President, Mr Steve Ragiel said: “We are very pleased to have worked with Dr James Tour and the Rice University team to finalise this global licence agreement as there is real need for this type of innovation. The mining sector is looking for ways to optimise resource recovery rates, reduce the use of chemical and waste and improve its ESG credentials in tangible ways – and FJH has the potential to addresses all these areas based on testing at bench scale. FJH can dramatically increase the leaching recovery of metals from waste materials that are otherwise very difficult to treat while using lower volumes of acid than traditional methods1 . Applications will include REE and other critical metals and metallic compounds from industrial waste such as coal fly ash and bauxite residue, ores, electric waste (e-Waste) and end-of-life batteries. MTM is commencing commercialisation of the FJH technology with a focus on defining the best opportunities for scaling the technology through sub-licensing and technology transfer agreements.”

The Opportunity for FJH

Successful laboratory and prototype testing (refer MTM ASX release 6 May 2024) of the FJH technology has provided MTM confidence that, when commercialised, the FJH technology could disrupt the existing extraction processes for REE’s and other minerals with the potential for higher recovery rates, lower costs and more efficient flow sheets for metal extraction. The collaboration between Rice and MTM in this field will be ongoing and enhancements in the technology by Rice are likely to flow through to MTM which will add to the capabilities of the processes that are being commercialised.

Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology offers several commercial opportunities in the extraction of metals due to its potential efficiency, cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits. MTM will pursue a range of work streams to:

  • Progress the scaling up of the pilot plant to handle increased volume of feed stock;
  • Identify the highest value feed stock supplies in terms of metal concentrations, availability and extraction effectiveness using the FJH technology to deliver the highest returns and determine where economic deposits of this material are located;
  • Secure funding for commercial scale prototype processing plant development that will result in the supply of critical minerals from recycled material and mineral ores that are susceptible to supply constraints to the USA and its allies;
  • Continue early-stage negotiations with a number of commercial and government agencies to secure agreements that will deliver near term value from the technology licensing;
  • Identify commercialisation opportunities with corporate partners and customers through sub-licensing and royalty arrangements from the technology being used to process waste material e.g.: coal fly ash or bauxite residue (red mud) deposits, e-waste and battery recycling;
  • Pursue commercialisation opportunities in the mineral recycling sector (inquiries are already being followed up with potential corporate and government parties in USA and Australia).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx: mtmresource investingResource Investing
MTM:AU
The Conversation (0)
Infinity Lithium

Government Confirms Progression to Next Stage of Permitting for San José

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, is pleased to announce the Regional Government of Extremadura’s Directorate General of Industry, Energy and Mines (‘DoM’, or ‘Mines Department’) has confirmed the viability of the lithium resource at the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This notification completes the first stage of the Direct Exploitation Concession Application (‘ECA’) (‘Mining Licence Application') and the Company is now able to move forward to the next stage of the licencing process for the integrated San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This next stage comprises lodgement of the highly detailed, Project Exploitation (mining and processing), Rehabilitation & Restoration, and Environmental Impact Assessments.

Keep reading...Show less
Promising Heap Leach Results from Sulphur Springs

Promising Heap Leach Results from Sulphur Springs

Anax Metals Ltd (ASX: ANX) (Anax) and Develop Global Ltd (ASX: DVP) (Develop) are pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Scoping Study announced in March 2024 investigating options for processing select oxide and transitional ores from Sulphur Springs at Whim Creek.1 The Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project, located 100 km southwest of Port Hedland, is jointly held by ANX (80%) and DVP (20%). Develop’s 100%-owned Sulphur Springs Zinc-Copper project is located 115 km south-east of Port Hedland and 150 km east-southeast of Whim Creek.

  • Bench scale tests on Sulphur Springs oxide and transitional ore demonstrate excellent leaching amenability
  • High grade transitional and oxide copper recoveries between 80-95%
  • High grade transitional zinc recoveries ranged between 95% and 99%
  • Whim Creek bacteria used to enhance the leaching process
  • High zinc recoveries could unlock significant value for the joint venture through zinc sulphate production
  • Acid production from the leaching process potentially a valuable byproduct

Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented:“The Anax team has applied the considerable knowledge and learnings, including from the Whim Creek heap leach programme over the last three years, to deliver outstanding outcomes in this preliminary round of test work. Heap leaching of copper oxide and transitional ores is commonly practiced, and the Sulphur Springs ore has demonstrated excellent amenability to the process conditions we have applied. We are excited to have demonstrated the excellent response of zinc dissolution to the process as this may facilitate the production of zinc sulphate, a key additive to fertilisers.”

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

$1.45M Capital Raising to Advance Exploration at Fiery Creek Copper Prospect

Emu NL (EMU or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a $250k placement and is undertaking a fully underwritten 3:5 non-renounceable rights issues (“Rights Issue”) at $0.025 to raise up to approximately an additional $1.2 million (before costs).

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Jeffreys Find Generates $4.46 Million Gross Revenue from First 2024 Gold Campaign

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that 1,256 ounces of gold has been sold in the first gold campaign of the year from Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman.

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Adina Mineral Resource Increases 33% to 78Mt at 1.15% Li2O with 79% Indicated

Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1 ; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) upgrade at its 100 per cent owned Adina Lithium Project (Adina) in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Newly Identified Niobium and Rare Earth Targets

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a recent review of airborne, magnetic, and radiometric geophysical data by Southern Geoscience has identified a large ovoid intrusive feature, at the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project, WA.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

FiveWheels Update - Heritage Agreement And Exploration Plan

Response to ASX Aware Letter

Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets

Related News

Gold Investing

FiveWheels Update - Heritage Agreement And Exploration Plan

Agriculture Investing

Response to ASX Aware Letter

Gold Investing

Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets

Gold Investing

Entitlement Issue to underpin next phase of exploration in Western Australia

Gold Investing

SilverCrest Metals: Gold, Silver vs. Fiat — We Want "Real Money" on our Balance Sheet

manganese investing

Manganese in Australia

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Signs Agreement to Acquire Remaining 15% of Salinas Properties, Minas Gerais, Brazil

×