Global Energy Metals CEO Mitchell Smith to Moderate Critical Minerals Panel at Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery and Critical Materials Conference

(TheNewswire)
Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" andor "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to the new energy economy, is pleased to announce that its has been asked to serve as moderator for a featured panel discussion at the upcoming Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Conference, taking place June 22–25, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada
The panel discussion, titled "From Resource Powerhouse to Resilience Engine: Canada's Role in North America's Battery Future," will be held on June 24, 2026, from 12:05 PM to 12:45 PM PT and will bring together leading voices from across the battery materials and critical minerals sectors to examine Canada's evolving role in securing North America's energy transition supply chains.
"Canada possesses many of the key ingredients required to become a cornerstone of North America's battery materials supply chain, including world-class critical mineral resources, technical expertise, mine processing and manufacturing infrastructure, strong ESG standards, and increasing government support," commented Mitchell Smith, President & CEO of Global Energy Metals. "I look forward to moderating what promises to be a timely and insightful discussion on the opportunities and challenges shaping Canada's role in the rapidly evolving global battery sector."
As governments and industry increasingly focus on critical mineral security, battery manufacturing, and supply chain resilience, the discussion will explore how Canada's vast resource base, technical expertise, and supportive policy environment position the country as a strategic contributor to North America's battery ecosystem.
The panel will examine:
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The strategic importance of Canadian lithium and critical mineral projects;
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Critical mineral development opportunities across Canadas provinces and territories;
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Government initiatives supporting responsible mining, processing and refining;
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Canadas role in strengthening North American battery supply chain resilience; and
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The future of Canadas battery sector amid evolving critical minerals and industrial policies.
Joining Mr. Smith on the panel are:
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Rob Gray, Chief Economist Commodity Strategist, Resource Capital Funds
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Mark Selby, Chief Executive Officer, Canada Nickel Company
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Koby Kushner, Chief Executive Officer, Libra Energy Materials; and
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Christian Cortes, Chief Financial Officer, Elevra
The Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Conference is recognized as one of the industry's premier gatherings of producers, developers, investors, manufacturers, government representatives, and supply chain participants focused on securing critical mineral supply and accelerating the energy transition.
Global Energy Metals will be participating throughout the conference and welcomes the opportunity to engage with industry stakeholders, strategic partners, investors, and market participants.
For additional information regarding the conference, please visit Fastmarkets.
About Global Energy Metals Corporation
(TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2)
Global Energy Metals Corp. provides investors with direct exposure to the rapidly expanding new energy market through the development of a diversified, global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage critical mineral assets.
The Company recognizes that the accelerating electrification of the global economy is fundamentally dependent on the secure supply of critical battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other essential raw materials. To help address this challenge and participate meaningfully in the electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has adopted a disciplined consolidate, partner and invest strategy, assembling and advancing a portfolio of strategically significant battery metal investments.
Through its copper, nickel, cobalt, silver, lithium and uranium projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, Global Energy Metals is investing in, exploring and developing prospective, scalable assets located in established mining and processing jurisdictions, often in close proximity to end-use markets. The Company prioritizes projects with low logistical and processing risk, positioning them for accelerated development and potential entry into the battery supply chain within the current cycle.
Global Energy Metals also collaborates with industry peers to enhance its exposure to critical minerals and the technologies required to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Securing exposure to the minerals that power the eMobility revolution represents a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes now is the time to be part of the electrification movement.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Mitchell Smith"
Chief Executive Officer & Director
For Further Information:
Global Energy Metals Corporation
Email: info@globalenergymetals.com
t. + 1 (604) 688-4219
www.globalenergymetals.com
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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:
Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Energy Metals undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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