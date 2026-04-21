Global Energy Metals And Zimtu Capital Corp. Agree To Terminate Option Agreement For The Monument Peak Project, Idaho

(TheNewswire)
Global Energy Metals Corporation TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" andor "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to the new energy economy, announces that it has mutually agreed with Zimtu Capital Corp. ("Zimtu") to terminate the mineral property option agreement dated January 12, 2026 (the "Option Agreement"), as announced on January 14, 2026
The Option Agreement has been terminated pursuant to a mutual termination and release agreement entered into between the parties. The decision to terminate the Option Agreement was made as part of each party's ongoing review of strategic priorities and opportunities, and as a result, the transactions contemplated under the Option Agreement will not proceed.
The Company confirms that no shares were issued, no cash or other consideration was paid, and the option was not exercised pursuant to the Option Agreement. Accordingly, no interest in the Monument Peak project was transferred.
For Further Information:
Global Energy Metals Corporation
Email: info@globalenergymetals.com
t. + 1 (604) 688-4219
www.globalenergymetals.com
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Global Energy Metals Corporation
(TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2)
Global Energy Metals Corp. provides investors with direct exposure to the rapidly expanding new energy market through the development of a diversified, global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage critical mineral assets.
The Company recognizes that the accelerating electrification of the global economy is fundamentally dependent on the secure supply of critical battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other essential raw materials. To help address this challenge and participate meaningfully in the electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has adopted a disciplined consolidate, partner and invest strategy, assembling and advancing a portfolio of strategically significant battery metal investments.
Through its copper, nickel, cobalt, silver, lithium and uranium projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, Global Energy Metals is investing in, exploring and developing prospective, scalable assets located in established mining and processing jurisdictions, often in close proximity to end-use markets. The Company prioritizes projects with low logistical and processing risk, positioning them for accelerated development and potential entry into the battery supply chain within the current cycle.
Global Energy Metals also collaborates with industry peers to enhance its exposure to critical minerals and the technologies required to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Securing exposure to the minerals that power the eMobility revolution represents a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes now is the time to be part of the electrification movement.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:
Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Energy Metals undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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