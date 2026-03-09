Global Compliance to Acquire Global People's Trust

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 9th, 2026 TheNewswire Global Compliance Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP,OTC:FUAPF, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Darrence Hugh Christian (the "Seller") pursuant to which the Company will acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Global People's Trust LP and Global People's Trust (Management) Limited (together, the "People's Trust"), a registered New Zealand Financial Services Provider.
GLOBAL PEOPLE'S TRUST LP (FSP1002811) (NZBN:9429050290505) (GPT) is a New Zealand registered Financial Service Provider (FSP). The FSP activities in the New Zealand FSP Register include "Keeping, investing, administering, or managing money, securities, or investment portfolios on behalf of other persons." The FSP maintains custody accounts in Euro and USD. The FSP is 4 years old, and is in good standing with no debts or liabilities.
In accordance with the Definitive Agreement and as consideration for a 100% interest in Global People's, the Company will issue the Seller 38,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.015 per Consideration Share, or such other price as may be required by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period following completion of the Acquisition.
The Definitive Agreement sets out certain terms and conditions pursuant to which the Acquisition will be completed. The Acquisition remains subject to certain customary closing conditions and there can be no guarantee that the Acquisition will be completed as contemplated or at all.
Ryan Gibson, GCAC CEO states "The acquisition of a New Zealand FSP is part of the ongoing strategy to create a global network of financial service businesses that connect directly to the Efixii software and Super Wallet to enable onboarding, offboarding, cross border payments, remittance, and delivery of coupons and incentive based digital assets on our Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure. This is a big first step in the commercialization of GCAC software and transactional business model, creating a turnkey system that is like Stripe meets Apply Pay meets VISA, driven by incentive-based coupons and one-to-one in app communications with consumers to ensure everyday use."
About People's Trust
About GCAC
Global Compliance Applications is a technology company specializing in wallet technology, compliance, onboarding and data integrity solutions for regulated industries all the way to the end-user experiences, inclusive of permission-based data collection, coupons and offers on the blockchain. Its Efixii platform, developed on an ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, leverages blockchain and machine-learning technology to support secure, scalable business operations, fast transaction processing, end-user communications and loyalty. GCAC works in many agricultural industries, providing a value-added blockchain offering through a cost-effective SaaS (software-as-a-service) licensing model. Under the guidance of GCAC's new CEO, a pivotal direction and vision is to develop a financial global network and Fintech Super Wallet for deployment globally and imbedded in other communities and technologies.
For more Company information, please visit www.gcac.tech or review its profiles on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.
