Global Compliance Applications Corp Appointed Lead Blockchain Advisor and Compliance Auditor for Capital Trust Group's $1 Trillion Digital Bond Project Accelerator

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 16, 2026 Global Compliance Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP,OTC:FUAPF, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading chain-of-custody compliance and data platform, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive Engagement Agreement with New Zealand-based Capital Trust Group Limited ("CTG"). Under the terms of the agreement, GCAC will serve as the Lead Blockchain Advisor and Compliance Auditor for CTG's "Project Accelerator," a global initiative designed to tokenize up to 100,000 SME and digital creator projects into institutional-grade Digital Bonds.
CTG, a boutique proprietary trading firm and specialist issuer of blockchain-based debt instruments, has committed a USD $3 Billion contribution pool to subsidize the issuance fees for qualifying projects. This program targets a potential aggregate issuance volume of USD $1 Trillion (One Trillion US Dollars), focusing on the global creator economy, including an addressable market of over 100 million active YouTube channels.
Strategic Advisor Role & Compliance Mandate GCAC will leverage its proprietary Efixii Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure and machine learning solutions to provide critical technical and regulatory oversight for the Project Accelerator. Per the agreement, GCAC's mandatory due diligence and advisory functions for every project include:
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Corporate Verification: Performing exhaustive audits of certificates of incorporation and verifying the legal standing of project entities across global jurisdictions.
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Personnel Authentication: Identity verification and background checks on all authorized directors, officers, and key management personnel to ensure authority to bind the entity.
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Smart Contract Validation: Comprehensive security audits and validation of token economics for all Digital Bond smart contracts prior to deployment.
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On-Chain Rewards: Integration of GCAC's blockchain-based coupon and offer distribution mechanisms to enhance bondholder engagement.
Revenue Structure GCAC will receive a service fee of USD $400 for every project successfully onboarded into the Accelerator. With a program capacity of 100,000 projects, this represents a maximum revenue potential of USD $40,000,000 for GCAC. Fees are payable monthly as projects complete the joint CTG-GCAC onboarding protocol.
"This partnership establishes GCAC as the compliance backbone for the world's largest digital bond issuance pipeline," stated Ryan Gibson, CEO of GCAC. "By combining CTG's massive capital commitment with our Efixii-powered auditing tools, we are creating a regulated, institutional-grade pathway for SMEs and creators to access global capital markets."
About Capital Trust Group Limited (CTG) CTG is a New Zealand-based blockchain investment management firm that has successfully issued over 600 Digital Bonds, including multi-billion dollar programs in clean energy and infrastructure. CTG serves as an institutional bridge between crypto-native assets and traditional capital markets.
About Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) GCAC is a global leader in designing blockchain and machine learning solutions for regulated industries. Its leading solution, Efixii, is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain specializing in data integrity, compliance, and wallet technology.
Global Compliance Applications Corp.
"Efixii: Trust but Verify"
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of GCAC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GCAC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. GCAC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.
For more information, please contact: Ryan Gibson, CEO Email: Ryan@gcac.tech Whatsapp: +27794910225 Phone: +1-236-660-6765 Website: www.gcac.tech
For more Company information, please visit www.gcac.tech , or review its profiles on www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.
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