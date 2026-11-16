- Revenue of $56.8 million, compared to $47.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $26.2 million in the third quarter of 2025
- Record biomass production of approximately 319,000 pounds, up substantially from 246,000 pounds the previous quarter
- Cost of production of $109 per pound, compared to $122 per pound in the second quarter of 2026
- Reaffirms full year 2026 wholesale cannabis biomass production forecast of approximately 1 million pounds and long-term cost of production target of $95 per pound
- Conference Call to be held today November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET
Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (NYSE: GLAS), one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
As a result of the Company's previously announced deconsolidation of Glass House Retail, LLC ("GHR") effective June 12, 2026, the historical operating results of GHR through June 11, 2026, together with the loss recognized upon deconsolidation of GHR on June 12, 2026, are presented as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Prior-period results of operations have been retrospectively recast to conform to the current-period presentation. Beginning June 12, 2026, the Company's share of GHR's post-deconsolidation income or loss is recognized under the equity method and included in continuing operations. Unless otherwise noted, the results of operations discussed in this earnings release reflect the Company's continuing operations and exclude amounts classified as discontinued operations.
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
(Unaudited results, unless otherwise stated, all results and dollar references are in U.S. dollars)
- Revenue was $56.8 million, compared to $26.2 million in Q3 last year and $47.0 million in the second quarter 2026.
- Gross Profit Margin of 26%, compared to 21% in third quarter 2025 and 34% in second quarter 2026.
- Net loss was negative $(10.1) million, compared to negative $(12.2) million in third quarter 2025 and negative $(6.7) million in second quarter 2026.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was positive $0.8 million, compared to negative $(2.3) million in third quarter 2025 and positive $5.7 million in second quarter 2026.
- Operating Cash Flow of negative $(0.1) million, compared to negative $(5.1) million in third quarter 2025 and positive $0.2 million in second quarter 2026.
- Equivalent Dry Pound Production2 was 319,052 pounds, compared to 123,986 in third quarter 2025 and 245,746 in second quarter 2026.
- Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production3 of $109 per pound, compared to $128 per pound in third quarter 2025 and $122 per pound in second quarter 2026.
- Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents balance was $39.7 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $22.1 million at the end of second quarter 2026.
Management Commentary
"During the third quarter and in recent weeks, our industry has moved through perhaps the most consequential period in its history as events proceed toward a final DEA recommendation," said Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Glass House. "Separately, we continue to see progress on the medical side and at the state-level. State-authorized medical cannabis is already classified as Schedule III, and the DEA has begun issuing federal registrations to medical operators."
"At Glass House, we do not require recreational rescheduling to benefit from these regulatory changes given the structural changes we completed this year by fully separating our retail operations. We are already registered with the DEA and operate today fully medical licensed under a Schedule III designation. This also culminated in our recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange."
"Our third quarter results included record biomass production of 319,000 pounds and cost of production of $109 per pound, a 37% improvement from $175 per pound in Q1. Seasonally lower pricing, a trim-heavy sales mix from Q2 production and ongoing operational improvements pressured margin for the quarter. We are now starting to see the situation turn, as production mix improved in Q3. While there is still work ahead of us, I'm proud of what our operations team has achieved and we are still on track to produce approximately 1 million pounds of biomass this year and to exit 2026 with a cost of production around where it was in Q3, while our long-term target of $95 per pound remains intact."
"Looking ahead, we are actively preparing for interstate and international commerce for medical cannabis. Our recent Good Agricultural and Collection Practice (GACP) certifications for our Casitas and Padaro farms mark an important step toward this goal. Separately, we are working with California regulators on a tracking system for out-of-state and international sales, as we also explore supply and distribution arrangements with prospective customers and partners."
"Once federal and State of California regulatory frameworks are in place, respectively, we will be well positioned to export out of California and meet the rising demand for high-quality medical cannabis both domestically and abroad. Our low-cost capabilities, while maintaining the highest quality of California grown cannabis, have always defined us. We believe this will continue to separate us from our peers and enable us to achieve industry-leading margins when we are allowed to enter new markets and execute on our long-term strategic plans."
Third Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights and Subsequent Events
- Glass House Brands Completes First International Hemp Sale
- Glass House Brands Announces the Filing of an Updated At-The-Market Distribution Program
- Glass House Brands Retains Former DEA Compliance Executive to Advise on Interstate Commerce and Export Opportunities
- Glass House Brands Releases Mama Sue Professional Athlete Balm for Sale in California
- Glass House Brands Announces Planned Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
- Glass House Brands Receives Good Agricultural and Collection Practice (GACP) Certifications
- Glass House Brands Reports Preliminary Unaudited Third Quarter Financial Results and Resignation of John Nichols Jr. from Board of Directors
Q3 2026 Financial Results Discussion
Revenues for third quarter 2026 were $56.8 million, compared to $47.0 million in second quarter 2026 and $26.2 million in third quarter 2025.
The wholesale biomass segment revenue was $50.0 million, accounting for 88% of total revenue. Biomass production reached 319,052 pounds during Q3 2026, compared to 245,746 in the second quarter 2026 and 123,986 in the prior year period.
Wholesale CPG segment revenues were $6.3 million, representing a 19% sequential increase and 27% year-over-year increase.
Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter was $14.6 million, compared to $5.6 million for Q3 last year and $15.8 million in second quarter 2026. Gross margin was 26%, compared to 21% in the prior year period and 34% in the second quarter of 2026. Margin results reflect seasonally lower pricing and the higher proportion of trim within the production mix, while gross profit reflects higher volume during the period.
Third quarter cost of production was $109 per pound, compared to $122 per pound for Q2 and $128 per pound in the third quarter of 2025. The improvement reflects continued operational efficiency gains as our workforce matures and we benefit from higher production volume across a larger footprint.
Average selling price was $151 per pound, compared to $155 in the third quarter of 2025 and $211 per pound in the second quarter of 2026.
General and administrative expenses were $16.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $11.3 million last year and $13.4 million in the second quarter.
Sales and marketing expenses were $0.2 million, compared to $0.2 million during the same period last year and $0.4 million in the prior quarter.
Professional fees were $3.2 million in Q3, compared to $1.6 million in Q2 2026 and $2.5 million in Q3 2025.
Depreciation and amortization in Q3 2026 were $3.7 million, compared to $3.4 million in Q2 2026 and $3.4 million in Q3 2025.
Net loss was negative $(10.1) million in Q3 2026, compared to negative $(12.2) million in third quarter 2025 and negative $(6.7) million in Q2 2026. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.8 million in Q3 2026, compared to negative $(2.3) million in the third quarter 2025 and positive $5.7 million in Q2 2026. The decrease in Q3 2026 Adjusted EBITDA versus Q2 2026 is primarily driven by higher professional fees related to uplisting to the NYSE and consulting fees related to SOX as well as lower gross profit.
Operating cash flow was negative $(0.1) million, compared to negative $(5.1) million in the year-ago period and positive $0.2 million in Q2 2026.
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $39.7 million of cash and restricted cash, compared to $22.1 million at the end of the previous quarter. The Company spent $5.4 million in capex in the third quarter, which was mostly for expansion at Camarillo. The Company also paid $2.9 million in preferred stock dividend payments.
At-The-Market ("ATM") Program
During the third quarter 2026, the Company raised total proceeds of $18 million under its ATM offering program, at an average price of $8.11 per share, while proceeds raised from warrants were $10 million during the quarter. Proceeds were or will be used for:
- Completion of the Greenhouse 2 expansion
- Facility upgrades to improve yield and reduce Cost of Production
- Automation equipment
- Upgrades to Greenhouse Climate controls
- GACP Certification Upgrades
- Other equipment for existing operations
Financial results and analyses will be available on the Company's website on the ‘Investors' and ‘News & Events' drop-down menus (www.glasshousebrands.com) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
Unaudited results, unless otherwise stated, all results are in U.S. dollars.
|Net Loss
|(in thousands)
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Revenues, Net
|$
|26,189
|$
|47,017
|$
|56,794
|Cost of Goods Sold
|20,597
|31,249
|42,161
|Gross Profit
|5,592
|15,768
|14,633
|% of Net Revenue
|21
|%
|34
|%
|26
|%
|Operating Expenses:
|General and Administrative
|11,312
|13,388
|16,207
|Sales and Marketing
|247
|357
|199
|Professional Fees
|2,496
|1,581
|3,229
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,433
|3,438
|3,664
|Total Operating Expenses
|17,488
|18,764
|23,299
|Loss from Operations
|(11,896
|)
|(2,996
|)
|(8,666
|)
|Interest Expense
|1,786
|628
|1,467
|Other Income, Net
|(1,632
|)
|(2,115
|)
|(1,052
|)
|Total Other (Income) Expense, Net
|154
|(1,487
|)
|415
|Income Taxes
|496
|3,062
|1,017
|Net Loss from Continuing Operations
|(12,546
|)
|(4,571
|)
|(10,098
|)
|Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations
|358
|(2,112
|)
|—
|Net Loss
|$
|(12,188
|)
|$
|(6,683
|)
|$
|(10,098
|)
Net Loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented on a consolidated basis and include the results of the Retail Business for the periods during which it was consolidated, through June 11, 2026. Accordingly, period-over-period comparability is affected by the Deconsolidation Transaction.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Net Loss (GAAP)
|$
|(12,188
|)
|$
|(6,683
|)
|$
|(10,098
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,992
|3,797
|3,664
|Interest, Net
|1,819
|643
|1,467
|Income Tax Expense
|1,072
|3,119
|1,017
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|(5,305
|)
|876
|(3,950
|)
|Adjustments:
|Share-Based Compensation
|4,079
|4,214
|5,894
|Stock Appreciation Rights Expense
|50
|—
|—
|Equity in (Income) Loss on Equity Method Investees
|—
|(665
|)
|253
|Loss on Deconsolidation of GHR
|—
|2,490
|—
|Change in Fair Value of Derivative Asset and Liability
|36
|(595
|)
|(1,280
|)
|Impairment Expense for Intangible Assets
|—
|170
|—
|Employee Retention Tax Credits
|(2,318
|)
|(666
|)
|(224
|)
|Non-Recurring Legal and Professional Fees
|1,190
|(135
|)
|86
|Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP)
|$
|(2,268
|)
|$
|5,689
|$
|779
The selected cash flow information includes the cash flows of the retail business through June 11, 2026 and has not been separately presented between continuing and discontinued operations.
|Select Cash Flow Information
|(in thousands)
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Net Loss
|$
|(12,188
|)
|$
|(6,683
|)
|$
|(10,098
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,994
|3,795
|3,666
|Share-Based Compensation
|4,079
|4,214
|5,894
|Impairment Expense for Intangibles
|—
|170
|—
|Other
|1,419
|853
|(1,124
|)
|Cash From Net Loss
|(2,696
|)
|2,349
|(1,662
|)
|Accounts Receivable
|3,715
|(3,700
|)
|(693
|)
|Income Taxes Receivable
|(939
|)
|2
|—
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|(2,693
|)
|(3,672
|)
|1,979
|Inventory
|293
|(4,165
|)
|1,094
|Other Assets
|1,342
|(26
|)
|(562
|)
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|(5,804
|)
|6,544
|(1,159
|)
|Income Taxes Payable
|(1,317
|)
|1
|—
|Other
|3,039
|2,846
|854
|Working Capital Impact
|(2,364
|)
|(2,170
|)
|1,513
|Operating Activities Cash Flow
|(5,060
|)
|179
|(149
|)
|Purchases of Property and Equipment
|(8,626
|)
|(2,113
|)
|(5,390
|)
|Other
|(975
|)
|(6,027
|)
|—
|Investing Activities Cash Flow
|(9,601
|)
|(8,140
|)
|(5,390
|)
|Proceeds from the Issuance of At-the-Market Shares
|—
|4,925
|16,296
|Proceeds from the Issuance of Notes Payable, net of Debt Issuance Costs
|2,953
|—
|(250
|)
|Payments on Notes Payable, Third Parties and Related Parties
|(586
|)
|(8
|)
|(7
|)
|Distributions to Preferred Shareholders
|(1,937
|)
|(2,888
|)
|(2,884
|)
|Other
|(199
|)
|59
|10,030
|Financing Activities Cash Flow
|231
|2,088
|23,185
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(14,430
|)
|(5,873
|)
|17,646
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|44,201
|27,927
|22,054
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|$
|29,771
|$
|22,054
|$
|39,700
| Select Balance Sheet Information
|(in thousands)
| Q3 2025
| Q2 2026
| Q3 2026
|Cash and Restricted Cash
|$
|17,171
|$
|18,554
|$
|36,300
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|6,130
|10,068
|10,760
|Income Taxes Receivable
|1,870
|761
|761
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|19,610
|7,811
|7,072
|Inventory
|17,419
|34,022
|32,928
|Assets Associated with Discontinued Operations
|12,136
|—
|—
|Total Current Assets
|74,336
|71,216
|87,821
|Operating and Finance Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net
|1,940
|1,568
|1,760
|Equity Method Investment
|—
|14,490
|14,237
|Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|208,826
|221,091
|223,309
|Intangible Assets, Net
|811
|919
|888
|Restricted Cash, Net of Current Portion
|3,500
|3,500
|3,400
|Other Assets
|1,235
|596
|1,789
|Non-Current Assets Associated with Discontinued Operations
|29,169
|—
|—
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|319,817
|$
|313,380
|$
|333,204
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|$
|23,906
|$
|38,051
|$
|36,283
|Income Taxes Payable
|526
|—
|—
|Current Portion of Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities
|693
|583
|743
|Current Portion of Notes Payable
|36
|14,733
|16,973
|Liabilities Associated with Discontinued Operations
|8,068
|—
|—
|Total Current Liabilities
|33,229
|53,367
|53,999
|Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion
|962
|945
|1,005
|Other Non-Current Liabilities
|31,321
|38,528
|38,897
|Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|68,584
|55,408
|52,224
|Non-Current Liabilities Associated with Discontinued Operations
|3,965
|—
|—
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|138,061
|148,248
|146,125
|Preferred Equity Series D and E
|92,500
|92,500
|92,144
|Additional Paid-In Capital, Accumulated Deficit and Non-Controlling Interest
|89,256
|72,632
|94,935
|TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|181,756
|165,132
|187,079
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|319,817
|$
|313,380
|$
|333,204
|Notes Payable and Preferred Equity
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Comments
|Notes Payable
|Secured Credit Facility
|$
|50,000
|$
|50,000
|$
|50,000
|Maturity is 2/28/30
|2025 Lompoc Term Loan
|2,980
|2,971
|2,961
|Maturity is 8/4/35
|Greenhouse 2 Equipment Supplier Financing
|1,120
|3,959
|3,983
|Maturity is 8/6/31
|Series A
|10,950
|10,734
|10,705
|8% annual interest, payable semi-annually in cash or shares; redemption price based on the higher of the 10-day VWAP ending 5 trading days prior to the redemption date or CAD $4.08; maturity 4/15/27.
|Series B
|3,785
|3,623
|2,584
|8% annual interest, payable semi-annually in cash or shares; redemption price based on the lower of the 10-day VWAP ending 5 trading days prior to the redemption date or $10.00; maturity 4/15/27.
|Plus Convertible Debt
|14,735
|14,357
|13,289
|Other
|(978
|)
|(1,146
|)
|(1,036
|)
|Mostly original issue discount
|Notes Payable Total
|$
|67,857
|$
|70,141
|$
|69,197
|Preferred Equity
|Series D
|$
|15,000
|$
|15,000
|$
|15,000
|Currently at 15% dividend with 15% cash payment until 8/24/28 when it increases to 20% dividend with 20% cash payment
|Series E
|77,500
|77,500
|77,144
|12% dividend with 12% cash payment
|Preferred Equity Total
|$
|92,500
|$
|92,500
|$
|92,144
|Cash Payments
|Debt Amortization
|$
|10
|$
|9
|$
|9
|Cash Interest
|1,134
|1,137
|1,128
|8.58% interest rate on the Senior Secured Credit Facility, entered into on 2/28/25, 8.5% interest rate on the 2025 Lompoc Term Loan, entered into on 8/4/25 and 7% interest rate on the Greenhouse 2 Equipment Supplier Financing, entered into on 1/15/26
|Debt Service
|1,144
|1,146
|1,137
|Series D
|563
|563
|556
|15% annual rate until 8/24/28 when it increases to 20%
|Series E
|2,325
|2,321
|2,321
|12% annual rate
|Preferred Equity Dividends
|2,888
|2,884
|2,877
|Total Debt Service and Dividends
|$
|4,032
|$
|4,030
|$
|4,014
|Equity Table
|(in thousands, except share price)
| Q3 2026
| Q2 2026
|Change
|Comments
|Total Equity and Exchangeable Shares
|99,309
|89,045
|10,264
|Shares issued in connection with At-the-Market program, interest and conversion of convertible debentures and exercise of RSUs, ISOs, and warrants
|Warrants
|Series D
|—
|1,719
|(1,719
|)
|All outstanding warrants were fully exercised during July 2026; Exercise price of $6.00
|Series C
|—
|880
|(880
|)
|All outstanding warrants were fully exercised during July 2026; Exercise price of $5.00
|Series B
|—
|4,847
|(4,847
|)
|All outstanding warrants were fully exercised during July 2026; Exercise price of $5.00
|Total Warrants
|—
|7,446
|(7,446
|)
|RSUs
|4,919
|3,708
|1,211
|Up to 3-year vesting through 2028
|Total
|4,919
|3,708
|1,211
|Share Price at Quarter End
|$
|5.47
|$
|12.37
|$
|(6.90
|)
|Convertible Debentures
|Series A
|$
|10,705
|$
|10,734
|$
|(29
|)
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, higher of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $4.08, Maturity 4/15/27
|Series B
|2,584
|3,623
|(1,039
|)
|8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, lower of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $10.00, Maturity 4/15/27
|Total Convertible Debentures
|$
|13,289
|$
|14,357
|$
|(1,068
|)
|Number of Shares if Converted Assuming Share Price at Quarter End
|2,952
|1,305
|1,646
|Revenue
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|$
|4,747
|$
|5,483
|$
|4,958
|$
|4,320
|$
|4,637
|$
|5,281
|$
|6,285
|$
|17,996
|$
|19,508
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|28,283
|42,122
|21,231
|22,597
|23,973
|41,736
|49,957
|139,086
|114,233
|Other (B2B)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|552
|—
|—
|Total
|$
|33,030
|$
|47,605
|$
|26,189
|$
|26,917
|$
|28,610
|$
|47,017
|$
|56,794
|$
|157,082
|$
|133,741
|Sequential % Change
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|(5)%
|16%
|(10)%
|(13)%
|7%
|14%
|19%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|(22)%
|49%
|(50)%
|6%
|6%
|74%
|20%
|Other (B2B)
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|Total
|(20)%
|44%
|(45)%
|3%
|6%
|64%
|21%
|% Change to Prior Year
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|12%
|38%
|4%
|(13)%
|(2)%
|(4)%
|27%
|12%
|8%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|78%
|8%
|(56)%
|(38)%
|(15)%
|(1)%
|135%
|32%
|(18)%
|Other (B2B)
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|Total
|64%
|11%
|(50)%
|(35)%
|(13)%
|(1)%
|117%
|29%
|(15)%
|Gross Profit
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|$
|1,221
|$
|1,949
|$
|1,477
|$
|818
|$
|1,449
|$
|582
|$
|1,413
|$
|4,517
|$
|5,465
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|13,191
|24,121
|4,115
|6,767
|2,602
|15,186
|13,194
|72,113
|48,194
|Other (B2B)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|26
|—
|—
|Total
|$
|14,412
|$
|26,070
|$
|5,592
|$
|7,585
|$
|4,051
|$
|15,768
|$
|14,633
|$
|76,630
|$
|53,659
|% of Revenue
|Wholesale CPG (B2B)
|26%
|36%
|30%
|19%
|31%
|11%
|22%
|25%
|28%
|Wholesale Biomass (B2B)
|47%
|57%
|19%
|30%
|11%
|36%
|26%
|52%
|42%
|Other (B2B)
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|—%
|5%
|—%
|—%
|Total
|44%
|55%
|21%
|28%
|14%
|34%
|26%
|49%
|40%
|Wholesale Biomass Production and Cost per Pound
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production
|152,568
|230,748
|123,986
|159,131
|151,531
|245,746
|319,052
|608,478
|666,433
|% Change to Prior Year
|149%
|54%
|(47)%
|(4)%
|(1)%
|6%
|157%
|71%
|10%
|Cost per Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production
|$
|108
|$
|91
|$
|128
|$
|129
|$
|175
|$
|122
|$
|109
|$
|123
|$
|111
|% Change to Prior Year
|(41)%
|(39)%
|24%
|17%
|62%
|34%
|(15)%
|(10)%
|(10)%
|Ending Operational Canopy Licensed (000 sq. ft)
|1,525
|1,525
|1,525
|1,708
|1,708
|1,708
|2,035
|1,525
|1,708
|Wholesale Biomass Sold and Average Selling Price per Pound
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold
|146,555
|204,015
|137,026
|154,972
|140,421
|197,578
|328,583
|568,133
|642,568
|% Change to Prior Year
|160%
|48%
|(34)%
|(6)%
|(4)%
|(3)%
|140%
|68%
|13%
|Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold Average Selling Price
|$
|193
|$
|206
|$
|155
|$
|146
|$
|171
|$
|211
|$
|151
|$
|245
|$
|177
|% Change to Prior Year
|(32)%
|(27)%
|(32)%
|(34)%
|(11)%
|2%
|(3)%
|(21)%
|(28)%
Equivalent Dry Pounds Average Selling Price excludes the impact of cultivation tax.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today, November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
|Webcast and Replay:
|Register Here
|Dial-In Number:
|1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963
|Conference ID:
|1740059#
(replay available for approximately 30 days)
In addition, content related to the earnings call including a transcript and audio recording of the call, as well as the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the period (upon completion), will be posted to the Company's website and can be found here. Content from previous reporting periods is also available.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Glass House defines EBITDA as Net Loss (GAAP) adjusted for interest, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. For the periods presented, Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, stock appreciation rights expense, equity in income or loss of equity method investees, loss on deconsolidation of GHR, change in fair value of derivative assets and liabilities, impairment expense for intangible assets, employee retention tax credits and non-recurring legal and professional fees.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believes that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. Such supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under U.S. GAAP used to prepare the Company's financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and, thus, should only be considered in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures presented herein.
The Company has provided tables above that provide a reconciliation of the Company's Net Loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 and three months ended June 30, 2026.
Footnotes and Sources:
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein for further information and for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measure. Net loss is the most directly comparable GAAP performance measure. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for net loss or cash flows determined under GAAP.
- Equivalent Dry Pound Production includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen not converted into dry weight by the Company.
- Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production, is the application of a subset of Costs of Goods Sold for cannabis biomass production (including all expenses from nursery and cultivation to curing and trimming - the point at which product is ready for sales as wholesale cannabis or to be transferred to CPG) applied to the Company's metric of dry production which includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen that is not converted into dry goods by the Company.
About Glass House Brands
Glass House is one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com/ and https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Glass House's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the proposed joint venture with Vireo and the anticipated benefits thereof . All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Glass House believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Glass House's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in Glass House's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For more information on Glass House, investors are encouraged to review Glass House's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. Glass House disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
T: 212-896-1233
E: GlassHouseIR@kcsa.com