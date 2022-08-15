Life Science NewsInvesting News

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA ) and XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) announced they will continue to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) traveler-based SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance program through a new contract awarded August 12, 2022. The partnership is expected to support public health and biosecurity services totaling approximately $16 million, with an overall potential to exceed $61 million based on CDC program options and public health priorities. As COVID-19 sublineages and other biological threats continue to emerge, the partners plan to expand the program footprint and incorporate innovative modalities and offerings, such as monitoring of wastewater from aircraft lavatories.

Concentric by Ginkgo, the biosecurity and public health initiative of Ginkgo Bioworks, XpresCheck by XpresSpa Group, a leading provider of COVID-19 surveillance and diagnostic testing in U.S. airports, and CDC have partnered since August 2021 to deliver timely public health data on SARS-CoV-2 variants and their sublineages, including the first U.S. detections of Omicron BA.2 and BA.3 . The expanded program will serve as an early warning system to detect new or emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, and can facilitate response to future travel-associated outbreaks and pandemics. It provides a pulse of COVID-19 cases and the arrival of variants among international travelers, delivering important data as the country monitors the global COVID-19 situation.

The joint biosecurity effort, which started as a pilot program last year, has grown to become the nation's first large-scale, sustained travel biosecurity platform, currently operating in four of the busiest international airports in the U.S.: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK); Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR); San Francisco International Airport (SFO); and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Currently, international travelers arriving at these airports from select countries can enroll in the program on a voluntary basis and be sampled for SARS-CoV-2 for pathogen surveillance purposes. Samples are then sent to a lab in Concentric's network—run by an academic or private partner, such as Eurofins—and positive samples undergo viral genomic sequencing.

The program is slated to expand its footprint with additional testing sites in the existing airport locations along with a new location at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) this fall, to accommodate a higher volume and diversity of passengers. Concentric and XpresCheck have also led a research and development effort on the use of wastewater monitoring from arriving aircraft as an innovative new tool for travel biosecurity, and plan to work with CDC to explore deployment at scale as a part of the pathogen monitoring program.

Dr. Cindy Friedman, Chief of CDC's Travelers' Health Branch, stated, "This program has clearly demonstrated its potential to provide early warning for new COVID-19 variants, allowing researchers and public health officials across the country time to prepare for targeted response. As many countries ramp down their pathogen surveillance efforts, we expect the partnership will play an increasingly important role not just nationally, but globally. We're grateful to all the travelers who have participated and done their part to advance innovation in public health."

"Through our close partnership with CDC and XpresCheck, we've been able to build an effective biosecurity platform at critical points of entry to help public health officials mount timely and targeted responses to COVID-19," said Matt McKnight, General Manager, Biosecurity at Ginkgo. "We share a collaborative, long-term innovation mindset, and we believe this program expansion will give us the opportunity to develop and scale the capabilities needed to provide a global weather map of infectious disease and help manage travel-associated outbreaks and pandemics in the years to come. Public-private partnerships like this help disrupt the panic-neglect cycle that holds us back from achieving accessible and sustainable biosecurity for everyone."

"Building upon the foundation we previously established amidst the height of the pandemic, the evolution of this program is biosurveillance at scale, and we believe will deliver a further fortified frontline defense to the identification of and protection against COVID-19," stated Ezra Ernst, Chief Executive Officer of XpresCheck. "Through the renewed investment in this initiative, we and our partners are striving to set a standard for traveler biosecurity. With our understanding of travelers during their journey, alongside the expertise of CDC and Concentric, we're bringing peace of mind to the public and providing public health officials with key insights to track the spread of disease."

About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

About XpresSpa Group, Inc .
XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™ and HyperPointe.

  • XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 26 locations in 13 airports globally.
  • Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services, including two domestic airport locations.
  • XpresCheck is a leading provider of Covid-19 screening and diagnostic testing with 15 locations in 12 domestic airports. XpresCheck is also partnered with CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting biosurveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify existing and new SARS-CoV-2 variants.
  • HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com
To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com
To learn more about Treat, visit: www.Treat.com
To learn more about HyperPointe, visit: www.HyperPointe.com

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck
Twitter: @XpresSpa and Instagram: @XpresSpa
Twitter: @Treat_Care and Instagram: @treat_care

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's biosecurity platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Forward-Looking Statements of XpresSpa Group, Inc.
This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof. 


Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts: Media: press@ginkgobioworks.com Investor Relations: investors@ginkgobioworks.com XpresSpa Group Contacts: Investor Relations Joseph Calabrese MWW ir@xpresspagroup.com Media Heather Tidwell  MWW   htidwell@mww.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.DNANYSE:DNALife Science Investing
DNA
Synlogic Announces Synthetic Biotic for Gout Developed in Partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks

Synlogic Announces Synthetic Biotic for Gout Developed in Partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks

SYNB2081 is the second clinical drug candidate developed through the partnership between Ginkgo and Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for metabolic and immunological diseases through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology, today announced a new drug candidate for the treatment of gout developed in partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming. The new candidate, SYNB2081, is a Synthetic Biotic and is the second product to advance to clinical development through a research collaboration between Synlogic and Ginkgo, following the investigational new drug candidate SYNB1353 for the potential treatment of homocystinuria (HCU).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks and the Rwanda Development Board Announce Plans to Develop and Implement New Biosecurity Capabilities in Rwanda

Ginkgo Bioworks and the Rwanda Development Board Announce Plans to Develop and Implement New Biosecurity Capabilities in Rwanda

Collaboration aims to leverage innovative biosecurity capabilities to promote global health security and accelerate the development of the regional bioeconomy

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, and the Rwanda Development Board ("RDB"), representing the government of the Republic of Rwanda today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the intent of developing and implementing new biosecurity capabilities in Rwanda .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Results Presentation

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Results Presentation

Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Monday, August 15, 2022

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks Appoints Kathy Hopinkah Hannan to its Board of Directors

Ginkgo Bioworks Appoints Kathy Hopinkah Hannan to its Board of Directors

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced that Kathy Hopinkah Hannan PhD, CPA has joined its Board of Directors, effective August 2, 2022 . Dr. Hannan brings over thirty years of experience as a senior C-Suite executive, corporate advisor, independent board director and strategist leading significant operations and high priority initiatives.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

"As a pioneer in synthetic biology, Ginkgo Bioworks is undertaking critical work to make biology easier to engineer and to enable a more sustainable future," said Dr. Hannan. "I am honored to join Ginkgo's Board at such a significant time in the company's history, and look forward to working with Ginkgo's incredible team as they use synthetic biology to unlock innovations across industries."

Dr. Hannan is a retired senior partner from KPMG LLP, where she also served as Vice Chair. She brings extensive governance experience through her corporate board roles with Annaly Capital Management, Otis Worldwide Corporation, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, as well as her roles as Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and formerly as Chair of the Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of the USA . A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, Dr. Hannan served as a commissioner for the Tribal Employment Rights Office and was a presidential appointee to the National Advisory Council on Indian Education. She also served as a member of the Committee to establish the Board of Directors for the Ho-Chunk Tribe's corporation under Section 17 of the Indian Reorganization Act.

"Dr. Hannan brings invaluable experience as a leader in enterprise sustainability and organizational effectiveness, with an impressive track record for leading key financial and advisory services for clients," said Marijn Dekkers, Chair of the Board of Directors for Ginkgo Bioworks. "Dr. Hannan's industry knowledge and financial acumen is a welcome addition to our Board as Ginkgo continues to grow as a public company. We are looking forward to working with her."

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Ginkgo's growth and potential innovations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, and (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-appoints-kathy-hopinkah-hannan-to-its-board-of-directors-301599762.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Sharps Compliance Corp. , Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. , AutoWeb, Inc. , Zymergen Inc.

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Sharps Compliance Corp. , Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. , AutoWeb, Inc. , Zymergen Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (Nasdaq - IEA)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GreenLight Biosciences Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

GreenLight Biosciences Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA), a public benefit corporation striving to bring effective and safe solutions to make food clean and affordable for everyone and dedicated to developing health solutions for every person in our planet, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"GreenLight's RNA platform has continued to prove its value for developing a wide range of solutions to feeding the world and keeping it healthy. We founded GreenLight to change the world, and we have continued to make progress this quarter," said Andrey Zarur, CEO of GreenLight. "Today, we are pleased to announce a capital infusion of $108.4 million. We are grateful for the support, continued faith, and trust of our longtime investors. We also welcome new investors who have decided to join GreenLight in our mission to help feed the world and keep it healthy. This will allow us to continue to make progress across our pipeline.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clene Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operating Highlights

Clene Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operating Highlights

  • Topline results from the Phase 2 VISIONARY-MS clinical trial with CNM- Au8 ® met the primary and secondary endpoints of Low Contrast Letter Acuity (LCLA) and modified Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite (mMSFC) compared to placebo over 48 weeks in the mITT population
  • Updated data from RESCUE-ALS demonstrate a statistically significant decrease in mortality in participants who entered open-label extension study ( 5 CNM-Au8 deaths vs. 14 placebo deaths, HR=0.301, p=0.0143)
  • Topline results from HEALEY ALS Platform Trial expected this quarter
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $26.3 million as of June 30, 2022
  • Entered into a $3.0 million loan facility from State of Maryland to support development of commercial manufacturing facility

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today reported its second quarter 2022 and recent operating highlights.

"We are on the cusp of a transformative period for the Company as we await a key data readout in ALS for our lead asset, CNM-Au8 ® ," said Rob Etherington, President and CEO of Clene. "The ALS patient population is desperate for new treatments to help mitigate the disease course and following the statistically significant survival benefits demonstrated in our open label trial, we are hopeful that we can deliver an effective therapy for people living with ALS."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clene Reports Positive Topline Results for CNM-Au8® in the Phase 2 VISIONARY-MS Trial in Multiple Sclerosis

Clene Reports Positive Topline Results for CNM-Au8® in the Phase 2 VISIONARY-MS Trial in Multiple Sclerosis

  • CNM-Au8 met primary and secondary endpoints of Low Contrast Letter Acuity (LCLA) and modified Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite (mMSFC) compared to placebo over 48 weeks in the mITT population

  • Consistent improvements favoring CNM-Au8 were seen across paraclinical biomarkers, providing physiological evidence for its potential neuroprotective and remyelinating effects

  • CNM-Au8 treatment was well-tolerated, and there were no significant safety findings reported

  • Results provide support to advance CNM-Au8 into Phase 3 clinical development

  • Clene to host a call and webcast at 7:30 am EDT today

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 VISIONARY-MS trial of CNM-Au8 ® an investigational gold nanocrystal suspension, in participants with stable relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

VISIONARY-MS was a Phase 2 proof-of-concept, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of CNM-Au8 (15 mg or 30 mg daily) as adjunctive therapy to currently available disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) versus placebo over 48 weeks in stable RRMS participants with chronic optic neuropathy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clene to Host VISIONARY-MS Results Call and Webcast on August 15

Clene to Host VISIONARY-MS Results Call and Webcast on August 15

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries "Clene" and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today announced that it will present results from its Phase 2 VISIONARY-MS trial at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, August 15.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Presentation Time: 7:30 a.m. EDT on August 15, 2022
Investors (Toll free): 1 (888) 770-7152
Conference ID: 5318408
Webcast link

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GreenLight Biosciences announces $109 million financing

GreenLight Biosciences announces $109 million financing

GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA), a public benefit corporation striving to bring effective and safe solutions to make food clean and affordable for everyone and dedicated to developing health solutions for every person on our planet, today announced a private placement of approximately $109 million.

"GreenLight's RNA platform has continued to prove its value as our research and development addresses a wide range of solutions to the world's challenges," said Andrey Zarur, CEO of GreenLight. "We are grateful for the support, conviction, and trust of our returning investors. We are also delighted to welcome new investors who have decided to join GreenLight in our mission to feed the world and keep it healthy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced its unaudited financial results (prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or "IFRS") and operational highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"Enrollment for our Phase 2 clinical trial, which is evaluating EP-104IAR's safety and efficacy for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee, continued as anticipated during the second quarter, and trial timelines remain on track for data readout in the first quarter of 2023," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "In addition, we significantly strengthened our financial position in the quarter by completing a financing for gross proceeds of $14.7 million . We believe we are well capitalized going forward to continue executing our Phase 2 clinical trial, while focussing on the diversification of our innovative drug delivery technology platform into other targeted therapeutic areas."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×