Gevo to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it will host a conference call on November 10, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) to report its financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2025.

To participate in the live call, please register through the following event weblink: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI33e4e5053f8644aa87e6a416132c4d8c

After registering, participants will be provided with a dial-in number and pin.

To listen to the conference call (audio only), please register through the following event weblink: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/swydnbb2

A webcast replay will be available two hours after the conference call ends on November 10, 2025. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo's website at www.gevo.com .

About Gevo
Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including SAF, motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. We also operate an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") facility, further solidifying America's leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet ("ATJ") fuels and chemicals. Gevo's market-driven "pay for performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com .

PUBLIC AFFAIRS CONTACT
Heather Manuel
VP of Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships
PR@gevo.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Eric Frey, PhD
VP of Finance and Strategy
IR@gevo.com


