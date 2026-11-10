Gevo Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Gevo Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Gevo Carbon Business Drives Net Income of $23 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $44 million for Third Quarter

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, reporting record revenue of $83 million, net income of $23 million, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 of $44 million and cash flow from operations of $41 million.

"The quarter marked our strongest financial performance to date, with record revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA1 and cash flow from operations," said Gevo Chief Executive Officer Paul Bloom. "We said we would build a carbon business that stands on its own in 2026. These results show it's working. By selling into both compliance and voluntary carbon markets, we've built a durable business from the carbon we capture and store today, contributing to both revenue and cash flow, ending the third quarter with $68 million in cash and setting the stage for our next phase of growth."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $83 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $43 million in the same quarter last year.

    • The quarter included approximately $29.4 million of revenue from sales of Canadian Clean Fuel Regulation (CFR) credits, the majority of which had been generated in 2025 and the first half of 2026.

  • Gross profit of $48 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $13 million in the same quarter last year.

  • Net income attributable to Gevo of $23 million, or $0.09 per share on a diluted basis in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $8 million in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Gevo2 was $29 million, or $0.12 per share, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to Gevo of $5 million, or $0.02 per share, in the same quarter last year.

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 of $44 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $7 million in the same quarter last year.

  • Cash flow from operations of $41 million in the third quarter of 2026 and $12 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

  • Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $68 million.

Business and Operations Highlights

"Gevo has a powerful growth platform built on low-carbon fuels, carbon and maximizing incentives," said Bloom. "We have focused development around our existing operations, improving margins and near-term cash flow, with a portfolio of growth projects we believe will create substantial shareholder value."

  • Improved non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook: Gevo now expects full year 2026 non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 to be greater than $90 million and 2027 non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 to be greater than $70 million. The improved outlook is supported by:

    • Non-recurring revenue of approximately $20 million from banked CFR credits recognized in the third quarter of 2026.

    • Recent improvements to the 45ZCF GREET model for renewable natural gas (RNG) that provides greater recognition for avoided methane emissions from dairy manure, which we expect to create more than $10 million of additional 45Z value to our gross profit from our existing RNG assets annually, based on current estimates and subject to third-party validation.

  • Carbon business: As announced in October, Gevo expects its carbon business to generate more than $50 million of revenue in 2026.

    • The carbon business generates revenue based on the volume of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) Gevo delivers to regulatory and voluntary carbon credits, and the average realized price of carbon across those various markets.

  • Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit monetization: In October, Gevo announced that it had contracted sales of $70 million worth of Section 45Z tax credits, representing substantially all of its expected credits from ethanol and RNG production for 2026. Gevo expects these sales to grow further in 2027, as a result of increased production from its debottlenecking project.

  • Debottlenecking: The Company is nearing completion of its debottlenecking project at Gevo North Dakota, which is expected to increase low-carbon ethanol production to a nameplate capacity of approximately 75 million gallons per year, plus associated coproducts, carbon capture and incentives. The project remains on track for completion by year-end 2026.

  • Expansion: The Company made progress to secure financing for an expansion that would approximately double low-carbon ethanol production and carbon capture, starting in 2028, and secured long lead time capital equipment in the third quarter.
  • Project Northstar: The Company continues its path of securing sufficient fixed or floor price commercial offtake agreements for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to enable Project Northstar (also known as ATJ-30), a long-term initiative to convert a portion of the Company's ethanol production into SAF.
  • Low-carbon ethanol production: Gevo produced 19 million gallons of low-carbon ethanol during the third quarter of 2026, compared to 17 million gallons in the same quarter last year, primarily due to the timing of scheduled maintenance, which was completed prior to the third quarter this year but during the third quarter last year.

  • RNG production: Gevo produced 91,729 MMBtu of RNG during the third quarter of 2026, compared to 92,396 MMBtu in the same quarter last year.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Hosting today's conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET will be Paul Bloom, chief executive officer, Leke Agiri, chief financial officer and Eric Frey, vice president of finance and strategy. They will also be joined by Greg Hanselman, chief operating officer and Kyle James, chief commercial and risk officer. They will review Gevo's financial results and provide an update on recent corporate highlights.

To participate in the live call, please register through the following event weblink: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I39798VIPxW5nsSJ16f5S3f.

To listen to the conference call (audio only, non-participating), please register through the following event weblink: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/990337405.

A webcast replay will be available after the conference call ends on November 10, 2026. The archived webcast along with the earnings press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo's website at www.gevo.com.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including SAF, motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent CCS facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based RNG facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) fuels and chemicals, operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at its North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay-for-performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, expected growth and results of our carbon business, expected future monetization of Section 45Z and other carbon credits, the financing and timing of our ethanol and CCS debottlenecking and expansion projects, our financial condition, our results of operation and liquidity, our business plans, our business development activities, financial projections related to our business, our ability to successfully develop, construct, and finance our operations and growth projects, our ability to achieve cash flow from our planned projects, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that do not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes impairment of long-lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance from GAAP net income (loss). Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization, impairment of long-lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance from GAAP net income (loss) from operations. Management believes it is useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. This non-GAAP financial information also facilitates management's internal comparisons to Gevo's historical performance as well as comparisons to the operating results of other companies. In addition, Gevo believes this non-GAAP financial information is useful to investors because it allows for greater transparency into the indicators used by management as a basis for its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under U.S. GAAP when understanding Gevo's operating performance. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided below.

Gevo has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting certain items excluded from GAAP, which have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

__________________________

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization, impairment of long-lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance and other non-recurring expenses to GAAP net income (loss) from operations. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to GAAP is provided in the financial statement tables following this release. See Non-GAAP Financial Information above.

2 Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding back impairment of long-lived assets, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, non-cash stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative instruments and executive severance and other non-recurring expenses to GAAP net income (loss). A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from operations to GAAP is provided in the financial statement tables following this release. See Non-GAAP Financial Information above.

Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  September 30, 2026   December 31, 2025
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,554     $ 81,163  
Restricted cash         28,770  
Trade accounts receivable, net   27,342       8,394  
Inventories   20,176       19,076  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,897       6,001  
Total current assets   119,969       143,404  
Property, plant and equipment, net   256,345       353,577  
Long-term restricted cash         7,006  
Operating right-of-use assets   2,449       1,964  
Finance right-of-use assets   649       430  
Intangible assets, net   86,094       95,003  
Goodwill   43,558       43,558  
Deposits and other assets   31,172       73,987  
Total assets $ 540,236     $ 718,929  
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 24,200     $ 36,508  
Deferred clean fuel production tax credits   33,609       41,115  
Operating lease liabilities   900       689  
Finance lease liabilities   94       273  
Total current liabilities   58,803       78,585  
Bonds payable, net         64,247  
Loans payable   167,769       100,503  
Operating lease liabilities   1,736       1,416  
Finance lease liabilities   600       394  
Asset retirement obligation   2,788       2,250  
Other long-term liabilities         365  
Total liabilities   231,696       247,760  
       
Redeemable non-controlling interest   10,144       4,832  
       
Equity      
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 247,376,240 and 242,464,470 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.   2,474       2,425  
Additional paid-in capital   1,305,920       1,298,064  
Accumulated deficit   (1,009,998 )     (834,152 )
Total stockholders' equity   298,396       466,337  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 540,236     $ 718,929  


Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2026       2025       2026       2025  
Total revenues $ 82,953     $ 42,710     $ 172,402     $ 115,232  
Cost of production   28,216       22,285       68,366       60,996  
Depreciation and amortization   6,925       7,404       20,569       20,239  
Gross profit   47,812       13,021       83,467       33,997  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development expense   1,141       1,273       3,080       3,259  
General and administrative expense   13,712       11,647       42,809       33,514  
Project development costs   2,259       3,229       7,702       9,062  
Acquisition related costs         90             4,528  
Facility idling costs         472             1,667  
Impairment of long-lived assets               135,788        
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits   500             40,282        
Loss on disposal of assets, net               210        
Total operating expenses   17,612       16,711       229,871       52,030  
Income (loss) from operations   30,200       (3,690 )     (146,404 )     (18,033 )
Other (expense) income              
Interest expense   (5,548 )     (5,207 )     (16,349 )     (12,846 )
Loss on extinguishment of bonds               (10,304 )      
Interest and investment income   449       988       1,892       4,080  
Other expense, net   (32 )     332       (1378 )     178  
Total other expense, net   (5,131 )     (3,887 )     (26,139 )     (8,588 )
Net income (loss)   25,069       (7,577 )     (172,543 )     (26,621 )
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest   2355       377       3381       917  
Net income (loss) attributed to Gevo, Inc. $ 22,714     $ (7,954 )   $ (175,924 )   $ (27,538 )
               
Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.10     $ (0.03 )   $ (0.74 )   $ (0.12 )
Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.09     $ (0.03 )   $ (0.74 )   $ (0.12 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic   236,676,417       232,684,017       238,260,945       233,338,776  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted   240,892,929       232,684,017       238,260,945       233,338,776  


Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
(In thousands, except share amounts)

  For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
  Stockholders' Equity   Mezzanine Equity
  Common Stock   Additional
Paid-In Capital
   Accumulated
Deficit
   Stockholders'
Equity
   Redeemable
Non-Controlling
Interest
  Shares   Amount        
Balance, June 30, 2026 247,237,104     $ 2,472     $ 1,303,403     $ (1,032,712 )   $ 273,163     $ 7,789  
Non-cash stock-based compensation             2,435             2,435        
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net 57,705       1       (1 )                  
Exercise of stock options 81,431       1       92             93        
Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards             (9 )           (9 )      
Net income                   22,714       22,714       2,355  
Balance, September 30, 2026 247,376,240     $ 2,474     $ 1,305,920     $ (1,009,998 )   $ 298,396     $ 10,144  
                       
Balance, June 30, 2025 241,841,590     $ 2,419     $ 1,291,630     $ (819,945 )   $ 474,104     $ 5,664  
Non-cash stock-based compensation             2,362             2,362        
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net 283,050       2       272             274        
Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest                   85       85       (85 )
Net income (loss)                   (7,954 )     (7,954 )     377  
Balance, September 30, 2025 242,124,640     $ 2,421     $ 1,294,264     $ (827,814 )   $ 468,871     $ 5,956  
                       
  For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
  Stockholders' Equity   Mezzanine Equity
  Common Stock   Additional
Paid-In Capital
   Accumulated
Deficit
   Stockholders'
Equity
   Redeemable
Non-Controlling
Interest
  Shares   Amount        
Balance, December 31, 2025 242,464,470     $ 2,425     $ 1,298,064     $ (834,152 )   $ 466,337     $ 4,832  
Issuance of redeemable non-controlling interest                               2,009  
Non-cash stock-based compensation             7,096             7,096        
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net 4,900,880       48       1,021             1,069        
Exercise of stock options 291,671       4       341             345        
Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards (280,781 )     (3 )     (602 )           (605 )      
Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest                   78       78       (78 )
Net income (loss)                   (175,924 )     (175,924 )     3,381  
Balance, September 30, 2026 247,376,240     $ 2,474     $ 1,305,920     $ (1,009,998 )   $ 298,396     $ 10,144  
                       
Balance, December 31, 2024 239,176,293     $ 2,392     $ 1,287,333     $ (800,237 )   $ 489,488     $  
Issuance of redeemable non-controlling interest                               5,000  
Non-cash stock-based compensation             6,504             6,504        
Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net 2,948,347       29       427             456        
Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest                   (39 )     (39 )     39  
Net income (loss)                   (27,538 )     (27,538 )     917  
Balance, September 30, 2025 242,124,640     $ 2,421     $ 1,294,264     $ (827,814 )   $ 468,871     $ 5,956  


Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2026       2025  
Operating Activities      
Net loss $ (172,543 )   $ (26,621 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Impairment of long-lived assets   135,788        
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits   40,282        
Loss on disposal of property and equipment   210        
Loss on extinguishment of bonds   10,304       369  
Stock-based compensation   7,096       6,504  
Depreciation and amortization   20,569       20,239  
Change in fair value of derivative instruments   968       (15 )
Production tax credits generated   (49,448 )     (34,006 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs                 1,576                     1,334  
Other non-cash expense (income)   1,806       (793 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:      
Accounts receivable   (18,948 )     (361 )
Inventories   (1,452 )     (4,108 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, deposits and other assets   3,873       (7,455 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and non-current liabilities   (9,145 )     6907  
Proceeds from production tax credit sale   41,089       4,650  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   12,025       (33,356 )
Investing Activities      
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment   (51,587 )     (18,907 )
Acquisition of Red Trail Energy, net of cash acquired         (198,461 )
Capitalization of patent costs   (388 )      
Equity investment in an unconsolidated entity   (1,500 )      
Issuance of note receivable   (250 )      
Net cash used in investing activities   (53,725 )     (217,368 )
Financing Activities      
Proceeds from issuance of bonds         40,000  
Redemption of bonds   (68,155 )     (40,000 )
Term loan proceeds   70,000       105,000  
Payment of debt issuance costs   (2,612 )     (9,425 )
Non-controlling interest         5,000  
Payment of prepayment penalty on redemption of bonds   (6,506 )      
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   345       456  
Payment of finance lease liabilities   (152 )     (945 )
Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards   (605 )      
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (7,685 )     100,065  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (49,385 )     (150,659 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   116,939       259,033  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 67,554     $ 108,374  


Gevo, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
      2026     2025       2026       2025    
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):                  
Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)   $ 30,200   $ (3,690 )   $ (146,404 )   $ (18,033 )  
Impairment of long-lived assets               135,788          
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits     500           40,282          
Loss on disposal of assets, net               210          
Depreciation and amortization     6,925     7,404       20,569       20,239    
Other amortization     403           1,155          
Stock-based compensation     2,435     2,362       7,096       6,504    
Change in fair value of derivative instruments     3,658     637       968       (15 )  
Executive severance               3,293          
Non-recurring debt modification costs               771          
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)   $ 44,121   $ 6,713     $ 63,728     $ 8,695    


    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
      2026     2025       2026       2025    
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Consolidated):                  
Net income (loss) attributable to Gevo, Inc.   $  22,714    $  (7,954 )   $  (175,924 )   $  (27,538 )  
Impairment of long-lived assets      —       —         135,788         —     
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits      500       —         40,282         —     
Loss on disposal of assets, net      —       —         210         —     
Stock-based compensation      2,435       2,362         7,096         6,504     
Change in fair value of derivative instruments      3,658       637         968         (15 )  
Executive severance      —       —         3,293         —     
Non-recurring debt modification costs      —       —         771         —     
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Gevo, Inc.   $  29,307    $  (4,955 )   $  12,484      $  (21,049 )  
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Gevo, Inc. per share   $  0.12    $  (0.02 )   $  0.05      $  (0.09 )  


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
  Gevo   GevoFuels   GevoRNG   GevoND   Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):                  
(Loss) Income from operations $ (11,067 )   $ (953 )   $ 319   $ 41,901   $ 30,200
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits         500               500
Depreciation and amortization   907             1,101     4,917     6,925
Other amortization   13             235     155     403
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions   (1,253 )           250     1,003    
Stock-based compensation   2,396             11     28     2,435
Change in fair value of derivative instruments                   3,658     3,658
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) $ (9,004 )     (453 )   $ 1,916   $ 51,662   $ 44,121


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
  Gevo   GevoFuels   GevoRNG   GevoND   Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):                  
(Loss) Income from operations $ (45,099 )   $ (176,282 )   $ 2,465   $ 72,512   $ (146,404 )
Impairment of long-lived assets   1,382       134,406               135,788  
Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits         40,282               40,282  
Loss on disposal of assets, net               210         210  
Depreciation and amortization   2,732             3,106     14,731     20,569  
Other amortization   13             748     394     1,155  
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions   (3,863 )           855     3,008      
Stock-based compensation   7,012             32     52     7,096  
Change in fair value of derivative instruments                   968     968  
Executive severance   3,293                     3,293  
Non-recurring debt modification costs               8     763     771  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) $ (34,530 )   $ (1,594 )   $ 7,424   $ 92,428   $ 63,728  


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
  Gevo   GevoFuels   GevoRNG   GevoND   Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):                  
(Loss) Income from operations $ (15,947 )   $ (547 )   $ 483   $ 12,321   $ (3,690 )
Depreciation and amortization   808             1,776     4,820     7,404  
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions   (315 )           315          
Stock-based compensation   2,355             3     4     2,362  
Change in fair value of derivative instruments                   637     637  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) $ (13,099 )   $ (547 )   $ 2,577   $ 17,782   $ 6,713  


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
  Gevo   GevoFuels   GevoRNG   GevoND   Consolidated
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):                  
(Loss) Income from operations $ (49,297 )   $ (1,647 )   $ 2,408     $ 30,503     $ (18,033 )
Depreciation and amortization   2,334             4,553       13,352       20,239  
Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions   (946 )           946              
Stock-based compensation   6,522             (24 )     6       6,504  
Change in fair value of derivative instruments                     (15 )     (15 )
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) $ (41,387 )   $ (1,647 )   $ 7,883     $ 43,846     $ 8,695  


Media Contact
PR@gevo.com

Investor Contact
Eric Frey, PhD
Vice President of Finance and Strategy
IR@Gevo.com


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