Precious MetalsInvesting News

Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) (FSE: 1WD) (OTCQB: GGCPF) ("Generic Gold" or "Generic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained the required permits for a new 1,500-metre diamond drill program on the Belvais Project, located in the northwestern region of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt. The program is to follow up on high-priority EM (electromagnetic) targets that were discovered in the recently completed BHEM (borehole electromagnetics) program. The strongest and highest priority of these BHEM anomalies lies only 25m under surface and is approximately 1.2km south of Starr Peak Mining's recent drilling on their Normetmar VMS deposit. Figure 1 demonstrates three of the planned diamond holes (yellow collars) with their associated EM plates (orange) that are being targeted. The drill rig is set to mobilize mid-week and begin drilling immediately after.

The BHEM technique has seen great success in the immediate area with neighbouring Starr Peak Mining (TSXV: STE), which has successfully converted its BHEM anomalies into VMS targets, and was their main discovery tool at the NewMétal property (see Starr Peak Press Release dated February 23, 2021), which borders Generic's, Belvais property.

The Chicobi belt has seen a renewed exploration focus over recent years, largely due to numerous high-grade gold discoveries by bordering Amex Exploration (TSX-V: AMX). The area is historically very underexplored for gold and has the potential to become another major gold producing belt of the Abitibi, all in the while remaining highly prosperous for further VMS discoveries. Neighbouring Amex Exploration has been recently named Exploration Company of the Year at Mines and Money London, highlighting the quality of assets in the immediate area.

As shown in Figure 2, the Belvais project lies directly south-east of Amex Exploration's Perron Project, which recently announced a new VMS discovery (the QF Zone) along the Normétal Mine Sequence (see Amex Press Release dated August 9, 2021), and is also directly east and south-east of Starr Peak's NewMétal project, which announced high-grade VMS mineralization on their Normetmar target (see Starr Peak Press Release dated May 4, 2021). Both of these new discoveries occur along the Normétal Fault which is of particular significance for Generic Gold, as the Company holds over 20 km of the Normétal Fault on its Belvais claims and is one of the largest landholders in the area with 12,563 hectares.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3923/146893_figure1_550.jpg

Figure 1: Location of planned holes P-GEN-22-22A to 24A (yellow collars) with their associated EM plates (orange) being targeted, with TMI (total magnetic intensity) shaded in the background Note the proximity to the town of Normétal, the historic Normétal VMS mine, the important Normétal fault and Normetmar deposit currently being advanced by Starr Peak Mining.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3923/146893_figure1.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3923/146893_74078abf04256b2f_005.jpg

Figure 2: Generic Gold's Belvais project with respect to Amex Exploration's Perron project and Starr Peak's NewMétal project, noting the highlighted Normétal Mine Horizon sequence (shown in blue) of which Generic holds up to 18km of.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3923/146893_74078abf04256b2f_005full.jpg

Qualified Person

Aaron Stone P.Geo, (OGQ - 2170), Vice President Exploration of Generic Gold and Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property and in the vicinity, particularly in regards to historical drill results and historical mine production. However, the Qualified Person believes that these results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results. Also, mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

About Generic Gold

Generic Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. The Company's Quebec exploration portfolio consists of four properties covering 12,563 hectares proximal to the town of Normétal, and east of Amex Exploration's Perron project and the past-producing Normétal mine. The Company's Yukon exploration portfolio consists of several projects with a total land position of greater than 35,000 hectares, all of which are 100% owned by Generic Gold. Several of these projects are in close proximity to significant gold deposits, including Goldcorp's Coffee project, Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold project, White Gold's Golden Saddle project, and Western Copper & Gold's Casino project. Generic Gold's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development. For information on the Company's property portfolio, visit the Company's website at www.genericgold.ca.

For further information contact:

Generic Gold Corp.
Aaron Stone, VP Exploration
Tel: +1 (514) 235-6012
astone@genericgold.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current belief, opinions and expectations of management that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and other contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. We seek safe harbour.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146893

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Generic Gold CorpGGC:CNXCNSX:GGCPrecious Metals Investing
GGC:CNX
Generic Gold Announces Multiple New BHEM Targets and Discusses Phase 2 Drilling Results on Belvais Project, Québec

Generic Gold Announces Multiple New BHEM Targets and Discusses Phase 2 Drilling Results on Belvais Project, Québec

Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) (FSE: 1WD) (OCTQB: GGCPF) ("Generic Gold" or "Generic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its recently completed BHEM (borehole electromagnetic) geophysical program has uncovered multiple strong anomalies across the Belvais Project, located in the northwestern region of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt. Eight (8) anomalies in total have been modelled, with four (4) having a moderate to strong signal response (See Table 1). The strongest and highest priority of these BHEM anomalies lies only 25m under surface and is approximately 1.2km south of where Starr Peak Mining is drilling on their Normetmar VMS deposit. The program was completed by geophysical contractor Abitibi Geophysics of Val d'Or, Québec with a secondary expert opinion provided by Marc Boivin, P.Geo. of MB Geosolutions. Generic Gold will now evaluate these prospects for further diamond drilling. Figure 2 presents the suggested follow-up drillholes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:GGC

OG DNA Genetics Inc. and Generic Gold Corp. Announce Definitive Agreement

OG DNA Genetics Inc. (“DNA”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, and Generic Gold Corp. (CSE:GGC, FSE:1WD) (“Generic Gold”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) to complete their previously announced business combination (the “Proposed Transaction”). Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the securityholders of DNA will hold substantially all of the outstanding securities of Generic Gold (the “Resulting Issuer”), and the Resulting Issuer will carry on the business of DNA. A copy of the Definitive Agreement will be made available on Generic Gold’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Details of the Proposed Transaction

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold; to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and helping leading companies communicate their value to investors.

Connecting investors with opportunities is what we do best. We are proud to present several companies which are new to the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:GGC

Generic Gold Announces Results of Exploration Program on Its VIP Gold Project, Yukon

Generic Gold Corp. (CSE:GGC) (“Generic Gold” or the “Company”) announces the results of a reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program on its VIP property in Yukon, Canada.

The drill program consisted of 1,090 metres in 11 shallow drillholes testing several multiparameter targets on the property. The majority of the program was focused on an area known as the Redbull Zone, on which the Company has completed several preparatory exploration campaigns including soil sampling, prospecting, geoprobe sampling, and trenching (see Generic Gold press release dated September 21st, 2018). Drilling confirmed the auriferous nature of the structure, with broad zones of anomalous low grade gold mineralization, as shown in Table 1 and Figure 1 below. Economic grade mineralization was not encountered during this campaign, although within the mineralized intervals noted below every sample returned elevated gold values. This is indicative of a primary mineralized structure. The next stage of exploration on the target will involve testing laterally along this fault for secondary mineralizing cross-cutting structures or variations in host rocks which may deform in a more brittle fashion and increase the potential for higher gold values elsewhere in the system.

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:GGC

Generic Gold Announces Completion of Drill Program on Its VIP Gold Project, Yukon

Generic Gold Corp. (CSE:GGC) (“Generic Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its recently completed reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program on its VIP property in Yukon, Canada.

President and CEO, Kelly Malcolm commented: “During the first ever drill program on the VIP property, Generic completed 1,090 metres in 11 shallow drillholes testing the Redbull, Monster and Rockstar Zones. I am very excited about the geology and mineralization we’ve encountered during the program. In addition to the expected oxidized mineralization we were targeting which occurred over substantial widths, we have encountered abundant concentrations of unoxidized sulfides and associated favourable alteration further downhole. We are very much looking forward to receiving assay results from the project, which is just 20 kilometres west and on trend from the Coffee Gold project which was purchased by Goldcorp for $520 million in 2016.”

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Receives Initial Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-03

Nevada Sunrise Receives Initial Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-03

TSXV: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that preliminary geochemical analyses have been received for borehole GEM22-03 at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . In the upper part of the hole, the Company has intersected lithium-bearing sediments in the characteristic lithium-bearing green clay that was encountered in the first two holes (GEM22-01 and GEM22-02) drilled in the spring of 2022. Drilling of GEM22-03 is still in progress with the hole depth currently at approximately 1,380 feet (420.73 metres).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills More Gold at Slab: 32.0m Grading 0.65 gpt AuEq

Lahontan Drills More Gold at Slab: 32.0m Grading 0.65 gpt AuEq

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce results from an additional five reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes from the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign exploring the Slab pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The five drill holes, totaling 1,111 metres, are the final drill holes of the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign. The drill holes targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization east and northeast of the Slab pit. Past mining and historic drilling had outlined significant potential oxide and transition domain resources east of the Slab pit that remained open down dip from the pit. Highlights include

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Brokered Private Placement of Units Fully Allocated

Prismo Metals Brokered Private Placement of Units Fully Allocated

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the private placement announced earlier today of up to 5,800,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.52 per Unit, for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,016,000 (the "Offering") has been fully allocated. PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") is acting as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) of a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $3,016,000

Prismo Metals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $3,016,000

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") to act as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents") in connection with a best efforts private placement of up to 5,800,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.52 per Unit, for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,016,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) of a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine discovers two high-grade structures: Intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m west of the Surluga Deposit and 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m south of the Sadowski Zone

Red Pine discovers two high-grade structures: Intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m west of the Surluga Deposit and 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m south of the Sadowski Zone

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the "Company") is pleased to report new results from its 2022 exploration program. Red Pine continues to expand the footprint of mineralization outside the current resource of the Surluga Deposit and quantify additional gold bearing structures on the property.

The exploration program of Red Pine continues to validate the presence of a large gold system on the Wawa Gold Project.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Results of Annual General Meeting And Closing of Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Results of Annual General Meeting And Closing of Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announced that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 27, 2022

Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company. A total of 33,569,956 common shares were voted, representing 15.62% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×