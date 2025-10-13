General Motors Awards $1.25 Million Grant to Fuel STEM Education and Transportation Safety for America's Club Kids

Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced a new grant from General Motors that will help expand access to the organization's science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) Learning Journey initiative, inspiring more young people to pursue careers in these critical fields while helping provide safe, reliable access to their local Clubs.

General Motors has awarded a $1.25 million grant to expand Boys & Girls Clubs of America's impact in STEM education and transportation safety nationwide. The funding includes:

  • $500,000 to train nearly 500 staff and provide STEM kits and grants to Clubs
  • $750,000 to help maintain safe, reliable Club vehicles and expand road safety education for teens at 16 sites across the country.

Together, these efforts will inspire future innovators, teach safe driving habits, and provide access for more young people, including those from communities with limited resources, to life-enhancing opportunities at their local Clubs.

"This collaboration with General Motors is about more than funding - it's about opportunity," said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Together, we're helping young people discover what's possible in STEM while helping provide safe, reliable access to Clubs where they can learn and grow. With General Motors' support, thousands of kids and teens will be better prepared to succeed in school, in their careers and in life."

"General Motors is committed to creating more opportunities in STEM learning and providing young people with opportunities and resources to help them thrive," said David Massaron, Vice President, Infrastructure & Corporate Citizenship. "By collaborating with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we're working to enhance access to resources, spark innovation in the next generation, and help keep kids safe on the road to their Great Futures."

With this investment, General Motors and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are driving meaningful change by empowering youth with the tools to explore STEM, travel safely, and unlock their full potential.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America
For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About General Motors
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com .

