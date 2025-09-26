General Dynamics Electric Boat awarded $642 million for Virginia-class submarine work

General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today it has been awarded a $642 million contract modification to a previously awarded contract supporting submarine production. This modification is for a cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2120) for Lead Yard Support and Development Studies and Design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines, as detailed in the U.S. Department of War contract award .
"This contract modification supports our efforts to deliver the submarines our Navy needs as quickly as possible," said Mark Rayha , president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. "This funding allows us to continue our design and development efforts in order to sustain and extend our nation's operational overmatch against any potential adversaries. With the support of the administration, the Navy and Congress, we are prepared to deliver the advantage to protect our sailors, our families and our freedom."
General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Connecticut , it employs more than 24,000 people. More information about General Dynamics Electric Boat is available at www.gdeb.com .
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia , General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information is available at www.gd.com .
