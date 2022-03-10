Gaming Investing News
Gaming is larger than the movie and music industries combined, yet ad spending in gaming is a fraction of time spent with the platform. By the end of 2022, more than half of the US population will identify as a digital gamer, yet gaming is an underutilized and misunderstood medium that buyers can no longer ignore. To address the ever-growing advertising opportunities in gaming, IAB PlayFronts is the first annual ...

Gaming is larger than the movie and music industries combined, yet ad spending in gaming is a fraction of time spent with the platform. By the end of 2022, more than half of the US population will identify as a digital gamer, yet gaming is an underutilized and misunderstood medium that buyers can no longer ignore. To address the ever-growing advertising opportunities in gaming, IAB PlayFronts is the first annual marketplace dedicated to showcasing the advertising and partnership opportunities in gaming.

On April 5th , at Convene in New York City (117 West 46th Street), game developers, streaming platforms, ad tech enablers, and creator agencies will present fresh consumer insights, and innovative ways that brands can drive incremental revenue, find new audiences, and create unique ad experiences in this  evolving space.

"Gaming is an untapped 'attention oasis' that embodies many of the characteristics of the next wave of the internet," said Zoe Soon , VP, Experience Center, IAB. "As an industry, we can't afford to keep neglecting the massive source of consumer attention that gaming provides. IAB PlayFronts will break down the biggest barriers and elevate the effectiveness of gaming as a marketing channel."

With more than a dozen presentations and activations, IAB PlayFronts will offer first-look access to the diverse and varied advertising opportunities that exist, and educate buyers and sellers on how to effectively integrate brands into gaming content. Attendees will be treated to immersive gaming experiences including Thece's IAB PlayFronts Cup, where teams will compete during live gameplay, as well as Meta Quest 2 activations. IAB PlayFronts will also redefine the gaming archetypes and demonstrate their buying power to help advertisers reach consumers in new ways.

IAB PlayFronts Presenter Schedule


Time

Presenter

9:20am-9:40am

Meta

9:40am-10:00am

Activision Blizzard

10:00am-10:20am

Frameplay

11:05am-11:25am

Niantic

11:25am-11:45am

Admix

11:50am-12:00pm

Unity

1:00pm-1:20pm

Zynga

1:20pm-1:40pm

Bidstack

1:45pm-2:05pm

Riot Games

2:10pm-2:35pm

Anzu

3:15pm-3:35pm

Twitch

3:35pm -3:45pm

IGN

3:50pm-4:10pm

SuperAwesome, an Epic Games company

4:10pm-4:30pm

PlayerWON™

All times are in ET; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website.

The event is complimentary for qualifying brand marketers and agency professionals.

For more information on IAB PlayFronts or to request a pass, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/iab-playfronts-2022/

About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C. , the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-takes-center-stage-iab-unlocks-the-power-of-gaming-with-iab-playfronts-a-first-of-its-kind-in-person-event-for-media-buyers-and-brand-marketers-to-access-the-latest-in-gaming-301500220.html

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

AviaGames Adds Industry Veteran Nick Earl to New Mobile Gaming Advisory Board

AviaGames the global leader in mobile, social competitive gaming, today announced that it has added the former president and CEO of Glu Mobile Inc. Nick Earl as a Senior Advisor to provide strategic guidance and support to the company's ongoing expansion strategy. Earl brings nearly 30 years of game industry and leadership expertise to the AviaGames team as it ramps for continued growth and expansion of its Pocket7Games' all-in-one mobile gaming platform.

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Signs With Pit River Casino in California

Jackpot Digital Signs With Pit River Casino in California

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Pit River Casino of Burney, California, USA ("Pit River") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG"), subject to customary regulatory approvals. The table is currently being prepared for shipping and installation

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to enter into a formal agreement with Pit River. Momentum continues to build in our order pipeline. In anticipation of the increased demand, we have ordered, and will continue to order, additional components for the assembly of more Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs in the near term."

Keep reading... Show less

Banilla Games Sues Copyright Infringers

Banilla Games, Inc. ("Banilla") announced today the filing of nine federal lawsuits against locations in Virginia that are profiting from counterfeit games. Altogether, the suits are asking for damages totaling a minimum of eighteen million dollars .

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract with Sac and Fox Casino

Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract with Sac and Fox Casino

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Sac & Fox Casino of Powhattan, Kansas, USA ("Sac & Fox") to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs, subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals. The tables are currently being prepared for shipping and installation

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to move past our letter of intent with Sac & Fox and move forward with a formal agreement, adding the state of Kansas to our growing roster of new jurisdictions. Jackpot Blitz™ is gaining in interest and popularity, and our pipeline of new business continues to grow due to the clear operational benefits of Jackpot Blitz™. More and more casino operators are recognizing the competitive advantages our tables provide, and we expect this growth to continue throughout 2022."

Keep reading... Show less

Virtual Pangea and Gravit8 Brought the NFTs Experience to Shell NASCAR Event

Virtual Pangea, the cutting-edge tech company focused on all things blockchain joined forces with Gravit8 - an innovative tech company specialized in designing software exclusively for live events - and Shell for an exclusive Pennzoil free NFT drop to mark the 5th year anniversary of the annual Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race that took place on March 6, 2022 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The aim of the collaboration was to add to the  pre-race activities at Pennzoil Proving Grounds as a virtual and immersive experience. This included Pennzoil 400 releasing its first-ever NFT giveaway drop. As an interactive platform focused on NFT and Blockchain technology, Virtual Pangea helped in developing the limited NFT Edition for Pennzoil, creating the API, and the smart contract, while also acting as the blockchain interface for Gravit8.

Keep reading... Show less

Opera GX integrates Logitech G LIGHTSYNC RGB to make gamers' RGB-enabled set-ups shine when browsing

Opera GX has integrated Logitech G's popular lighting technology, LIGHTSYNC RGB, to transform the browsing experience into a full-spectrum lighting experience, featuring over 16.8 million colors.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×