Industry leaders collaborate on world's first project to truly revolutionise the gaming experience GamesCoin Group is building on Hadean's pioneering technology to develop the world's first "Play to Own" metaverse hub for gaming on the blockchain. GamesCoin Group will provide an ecosystem for gamers, game developers, publishers and advertising partners based on its own Ethereum-based blockchain - the GamesChain.

GamesCoin Group is building on Hadean's pioneering technology to develop the world's first "Play to Own" metaverse hub for gaming on the blockchain. GamesCoin Group will provide an ecosystem for gamers, game developers, publishers and advertising partners based on its own Ethereum-based blockchain - the GamesChain. The hub will enable players to seamlessly move between different games and virtual worlds, with the GamesCoin token as an integrated currency that can be used in all worlds across the hub GamesCoin Group becomes a game changer in the industry.

In a universe of connected experiences, become the creator of your own world. (PRNewsfoto/Hadean)

Players will be able to use NFTs and digital assets in their games, with the ability to transfer NFTs and assets seamlessly across all games on the GamesChain hub - enabling players to play, create and own their gaming experience throughout the metaverse.

By leveraging Hadean's proven metaverse technology to realise virtual worlds at scale, GamesCoin Group will be able to scale and support vast numbers of concurrent users, with greater level interactivity and immersive gameplay than what is currently possible today.

Until now, the impending transformation of the gaming industry has only been known to a select audience. On the 21st of April at MOMENTUM, an exclusive event taking place at MetaTerrace in Dubai that will feature mixed reality experiences and spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline the GamesCoin ecosystem will be presented to the general public for the first time.

Hadean CEO Craig Beddis said of the project: "We are thrilled to be working with GamesCoin Group at the cutting edge to develop open metaverse and web 3.0 experiences. By building the first 'play to own' gaming hub that can scale to thousands if not millions of users, we're unlocking vast potential in what's possible."

GamesCoin CEO Alex Suárez concluded: "We are very excited with this partnership to enable a truly large scale gaming hub where players can play, create and own their gaming experiences in an open and scalable metaverse: the Universe Game."

About GamesCoin Group

GamesCoin Group is unlocking an ecosystem for a whole new gaming world by combining blockchain and gaming in innovative ways to enable a digital cosmos offering countless opportunities from multi-utility NFT marketplaces for gaming items to cross-game promotions. Highly secure, compliant and user-friendly wallet technology enables gamers and partners easy accessibility to this next generation gaming ecosystem. Visit: www.gamescoin.io .

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean are a venture backed startup, reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web 3.0 and the metaverse. The distributed cloud platform provides the foundations of web 3.0 applications for the metaverse and enterprise organisations alike. Customers include Sony, CAE, Microsoft, Minecraft, the Francis Crick Institute, PixelMax and GamesCoin. Visit: www.hadean.com .

Be part of an ever growing and interactive environment. (PRNewsfoto/GamesCoin Group,Hadean)

Play, create and own your piece of the Metaverse (PRNewsfoto/GamesCoin Group,Hadean)

Hadean logo (PRNewsfoto/Hadean)

GamesCoin Logo (PRNewsfoto/GamesCoin Group,Hadean)

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

East Side Games Group and Netflix Announce Dragon Up Mobile Game Coming Soon to Netflix

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, and Netflix announce that East Side Game's Dragon Up mobile game will be available to play exclusively on Netflix in May.

Dragon Up will be a premium version of the narrative-driven title that was developed on ESGG's proven Game Kit technology and will have no ads, no in-app purchases and will be included with a Netflix subscription. The game allows you to tap your way through the Dragon Kingdom in this colorful and fun animated idle adventure game.

"Netflix has revolutionized the way we consume television and movies, and we're excited to be a part of their early entry into the mobile game space," said Jason Bailey , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. " Dragon Up couldn't have found a better home. We're excited for Netflix members everywhere to enjoy the game and we're looking forward to bringing exclusive content in future updates!"

The Dragons need your help to revive their magic. An evil wizard has tried to banish them from the kingdom, but one egg remains! Embark on an exciting adventure with your pet dragon Billy as you hatch eggs to save his dragon friends.

Collect ALL the dragons and rake in gold coins idle game style. Gather enough money to discover beautiful dragon nests and unlock rare dragons, epic dragons and new habitats to expand your kingdom! Dragons love gold, once you collect enough coins, feed them to your trusty pet dragon Billy and watch him turn them into amazing treasures.

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Salad.com Announces $17 Million Series A Funding Round to Pioneer Affordable Decentralized Cloud Computing Services

The funds will bolster Salad's efforts to facilitate Web3 innovation and service exponential data demand through peer-to-peer #computesharing

Salad a compute-sharing network where gamers and everyday people exchange idle compute resources for rewards, today announced a $17 million Series A funding round to scale its cloud infrastructure and develop a new enterprise vertical for Web3 innovators. The round was led by Left Lane Capital and Origin Ventures with participation from Kickstart Seed Fund Royal Street Ventures and Carthona Capital .

White Sands, New Metaverse, Raises $8 Million After Selling Out Second Mint on April 11

Master-Planned Virtual World Built on NFT Worlds and Ethereum Blockchain Sells Out 250 Luxury Villas After March 15 Sale of 3,000 NFT Land Plots

White Sands today announced it has raised $8 million for its new master-planned island metaverse through two mints, the most recent on April 11 . After a 1,500 ETH sellout of initial NFT land plots on March 15 White Sands buyers purchased the entire available inventory of 250 villas in the virtual community in the subsequent mint. The team has already made multiple significant investments to build out its virtual world.

"Utano?Princesama Shining Live" Announces Collaboration with Sanrio Characters and Celebrates 6 Million Worldwide Downloads

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that the smartphone rhythm game Utano ☆ Princesama Shining Live announced a special collaboration featuring the Sanrio Characters. In addition, the game has reached a combined 6 Million downloads worldwide and kicked off a series of exclusive events starting Monday, April 18 2022. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220420shining_live_6mdl_sanrio.html ) for more details.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that the smartphone rhythm game Utano☆Princesama Shining Live announced a special collaboration featuring the Sanrio Characters. In addition, the game has reached a combined 6 Million downloads worldwide and kicked off a series of exclusive events starting Monday, April 18, 2022.

Sanrio Characters x Utano☆Princesama Shining Live Collaboration Announced

A special collaboration between Sanrio Characters and Utano☆Princesama Shining Live has been announced .

Starting from Tuesday, April 26 various in-game campaigns will be held in celebration of the Sanrio Character Collaboration.

In addition to the in-game campaigns, there will also be an event at Sanrio Puroland.

Further details for the collaboration will be announced after the regular maintenance on Tuesday, April 26 .

Be sure to check out this dream collaboration featuring the adorable Sanrio Characters and the idols from Shining Live .


6 Million Worldwide Downloads Campaign

Event Period: Monday, April 18 to Tuesday, April 26 (UTC+9)

There will be a 11-Shot Photo Shoot and paid Step-Up Photo Shoot where players can choose from the 11 idols and perform the Photo Shoot a maximum of ten times. Don't miss this special chance to get "Setsugetsuka" UR Photos.

There will be new missions for players to challenge every day. By clearing these daily missions they can receive up to 3000 Photo Shoot Points.

In addition to in-game campaigns, there will be three special sets on sale for a limited time.

Now is a great time to check out Shining Live .

Utano☆Princesama Shining Live Overview

Supported OSes: Android™ 5.0+, iOS 11.0+

* Not available on some devices.

Genre: Rhythm game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @shininglive_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveEN

Copyright: ©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

Download the Game

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1284790977

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.utapri.shininglive.global

AUDIO UP TEAMS UP WITH GAMING METAVERSE PIONEER STAR ATLAS TO CREATE SCI-ADVENTURE PODCAST

- Audio Up is joining the metaverse. The award-winning audio entertainment brand has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with next-gen gaming metaverse Star Atlas. Later this year, Audio Up will unlock an original, scripted, sci-fi adventure podcast that will bring the Star Atlas metaverse and galactic marketplace to an audio storytelling format.

Star Atlas Logo

The eight-episode series, entitled Moon Station Six , is set inside an experimental prison in the far reaches of the Star Atlas universe and features both character and lore from the game as the basis for the series' narrative. Described as HBO's Oz meets 2001: A Space Odyssey , the series follows an android bounty hunter wrongfully convicted of a murder he did not commit. Created by Audio Up Chief Creative Officer Jimmy Jellinek , Moon Station Six will feature an original soundtrack along with NFT drops unlocking special features within the story, original music, and art.

"We're excited to partner with the great storytellers over at Audio Up to enhance and give voice to the lore of the Star Atlas Universe," said Michael Wagner , Co-Founder of Star Atlas and CEO of ATMTA, Inc. "We have an ambitious plan for our metaverse, and we look forward to working closely with one of the best podcast production studios to begin telling our rich and compelling story through this medium."

Star Atlas is a next-gen metaverse that looks to take the best of blockchain technology and real-time graphics technology to build a gaming experience built to last millennia. As a grand strategy game centered around space exploration, Star Atlas will feature territorial conquest, political domination, a robust in-game economy with player-owned assets and the ability to earn real-world financial rewards – and plenty more. Since last year, the company has brought many unique NFT products to market, including playable ships, that have allowed Star Atlas to generate over $175 million in revenue. There are several major game releases scheduled for 2022, including a web-based mini-game and a full production release known as the Volant Studio Showroom, which will be presented using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite – providing cinematic quality video game visuals.

"Building inside the Star Atlas metaverse is truly a unique opportunity for the world of audio storytelling and Audio Up," said Audio Up founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt . "Collectively, we've already crafted groundbreaking musical activations; their most recent NFT offerings utilized our ability to write and produce music with top tier talent and our next phase will be adding a layer of fiction and world building. Contemplating the world of metaverse storytelling and immersive audio is a challenge that we are excited to dive into."

Since its April 2020 launch, Audio Up has worked to seamlessly blend the IP of the future with podcasts, audio books, and songs in a strategy that has the fast-rising company on a trajectory to completely transform the podcast & audio media space in 2022. Attracting top tier talent across all aspects of the entertainment business from platinum hit makers like 24kGoldn and Machine Gun Kelly, to top television personalities Anthony Anderson , Jason Alexander , and Academy Award winning producer Michael Sugar , Audio Up has become a go to destination for A-List talent to create daring and visionary new work. In less than two years, the company has become one of the fastest growing movers across all media, and the golden age of audio has allowed them to move nimbly and successfully during one of the most challenging times in recent memory due to Covid-19. Nevertheless, CEO Jared Gutstadt and his veteran team were able to persevere and thrive under the intense pressure to build a business that is now thriving. Over the course of the last two years, Audio Up has impressively secured an array of partnerships and strategic alliances with satellite radio giant Sirius XM Satellite Radio, music, film, and television management giant Range Media Partners, MGM Studios, Primary Wave, and Warner Records among many others.

Pablo Quiroga , Co-Founder of Star Atlas and Chief Revenue Officer of ATMTA, Inc., concluded, "After working with Jared and his team on this unique podcast experience over the last few months, I feel we've discovered a future where web3 content creation will become multimedia experience and an integral part of the industry. Our vision of Star Atlas has always been one where users experience content in a variety of ways, from our upcoming 3D Ship Showroom to our web-based browser experience. We lead the industry in this category, and this is just the beginning with Audio Up."

ABOUT AUDIO UP
Audio Up is a podcast content production studio, housing a world of infinite, audio-based properties. Headed by Audio Up CEO and Adweek's 2020 Podcast Innovator of the Year and Podcast Producer of the Year recipient, Jared Gutstadt (formerly of the Jingle Punks), Audio Up is building an ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio space. Their fictional scripted podcasts include a Marvel-like universe of musicals, where the records themselves become the story foundation.  With these groundbreaking properties, Audio Up's goal is to create a new and innovative form of IP, and bring audio blockbusters to life. Current scripted properties include the 2021 Webby nominee Make It Up As We Go with Scarlett Burke , Miranda Lambert , Lindsay Ell , and other huge country entertainment; recent Webby honoree for Best Limited Entertainment Series Podcast Halloween in Hell with Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn, and iann dior; and Strawberry Spring , the first ever adaptation of the classic short story by Stephen King , which was the number one trending podcast globally upon release, starring Garrett Hedlund and Milo Ventimiglia . Other current podcast properties include the riveting top 20 crime podcast Where The Bodies Are Buried , Michael Cohen's new chart-topping podcast Mea Culpa , and recent Webby honoree in Podcasts: Interview/Talk Show , Going to Bed with Garcelle with Garcelle Beauvais.

ABOUT STAR ATLAS
Star Atlas is a next-gen gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state of the art blockchain , real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies. Real-time graphics technology using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite allows for cinematic quality video game visuals. Blockchain technology using the Solana protocol establishes a largely serverless and secured gameplay experience. Non-fungible tokens obtained and traded within Star Atlas creates an economy that replicates the tangibility of real world assets and ownership.

To learn more, visit StarAtlas.com , join a faction at Play.StarAtlas.com and send your spaceships to the stars.

For all media inquiries about Audio Up & Star Atlas, please contact:

42 West (for Audio Up)
Greg Cortez
Greg.Cortez@42West.Net

M Group Strategic Communications (for Star Atlas)
Kevin McGrath
staratlas@mgroupsc.com

First Hydrogen Appoints Chief Engineer

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Pendrey as Chief Engineer - Vehicle Program for its Automotive division. His appointment to the company's UK-based technical team signifies further growth and commitment to delivering the brand's first hydrogen-fuelled, zero-emissions utility vehicles. With 35 years of experience in cutting-edge product development for the automotive sector, Stephen has previously worked on projects for Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler Trucks and Volvo.

His most recent role, Automotive Programmes Director at Belcan Global Engineering (Belcan), saw him establish and grow the Belcan Automotive Division in the UK. Stephen has worked on a number of innovative electric vehicle projects, developing products including high-performance sports cars, light-duty trucks, buses and military vehicles. Prior to Belcan, Steve was European Programmes Director at Tata Technologies, part of the Tata Group of companies. Here, Steve was responsible for all major deliverable-based programmes worldwide, including the Polestar 600bhp PHEV based in Sweden, an 8x8 military vehicle-based in the U.A.E, and the management and coordination of key accounts of Aston Martin and McLaren Automotive. In his role at First Hydrogen, Stephen is responsible for managing the program engineering and development activities as well as supporting the company to meet its ambitions to mass manufacture fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

