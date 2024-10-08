Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Australasian Metals Limited

Gallium Mineralisation Discovered in Rock Chip Samples from the May Queen South Bauxite Project, Queensland

Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that a re-evaluation of data from the Company’s May Queen South Bauxite project has recognised significantly elevated levels of gallium (Ga) (see Table 1).

Highlights

  • Significant levels of the semiconductor elements gallium (Ga) and germanium (Ge) identified within the May Queen South Bauxite resource.
  • Significant elevated gallium results returned averaging 67.59 g/t Ga over 12 random samples with an assay high of 145.5 g/t Ga.
  • The May Queen South Bauxite Project (EL 16260 and EPM 16261) has a JORC (2012) Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 54.9Mt at 37.5% total Al2O3 and 5.2% TiO2 and 7.9% Rx SiO2.
  • The project is located <55km from existing rail infrastructure with connections to the Port of Bundaberg.

Market summary

Gallium prices have surged in recent years, primarily due to increased demand in the electronics and semiconductor industries (Graph 1). Uses of Ga include the manufacture of compound semiconductor wafers that are used in integrated circuits and optoelectronic devices including laser diodes, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), photodetectors, and solar cells. Gallium's unique properties, such as its low melting point and ability to form useful compounds, makes it a critical element with applications spanning various industries, particularly in advanced technology and electronics.

The global gallium market is heavily dominated by China, with other countries playing much smaller roles. Currently China produces approximately 98% of the world's supply of raw gallium1.

Recent market disruptions including the entry of price inelastic demand 2 and Chinese export controls in August 2023 has seen a doubling of prices since 2021 when gallium was priced at $422.70 per kg, the current price represents a 115.12% increase3

Graph 1. Gallium price worldwide from January 2018 to January 2024 (Source: www.statista.com)

May Queen South Bauxite project

The May Queen South Bauxite project is located in central Queensland, within a short trucking distance of a rail system leading north to the Port of Bundaberg. It is also located within close proximity of the main Queensland Rail network heading south towards the Port of Brisbane.

Figure 1. Location of EPM 16260 and EPM 16261 shown together with theCompany’s adjacent May Queen gold tenements (EPM19419 and EPM27746)

The Project has a JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 54.9Mt at 37.5% total Al2O3 and 5.2% TiO2 and 7.9% Rx SiO24 (refer to announcement dated 30 May 2023).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australasian Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

A8G:AU
Maximus Resources Limited

8500N Paleochannel Drilling Commences

Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to advise shareholders of the commencement of a ~3,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Company’s 100Å owned 8500N Paleochannel (8500N) (Eighty-five Hundred North), located 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia.

Reach Resources

Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that the Company has received its latest surface sample assay results from the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project, in the Gascoyne of Western Australia.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that initial drill assay results have confirmed high-grade cobalt sulphide mineralisation (with strong associated copper anomalism) in the first diamond drill hole completed at the 100% - owned Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect as part of a larger 5 hole (~1,000 metre) step out diamond drilling program.

Lefroy Exploration Ltd

High Grade Shallow Resource to Unlock Value at Burns Central

Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to provide an update to the Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Burns Central prospect located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The update is based on the original MRE statement (refer ASX release 4 May 2023) which was prepared by consultant, Mr Chris Grove, of Measured Group Pty Ltd in accordance with JORC 2012 guidelines.

Cargo ship with US flag on side.

Supply Chains Disrupted as US East and Gulf Coast Ports Face Worker Strike

A large-scale dockworkers' strike has commenced at major ports along the East and Gulf coasts in the US, halting container traffic and disrupting a significant portion of the nation’s trade.

The walkout, initiated by members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) early on Tuesday (October 1), is expected to impact US imports and exports, and could send ripple effects through global supply chains.

According to Bloomberg, ports from Maine to Texas have effectively ceased operations as a result of stalled negotiations between the ILA and the US Maritime Alliance (USMX) after months of discussions.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. Second Toll Milling Campaign Completed. 6,295 Ounces Produced; Gold Sales Total $23.5M.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce reconciliation of the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project), near Norseman, WA. This campaign ran for 42 days, beginning on 24 July 2024 and finishing on 4 September 2024.

