Galantas Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV: GAL,OTC:GALKF) (AIM: GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 20, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 435,329,033 common shares of the Company, representing 52.00% of the common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy. All resolutions put forward at the Meeting were approved. A summary of the results is set out below.

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected each of the five nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated September 17, 2026 (the "Circular"), being Mario Stifano, James B. Clancy, David Cather, Lawrence Roulston and Brent Omland, as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders approved the appointment of Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors to determine their remuneration.

Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan

Shareholders approved the ordinary resolution approving the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive compensation plan, as described in the Circular.

The amended and restated plan amends and restates the Company's existing omnibus equity incentive plan in connection with the proposed graduation of the Company's listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). The resolution becomes effective only upon the date on which the Company's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX.

Advance Notice Policy

Shareholders approved the ordinary resolution approving the Company's advance notice policy, which establishes advance notice requirements for nominations of directors by shareholders, as described in the Circular.

Further details regarding the matters approved at the Meeting are set out in the Circular, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of the Indiana Project and the Andacollo Gold Project in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com

Grant Thornton UK Advisory & Tax LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Elliot Peters
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)
David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)
Grant Barker (Sales & Brokering)
Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "will", "would", "could", "should", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "continue" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the proposed graduation of the Company's listing from the TSXV to the TSX; the effectiveness of the amended and restated omnibus equity incentive compensation plan upon the listing and posting for trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX; the Company's plans and expectations regarding the advancement of its portfolio of mineral assets; and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements for graduation to the TSX; the receipt of required regulatory and stock exchange approvals; the Company's ability to advance its mineral assets; commodity prices; exchange rates; the receipt and maintenance of required regulatory approvals and permits; and the Company's ability to execute its development plans as contemplated.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the proposed graduation to the TSX may not be completed as contemplated or at all; risks relating to the receipt of required regulatory and stock exchange approvals and satisfaction of applicable listing requirements; risks relating to the Company's mineral assets, financing, development and operating activities; commodity price volatility; permitting and regulatory risks; uncertainties inherent in mineral resource estimates; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the London Stock Exchange website.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320061

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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