Gabriel Announces Board Change

Gabriel Announces Board Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU,OTC:GBRRF) ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Dag Cramer has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Cramer has served as a director of Gabriel since June 2012. The Board sincerely thanks him for his many years of dedicated service, commitment and valuable contribution to the Gabriel group and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

Mr. Cramer will continue supporting the Company in a consultancy capacity and remains a significant shareholder of Gabriel.

Ms. Anna El-Erian, Chair of the Board, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dag for his dedicated service and valued contribution to Gabriel over more than 14 years. His experience, strategic insight and commitment have been greatly appreciated. We are pleased that Gabriel will continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience through his ongoing consultancy role."

For information on this press release, please contact:

Anna El-Erian
Chair

c/o Simon Lusty
Group General Counsel
Phone: +44 782 599 3401
simon.lusty@gabrielresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gabriel Resources Ltd.



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