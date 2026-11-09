Gabelli Releases Agenda for 8th Annual Healthcare Symposium

Gabelli Releases Agenda for 8th Annual Healthcare Symposium

Gabelli today released the agenda for its 8th Annual Healthcare Symposium to be held this Friday, November 13 in conjunction with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center for Media in New York. The symposium will bring together leading companies and organizations from across the healthcare ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals.

This symposium features three panel discussions with senior leaders from across the healthcare industry, including providers, biopharmaceutical companies, distributors, payers, and healthcare technology companies. Discussions will cover the pace of oncology innovation, drug access in the specialty and GLP-1 era, and the role of artificial intelligence in care delivery. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via live webcast.

For additional information and to register, please visit our website.

8th Annual Healthcare Symposium Agenda
Friday, November 13th

8:45 AM Opening Remarks & Welcome Address
8:50 AM Cancer's Breakthrough Year: Can Care Keep Pace?
Moderated by Rebecca Stern, PhD, SVP, Gabelli Funds
Richard Barakat, MD, MBA (CBS '14), Physician-in-Chief & Executive Director, Northwell Cancer Institute
Alan Bash, MBA (CBS '99), President of CARVYKTI®, Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN)
Christophe Griolet, PharmD, MBA, VP & General Manager, US Commercial Organization, Kite, a Gilead Company (NASDAQ: GILD)
Mohit Manrao, MBA, SVP, Head of US Oncology, AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN)
10:05 AM Drug Access in the Specialty and GLP-1 Era
Moderated by Daniel Barasa, MBA, Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Funds
Natalie Bedford, SVP, US Pharmaceutical Distribution Services, McKesson (NYSE: MCK)
Marko Blagojevic, PharmD, SVP, Pharmacy, Gravie (Private)
Leonard Glass, MD, FACE, SVP, Cardiometabolic Health, Global Medical Affairs, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)
Andy Schmeltz, Chief Commercial Officer (Retired), CSL (ASX: CSL)
11:20 AM Leveraging AI to Improve Care Delivery
Moderated by Carri Chan, PhD, Cain Brothers and Company Professor of Healthcare Management and Faculty Director, Columbia Business School
Anil Jain, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, Provider Digital Transformation, Innovaccer (Private)
Kevin Larsen, MD, SVP, Clinical Innovation, Optum (NYSE: UNH)
Dave Ross, Chief Technology Officer, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC)
Paul Taheri, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, InnovAge (NASDAQ: INNV)
12:20 PM Closing Remarks
   

All times are Eastern Time. Participants are subject to change.

Click here to register for the 8th Annual Healthcare Symposium or scan the QR code.

Register now

Contact

Patricio Salem
P: 914-921-5117
E: PSalem@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2abdfcf6-eb6d-4bd8-8b0c-c03115a65137


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