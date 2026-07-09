Fulgent to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, July 30, 2026

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) ("Fulgent" or the "Company"), a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Management will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.

The call may be accessed through a live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com . An audio replay will be available at the same location.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent's laboratory services business includes technical laboratory and testing services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Fulgent's therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

Investor Relations Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Lauren Sloane, Lauren@blueshirtgroup.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

fulgent genetics FLGT nasdaq:flgt
FLGT
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Argentina to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 11, 2026

Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on July 15, 2026

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

Related News

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 11, 2026

lithium investing

Pentagon Launches US$300 Million Lithium Stockpile

energy investing

Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on July 15, 2026

oil and gas investing

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

cleantech investing

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Confirms Optimized +4N Purification Plant Pathway and Advances CAPEX Configurations for the SME High-Purity Silica