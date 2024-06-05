- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada
Highlights:
- Binding Option Agreement executed for the acquisition of up to 80% of York Harbour Project via a staged earn-in (Acquisition).
- York Harbour is a Cyprus-style volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) exploration project, located 180km west-south-west of FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM) Green Bay Copper Project.
- Small scale historical underground production between 1898 and 1913 resulted in 100,000 tonnes mined at 3-12% Cu, 7% Zn and 1-3oz/t Ag.
- Only shallow exploration (<300m depth) completed, with historical exploration limited to two key areas, the old York Harbour mine and the Number 4 Pond target with multiple significant intercepts include:
- 29.0m at 5.25% Cu, 9g/t Ag from 147m (YH21-24 H Zone)
- Including 3.24m at 9.54% Cu, 3.5% Zn, 10g/t Ag from 167.8m
- 24.3m at 2.77% Cu 9.3% Zn, 18g/t Ag from 93m (YH21-18 D Zone)
- 22.56m at 4.34% Cu from 68.88m (Y-8)
- 24.54m at 2.14% Cu, 12.78% Zn from 21.03m (LU133)
- 14.88m at 3.08% Cu from 30.88m (LU120)
- 13.58m at 2.98% Cu, 7.23% Zn, 21g/t Ag from 115.34m (YH22-61)
- 6.8m at 6.34% Cu, 7.45% Zn from 82.51m (4-48)
- 8.97m at 4.73% Cu, 10.19% Zn, 23g/t Ag from 124.13m (YH22-107)
- 7.17m at 6.56% Cu from 42.21m (LU136)
- Including 2.29m at 15.88% Cu from 42.21m
- 6.71m at 4.16% Cu, 10.5% Zn from 76.2m (4-44)
- 9.87m at 2.50% Cu, 14.41% Zn from 22.22m (LU100)
- 20.06m at 2.50% Cu, 6.33% Zn from 107.9m (YH21-20)
- 11.86m at 4.83% Cu, 5.57% Zn from 18.04m (LU96)
- 11.25m at 2.67% Cu, 9.12% Zn, 20g/t Ag from 111.78m (YH22-82)
- Including 4m at 4.76% Cu, 2.17% Zn and 25g/t Ag from 115.78m
- 19.38m at 1.76% Cu, 12.46% Zn, 19g/t Ag from 166.62m (YH21-22 H Zone)
- Including 7.14m at 2.39% Cu, 29.09% Zn and 47g/t Ag from 166.62m
- 29.0m at 5.25% Cu, 9g/t Ag from 147m (YH21-24 H Zone)
- No property-wide Airborne EM survey ever flown across York Harbour, provides immediate potential for identifying similar VMS style-systems within the 47.25km2 contiguous land package.
- In connection with the Acquisition, FTL proposes to raise approximately $1.57m (before costs) by way of a placement to strategic investors together with a non-renounceable entitlement issue to existing eligible shareholders.
Figure 1: York Harbour Project Regional Location Plan, Newfoundland, Canada
Further to the above, Firetail Ownership has increased to 70% of the Picha and Charaque Copper Projects, through acquisition of Kiwanda S.A.C.
- Picha Copper Project, Peru (“Picha”): completion of maiden ~5,000m diamond drill (“DD”) program with assay results from the last holes still pending.
- Results included 13m @ 2.81% Cu and 27.1g/t Ag from 2m (cut-off 0.1% Cu), and 15.5m @ 0.72% Cu, 130g/t Ag 1.92% Pb and 0.16% Zn from 3.25m. Firetail confirmed the mineralised structure extends over 170m in strike length and is open in all directions.
- Vesting Conditions for the Company’s acquisition of an additional 10% of the issued share capital of Kiwanda S.A.C. now satisfied with the Stage 1 Performance Milestone being achieved.
Executive Chairman, Brett Grosvenor, commented:
“The Firetail Board began a strategic process over 12 months ago of identifying opportunities in a rising copper market. The culmination of this process is the acquisition of the York Harbour Project, which we believe provides an exceptional opportunity to create value for our shareholders.
“Our intention was to find strategic copper assets in world class locations, which would be complementary to our existing portfolio of battery metals projects. We see York Harbour ticking all of these boxes. This acquisition broadens our copper exposure to complement the early-stage copper project we are currently exploring in Peru.
“York Harbour presents an advanced brownfield opportunity in a proven district for copper mineralisation. The near-term potential to define a mineral resource and expand the footprint is clear from our due diligence, and our team is very excited to get on the ground and start the exploration program.
“In conjunction with the York Harbour acquisition, we have achieved a significant milestone at the Picha Copper Project. 5,000m of drilling has been safely executed without incident and the outcome of the drilling has met our expectations. To have grades of 2.8% Cu over a 13m down hole interval indicates the potential of this asset. We will now focus on the interpretation of the data, geological modelling and determine the best way to unlock the potential at Picha. The next phase of the program will be to take the learnings from the maiden drill program and use this to help plan the next phase of exploration work.”
Non-Executive Director, Simon Lawson, commented:
“The York Harbour Project is located within Newfoundland, a district with a well-established mining industry, prolific metal endowment and a supportive community. The Project is located 180km west- south-west of the high-profile high-grade Green Bay Copper Project, currently under development by fellow ASX-listed Firefly Metals (ASX:FFM).
“The Project is an advanced high-grade copper-focussed opportunity for Firetail to get involved in at just the right time. The previous history of copper mining at the project and a number of existing significant copper-zinc-silver drill hits makes this a “walk-up” project of excellent exploration potential.
The historic drill intercepts are all shallow, high-grade, vary in width and most importantly are massive to disseminated base metal sulphides in just the right rocks! The previous drilling, limited surface outcrop mapping and historic mining information provides us with the basis of a targeting model to get on-ground and rapidly drill test the extents of existing high-grade copper mineralisation, as well as search for new massive sulphide positions and potentially make new discoveries!
“Incredibly the Project has not had a property-wide airborne electromagnetic (“EM”) survey conducted to date. Typically massive sulphide, particularly copper projects like this, have already been extensively tested with EM and all of the priority targets drill-tested. This is not the case at York Harbour and represents a major opportunity for Firetail to be the first to conduct a modern high-resolution airborne EM survey. This EM survey will profile existing targets and aim to identify new targets across the property. Targets will be assessed and ranked based on their signature, size, position, and overall geological merit and be prioritised for rapid drill testing!
“This acquisition provides shareholders with exposure to drill-proven high-grade copper-zinc-silver mineralisation within a district of substantial base and precious metals mineralisation. This is an exciting advanced high-potential opportunity in a great jurisdiction, and we look forward to providing our shareholders with further exploration updates post completion of the transaction.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firetail Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Firetail Resources
Overview
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL) is an Australian exploration company building a strategic portfolio of battery metals in Australia and Peru.
Batteries are a critical foundation of the transition to a greener and more sustainable future. Consequently, between electric vehicles and renewable energy, global demand for batteries is expected to increase from 185 GWh in 2020 to over 2,000 GWh by 2030. This is expected to have a profound impact on the market for battery and base metals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and copper.
Firetail Resources aims to leverage this significant opportunity to find the critical resources to support the world’s journey to electrification. Under the direction of a proven board and management team with decades of collective experience in mining exploration, development and production, Firetail Resources boasts a diversified asset portfolio with multiple drill-ready targets and advanced exploration projects that all have tremendous potential to increase shareholder value.
Firetail's Australian Yalgoo-Dalgaranga, Mt. Slopeaway and Paterson projects are all located in proven geologic domains and display significant upside for substantial mineral resources. The company's more recent acquisition of two projects in Peru strongly complements these assets.As the world's third-largest copper producer, Peru has a massive mining industry with a strong prominence in the country’s national economy. Long recognized as an excellent, low-risk mining jurisdiction, the country recently approved roughly $600 million worth of new mining projects. Unsurprisingly, nearly every major global mining company is either operating in the jurisdiction or is aware of it.
Although only recently acquired, Firetail's Picha Copper project is now one of its most promising assets. The Picha Project was acquired as part of a deal that includes a farm-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) for an earn-in of up to 70 percent interest in the Charaque Project.
Picha is located along a NNW regional trend of carbonate-replacement (CRD) and epithermal deposits, including the San Gabriel Gold Project (Buenaventura NYSE:BVN), which is fully permitted and in construction; and the Berenguela Ag, Cu, Mn, Zn Deposit (Aftermath Silver TSXV:AAG).
With a diversified portfolio of battery and base metals assets in two leading mining jurisdictions, Firetail is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the transition to green energy, driving considerable shareholder value in the process.
Company Highlights
- Demand for batteries is expected to exponentially increase by 2030, consequently driving the demand for battery and base metals.
- An Australian exploration company, Firetail Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of this market trend via a portfolio of Australian and Peruvian battery metals projects.
- Firetail's drill-ready assets are supported by smart field exploration and drilling programs to unlock their resource potential and increase shareholder value.
- The company's current portfolio of assets includes lithium, copper, cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, lead, zinc and nickel.
- All of Firetail's exploration activities are directed by a board and management team with a proven track record in mineral exploration, development and production.
Key Projects
Picha (Copper)
Located in Southern Peru's Moquegua and Puno departments, Picha represents Firetail's most recent acquisition. Intended as a complement to the company's portfolio of battery metals assets, the highly prospective 200-square-kilometre copper project hosts multiple drill-ready targets which Firetail plans to test in the coming months. Picha was obtained as part of a deal that included a farm-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation for the Charaque Project located 30 kilometres to the northeast.
Firetail recently confirmed its official drill permit for Picha and site preparations are underway for a October drilling campaign.
Project Highlights
- Promising Geology: Picha is located within Peru's Epithermal Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn metallogenic zone along a north-northwest regional trend of carbonate-replacement and epithermal deposits.
- Nearby Projects: Picha is situated roughly 17 kilometres east-northeast of Compania de Minas Buenaventura's San Gabriel gold-copper-silver project, which hosts:
- Reserves of 14.9 Mt with 4.04 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 6.43 g/t silver representing 1.94 Moz gold.
- Resources of 24.86 Mt with 2.10 g/t gold and 8.46 g/t silver.
- Multiple Mineralisation: The project is prospective for multiple styles of copper mineralisation, including epithermal, stratabound, polymetallic carbonate replacement and porphyry-style. It also hosts several untested and geologically significant geochemical and geophysical anomalies, displaying similar mineralisation to the Storm/Seal copper project on Somerset Island.
- Significant Exploration Potential: Firetail has identified 13 exploration targets through a combination of geological mapping, surface sampling and geophysical surveys. Thus far, the company has collected 651 rock/chip samples and 289 soil samples and performed 118 line-kilometre IPs and 240 line-kilometre magnetic surveys. Highlights of its exploration work include:
- Widespread surface copper mineralisation coincident with IP anomalies.
- Channel Sample Results
- Cobremani: 41.6 metres at 1.12 percent copper and 22.85 g/t gold.
- Maricate: 17.6 metres at 1.95 percent copper and 29.58 g/t gold.
- Cumbre Coya: 32.85 metres at 0.61 percent copper and 209.76 g/t gold.
- Fundicion Target: Identification of a large chargeability anomaly reflecting potential sulphide mineralisation and/or alteration at depth indicative of a large porphyry body. This anomaly is roughly 2 kilometres long and 2 kilometres across at its widest point.
- Additional Drill Targets: Firetail's second IP survey revealed additional anomalies, including:
- Ichucollo: Semi-contiguous 2.5-kilometre long IP anomaly with coincident surface mineralisation and sample results of 24 metres at 1.08 percent copper, 13 metres at 1.38 percent copper and 30 metres at 0.79 percent copper. Manto-type mineralisation at the target's southern end also averages 1.45 percent copper over 18 metres.
- Huancune: A 1.5-kilometre long anomaly coincident with surface mineralisation. Multiple channel samples ranging from less than 0.5 percent copper up to 3.95 percent copper.
Charaque (Copper)
The Charaque Copper Project is located roughly 30 kilometres northeast of Firetail's Picha project, consisting of eight claims covering roughly 60 square kilometres. The region around the project is an active exploration area where multiple leading mining companies maintain significant landholdings, including Barrick Gold, Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) and Fresnillo (LON:FRES).
Charaque was acquired via a farm-in agreement between Firetail and Barrick Gold which entitles the latter to earn up to a 70 percent interest in the project.
Yalgoo & Dalgaranga (Lithium)
Firetail's Yalgoo and Dalgaranga lithium projects collectively span more than 1,750 square kilometres in Western Australia's highly prospective Murchison region. Located close to Geraldton Port and with easy access to all necessary infrastructure, the two projects host known lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites with a strong rubidium association. Firetail recently completed a small maiden drilling program in the Johnson Well area of Yalgoo, itself the site of a historic lepidolite mine.
Rock chip sampling of surrounding areas is ongoing along with a detailed analysis of lithium prospectivity. Results and a project update are expected within four to six weeks.
Project Highlights
- Yalgoo Exploration Results: Thus far, exploration at Yalgoo has returned highly promising results, including:
- A 25-kilometre "Goldilocks Zone" at Yalgoo confirmed to host LCT pegmatites with historic results of up to 3.75 percent lithium oxide.
- Rock chip assay results of up to 0.54 percent lithium oxide and under 1 percent rubidium.
- High-grade rubidium, including 10 metres at 0.44 percent rubidium from 10 metres.
- Dalgaranga Exploration Results: Firetail has completed detailed geological mapping in the project's north, returning anomalous lithium, rubidium, caesium and tantalum values indicative of LCT pegmatites. The company plans to undertake further mapping in the area.
- Dalgaranga's Strong Prospectivity: Dalgaranga counts several advanced critical minerals projects amongst its neighbours which together confirm its prospectivity:
- King Tamba (ASX:KTA): Maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 5 Mt at 0.14 percent rubidium oxide with a lithium oxide credit. Open mineralisation in all directions with a planned infill drill program to expand MRE.
- Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN): Aldoro's Niobe Tantalum-Lithium project has delivered a maiden inferred JORC MRE of 4.6 Mt at 0.17 percent rubidium oxide and 0.07 percent lithium oxide. Potential to upgrade is present thanks to mineralisation at shallow depth.
- Farm-in Agreement on Southern Yalgoo Tenement: Completion of the farm-in agreement completed with SensOre (ASX:S3N), through its joint-venture subisidiary Exploration Ventures AI Pty (EXAI) in partnership with German resource investment group Deutsche Rohstoff AG, on tenement E59/E2252, a part of the Firetail Yalgoo Lithium Project. As per the agreement, EXAI is to earn up to 80 percent of lithium rights on E59/E2252 by spending $3.5 million in two stages. Additional considerations of up to $600,000 will be fulfilled upon the delivery of maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) and pre-feasibility study (PFS). SensOre will further provide Firetail access to its proprietary AI technology across the Yalgoo and Dalgaranga Lithium Projects. The two companies will work closely together to identify and confirm Lithium exploration targets in the region.
Mt. Slopeaway (Nickel)
Situated in Central Queensland, Firetail's Mt. Slopeaway Nickel Project contains an existing JORC 2012-compliant inferred mineral resource of 4 MT at 1 percent nickel, 0.2 percent cobalt and 1 percent manganese. Having recently been awarded project status, Firetail plans to conduct environmental and heritage surveys. Planning of an onsite drilling program is also underway.
Project Highlights
- Current Progress: In addition to drilling, heritage and environmental surveys, highlights of Firetail's work at Mt. Slopeaway include:
- Development of a geological model indicative of a manganese-cobalt-nickel layer at the base of a limonite section.
- Finalisation of a project land access agreement and completion of site earthworks.
- Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling with results exceeding historical nickel and cobalt assay data.
- A planned Phase 2 RC and diamond drilling program to upgrade the project's current resource classification.
- Extensional drilling to potentially expand the project's current inferred resource.
- Drilling Results: A drilling program completed in Q4 2022 returned up to 51 metres of thick laterite nickel-cobalt mineralisation.
Paterson (Copper)
Firetail's Paterson Copper Project spans five tenements across roughly 1,000 square kilometres in Western Australia. Heritage agreements for the project are in place and desktop studies are currently progressing, with multiple prospective target areas identified for drilling.
Project Highlights
- Shallow Intercepts: Paterson displays the shallowest known historical gold/copper intercepts in the region, with up to 6.5 percent copper, 0.99 g/t gold and copper, 0.99 g/t gold and 1,330 parts per million (ppm) molybdenum across an approximately 50-metre wide magnetite alteration zone.
- Drilling Targets: Paterson has identified the following potential targets for drilling at Paterson:
- 87WDRC2: 17 metres at 1.6 percent copper and 317 ppm molybdenum including 9 metres at 2.6 percent copper and 456 ppm molybdenum from 84 metres.
- 87WDRC6: 9 metres at 2 percent copper and 272 ppm molybdenum including 5 metres at 3.1 percent copper and 430 ppm molybdenum from 84 metres.
- 87WDRC8: 11 metres at 1.5 percent copper and 181 ppm molybdenum including 7 metres at 2.1 percent copper and 250 ppm molybdenum from 83 metres.
- 87WDRC14: 13 metres at 1.1 percent copper including 6 metres at 2 percent copper from 107 metres.
Management Team
Brett Grosvenor — Executive Chair
Brett Grosvenor is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industry. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a Master in Business. Prior to his current position, Grosvenor was the director of development at Primero Group, focused on the development of projects from an initial concept through to contract delivery and operation.
Grosvenor is currently a director of ASX-listed Perpetual Resources and Firebird Metals. He is a member of the project steering group for Patriot Battery Metals and also the Australian Industry Consultation Group for Battery and Critical Minerals.
Simon Lawson — Non-executive Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions, and was a founding member of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST).
He holds a Master of Science in geology from Auckland University and has more than 15 years of exploration, production and management experience in gold and base metals. He is currently the managing director of Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) formerly Gascoyne Resources (ASX:GCY).
Cai Kecheng — Non-executive Director
Cai Kecheng is a representative of Hong Kong Jayson Mining Co. (Jayson), a substantial shareholder of Firetail. Kecheng has over eighteen years of experience in financial investment and corporate strategy. He is currently the associate president and head of investment & strategy for Jayson. Prior to that, he served as managing director at a number of private equity firms in Shanghai
George Bauk — Non-executive Director
George Bauk is an experienced director with over 17 years as a listed company director and 30 years within the resources industry including global operational and corporate roles.
He has experience managing everything from exploration to production in Australia and internationally, with expertise across a variety of commodities including rare earths, lithium, graphite, gold, uranium and copper. During his time as managing director of Northern Minerals, he led his team from a greenfields heavy rare earth explorer to one of the few global producers of high-value dysprosium outside of China.
Alongside his position as director at Firetail, he is also an executive chairman of ASX-listed Valor Resources (ASX:VAL) and Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT), as well as an executive director of PVW Resources (ASX:PVW).
Robin Wilson — Technical Director
Robin Wilson has held senior exploration positions in several exploration and mining companies, including Valor Resources, Polaris Metals, Tanganyika Gold, Troy Resources, CRA Exploration and Northern Minerals. He has also spent five years working in oil and gas exploration for Woodside Energy.
During nearly 30 years of involvement in mineral exploration, Wilson has worked on gold, nickel, REE, uranium, copper, lithium and phosphate projects throughout Australia, Africa, South America and North America and was involved in the initial discovery and outlining of several gold deposits in Australia. Between 2006 and 2021 he led the Northern Minerals exploration team that discovered the Browns Range REE deposits that have advanced through development to production of HRE carbonate.
Frank Bierlein — Technical Consultant
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of experience as a consultant, researcher, lecturer and industry professional. He served on the Firetail board of directors from the time of its listing on ASX in April 2022 until July 2023. He remains a technical consultant to Firetail, in particular for ongoing technical work on the Mt Slopeaway Project.
Bierlein has held exploration and generative geology management positions with QMSD Mining, Qatar Mining, Afmeco Australia and Areva NC and consulted for, among others, Newmont Gold, Resolute Mining, Goldfields International, Freeport McMoRan and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
He is currently a Non-executive director of Blackstone Minerals, Impact Minerals and Variscan Mines.
Leon Bagas — Senior Exploration Geologist
Leon Bagas is an exploration geologist with forty years of industry experience. He has held senior exploration roles with multiple Australian companies and senior research positions for the University of Western Australia.
Bagas is highly experienced in developing mineralisation models using geochemistry and geochronology. Combined with his proficiency in the field, this makes Bagas an excellent candidate to assist in the development of the exploration and drilling programs at Firetail's Paterson Orogen and Yalgoon-Dalgaranga project areas.
Phillip Mackenzie — Senior Exploration Geologist
Phillip Mackenzie has worked in Central Queensland over several decades, exploring the Marlborough and Yeppoon terrain to assess and explore for nickel, cobalt, chromite, magnesite and gold related to the Princhester Serpentinite. His work included management of projects and teams to perform activities ranging from regional sampling to resource drilling. As a result of his work, several hundred drill holes targeting lateritic nickel and cobalt were assessed and an indicated resource determined for a mining lease.
Redstone to Advance Copper Strategy Exploration to Commence at West Musgrave Project
NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION TO TEST COPPER TARGETS NEARBY TO HIGH GRADE TOLLU DEPOSIT – PREVIOUS GRADES UP TO 18.5% CU
Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its exploration strategy and near‐term work plans for the Company’s 100%‐owned West Musgrave Copper Project (the Project) in Western Australia.
KEY POINTS:
WEST MUSGRAVE COPPER PROJECT (100% RDS) – WESTERN AUSTRALIA
- Redstone currently planning follow‐up copper exploration campaign near the Tollu high‐grade copper deposit located within its 100% owned West Musgrave Project in WA
- Previous drilling completed by Redstone at Tollu has confirmed extremely high‐grade and continuous copper mineralisation from significant depths and to the surface:
- Latest drilling at Chatsworth intersected 11m at 1.2% Cu from only 29m downhole (TLC205);
- Historical intersections at Chatsworth Prospect include grades of 3.4% Cu over 10m, including 5m at 5.3% Cu from 427m deep (downhole)(TC80), still continue and are not closed out;
- Drilling at the Forio Prospect, which included the highest‐grade intersection ever recorded at Tollu, being 1m at 18.5% Cu from 18m downhole (TLC203) within an intersection of 8m at 4.1% Cu from 13m downhole;
- High‐grade mineralisation zone at Forio now covers a 60m strike length (north and south) of continuous high‐grade copper;
- High‐grade Forio Cu Zone extends all the way to the surface with lenses of Cu mineralisation up to 34m thick (downhole) with average grades always over 1% Cu (34m at 1.04% Cu from 15m downhole in TLC181).
- Discovery of new copper mineralising system: Early exploration drilling outside Tollu resource has highlighted the potential for a further copper mineralising system, with the discovery of 95m (downhole) of anomalous copper (up to 0.06% copper) intersected from 66m downhole at the EM5 target (TLC170), some 7.2km northeast of the Tollu Copper deposit
- Nearby to major BHP deposit: Tollu copper deposit is located 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐ Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit ‐ estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal
- Exploration results reported in 2023: Confirmed for the first time, the presence of a potential Ni‐Cu‐ Co‐PGE host or source rocks on the West Musgrave Project. This significantly upgrades the West Musgrave Project for Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE prospectivity, especially considering the western boundary of the project area is only 40km east of the Nebo Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit (see Figure 1).
- Exploration next steps: Near‐term work programs to include following up exploration of copper targets in and around the existing Tollu Cu resource and follow‐up evaluation of anomalous copper at EM5 and surrounding target areas outside of Tollu.
The West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper Vein deposit (Tollu), is located in the southeast portion of the West Musgrave region of Western Australia.
Tollu comprises an initial JORC 2012 resource of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Commenting on the copper potential at West Musgrave, Chairman Richard Homsany said:
“Our West Musgrave Copper Project is a highly valuable and strategic asset, and we are delighted to be getting this next stage of exploration work underway to further investigate the exceptional copper prospectivity in and around the high‐grade Tollu copper deposit.
As demonstrated by some of the historical drilling intersections at Tollu, some which measure up to 18% copper (1m downhole from 18m in TLC203), the exploration upside at West Musgrave is very clear and we plan to systematically explore for additional copper mineralisation across several prospective targets nearby to the existing Tollu copper resource. Our upcoming exploration campaign will also include further evaluation of the discovery of the 95m intersection of anomalous copper from 66m downhole at the EM5 prospect.
Redstone’s opportunity to unlock exploration upside and grow the copper potential at West Musgrave is extremely exciting, and we look forward to providing regular market updates on progress.”
AN EMERGING COPPER OPPORTUNITY IN WA: WEST MUSGRAVE PROJECT (RDS: 100%)
The West Musgrave Project has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic Ni‐Cu sulphide deposits just 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit, which is estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal (Mea + Ind + Inf – 2012 JORC) (see Figure 1).
Tollu hosts a giant swarm of hydrothermal copper rich veins in a mineralised system covering an area over at least 5km2. Copper mineralisation is exposed at the surface and forms part of a dilation system within and between two major shears.
Redstone has defined an initial JORC 2012 resource at Tollu of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).
Geological interpretation suggests that the West Musgrave Project may also be prospective for Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) deposits, large continental type Molybdenum (Mo)‐porphyry deposits, strata‐bound Gold (Au)‐ Silver (Ag) deposits, Tin (Sn) – Tungsten (W) mineralisation related to granites, granite stockworks or greissens, intrusion related polymetallic veining and Intrusion Related Gold deposits (IRG).
This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Bank of Canada Makes First Cut to Key Interest Rate Since 2020
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday(June 5) that it is reducing its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent. The cut is the central bank's first since March 2020.
The move was widely expected by analysts and came after the release of key GDP and inflationary figures.
Data indicates that Canada's GDP grew by 1.7 percent during the first quarter of the year after stalling out at the end of 2023, but is still lagging behind the global growth rate of 3 percent. Meanwhile, the country's consumer price index cooled further in April as it came in at 2.7 percent, inching closer to the BoC’s target rate of 2 percent.
The BoC raised its key overnight rate to 5 percent in March 2022 to combat the effects of rising inflation due to stimulus efforts and supply chain constraints owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its announcement on Wednesday, the central bank acknowledged that risks within the economy remain, and said it will be closely watching relevant numbers to determine future policy adjustments. It suggested that the governing council will work to find balance in its policy and restore price stability within the Canadian economy.
This latest change comes ahead of renewals for many Canadian homeowners who signed on to fixed-rate mortgages before the pandemic, when rates were less than 2 percent. With more than 70 percent of fixed-rate mortgages up for renewal in the next two years, the housing market may be a contributing factor in future decisions by the BoC.
The cut also means a divergence in rate policy between the BoC and the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to continue holding interest rates steady until September at the earliest. This difference has been attributed to a more resilient economic situation and stalled inflation data through the start of the year.
The news caused the Canadian dollar to sink to two week lows, losing more than a quarter of a cent below the US$0.73 mark in early morning trading on Wednesday. The BoC's next rate announcement is scheduled for July 24.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Sunward to Co-Fund Firebird’s Energy-Saving Calcining Technology, Firebird to Earn 5% Future Sales Royalty
Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies Co Ltd (HFBT) has entered into an agreement with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (Sunward), a leading engineering and large-scale comprehensive design research company in China.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Development agreement signed with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (“Sunward”), a leading producer of rotary tunnel kilns used in many chemical plants across China
- Innovative Design: Firebird has designed a patent-pending calcining unit which reduces energy usage by 80%, significantly further enhancing the cost-efficiency of the Company’s proposed Battery Grade High-Purity (MnSO4) Plant, to be located in Jinshi, Hunan Province, China
- Wider Applications and Royalties: The new calcining unit has broad industrial applications. Sunward has agreed to pay Firebird a 5% royalty on future sales revenue and the Company retains the right to collaborate with other manufacturers
- Pilot Plant Co-Funding: Sunward will fund 50% of the cost of a pilot plant which has a total cost estimate of US$200,000 and is responsible for the detailed engineering design and manufacturing of the pilot plant
- Project Timeline: The pilot plant is expected to be completed in 2 months and data collected from testing will be used to inform the current project design
- Continued Innovation: Firebird continues to focus on delivering energy efficiency improvements through its proprietary technologies. The Energy-Saving Calcining Technology and 5th Generation Crystallization Technology further strengthens the Company’s compelling opportunity to rapidly develop into a low-cost producer of high- purity manganese sulphate
Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented: “
This agreement with Sunward, which is a leading engineering and research design company in China, is further validation of the excellent and sector leading work that our team in China are executing. Further, Sunward is a great example of the high-quality calibre of the partners we are attracting in China, as we progress the development of our proposed battery grade manganese plant in China.
“The agreement with Sunward is a great way for us to determine the commercial viability of the energy recycling system that we have developed and If the technology works on a commercial scale, it could lead to significant operating cost reductions in our manganese sulphate plant.
“I would like to thank our growing team in China, who continue to develop innovative processes to ensure we move further down the cost curve from the competitive numbers outlined in our Feasibility Study, as we work towards near-term production of high-purity manganese.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024
CuFe Ltd (“CuFe” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation dated June 2024.
1. EMERGING OPPORTUNITY IN STRATEGIC METALS Cu, Li and Nb
Tennant Creek copper with existing resource and potential restart option of existing open pit. Exploration portfolio including mature copper targets at Tennant Creek, drill ready Lithium targets at North Dam project (located within 25km of Mt Marion lithium mine) and greenfield exploration ground in the exciting West Arunta province in proximity to WA1’ s recent Niobium discovery
2. EXPOSURE TO NEAR TERM IRON ORE PRICE UPSIDE
Operating High Grade JWD Iron Ore Mine - leverage to elevated iron ore price cycles, with ability to suspend production at cheaply as market dictates. Yarram Project under evaluation with potential for low opex as located less than 110 km from Darwin port
3. GOLD ROYALTY ON PROJECT IMMINENTLY COMMENCING PRODUCTION
Low Risk 2% NSR Gold Royalty over Northern Star Crossroads project with mining expected to commence in 2024
4. CAPABILITY
Experienced in-house team with demonstrated capability in opportunity identification, discovery, evaluation, development and operations. Ability to leverage of long term relationships, key partnerships with contractors and customers.
Corporate Snapshot
Australian, ASX-listed (CUF), CuFe is an iron ore producer, with a significant portfolio of development and exploration assets in key future facing commodities including Copper, Lithium and Niobium, lead by an experienced board and management team
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CuFe Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Firetail Resources Limited (‘FTL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FTL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issuedby
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer
EMU NL presents this Prospectus dated 4 June 2024 and was lodged with ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. None of ASIC, ASX or their respective officers or employees takes any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.
Prospectus for the: (i) offer (Offer) of a fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of approximately 48,005,533 fully paid, ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (FPO Shares) at an issue price of $0.025 per FPO Share to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of three (3) new FPO Shares for every five (5) Shares held as at 5.00pm (WST) on Friday 7 June 2024 (the Record Date) to raise approximately $1,200,138 (before costs and assuming no other Shares are issued before the Record Date); and (ii) offer (Shortfall Offer) to Eligible Shareholders and other investors to apply for additional Shares comprising Shortfall Shares arising as a consequence of any FPO Shares not being applied for and issued as of Entitlement.
Shortfall Shares will be allocated by the Directors in priority to Eligible Shareholders, subject to the overriding discretion of the Board (including as to scale backs), with any residual Shortfall Shares not allocated to Eligible Shareholders to be allocated by the Company in consultation with the Underwriter subject to the terms of the Underwriter Agreement as disclosed herein.
The Offer is fully underwritten by Martin Place Securities Pty Limited (Underwriter).
The Offer opens on 13 June 2024 and closes at 5.00pm (WST) on 26 June 2024 (unless it is lawfully extended or withdrawn).
Only payments by BPAY® or EFT will be accepted by the Company.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Firetail Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.