From Campus to Career: Schwab Advisor Services Names 2026 RIATA Student Scholarship® Recipients

Schwab Advisor Services, in partnership with Charles Schwab Foundation, announced the 15 recipients of its 2026 Registered Investment Advisor Talent Advantage (RIATA) Student Scholarship. In its sixth year, the program continues its commitment to expanding access to the advisory profession by easing financial barriers and providing aspiring advisors with meaningful opportunities for growth.
Each recipient will receive a $15,000 scholarship to support enrollment during the 2026-2027 academic year, along with a one-on-one mentorship match with an independent RIA leader. Together, these benefits will provide increased momentum toward a career in advice, backed by personalized guidance, career insight, and firsthand industry exposure.
More than 500 students from 100 universities applied this year, a pool reviewed by firm leaders on Schwab Advisor Services' RIA Talent Advantage Advocacy Board. Board members spend their careers building strong firm cultures, recruiting a broad range of talent, and mentoring future advisors, work that shaped how they evaluated this year's applicants.
"What strikes us most, year after year, is how many students are seeking careers rooted in helping others build financial confidence," said Jon Beatty, Managing Director, Head of Schwab Advisor Services. "Since 2021, thousands of students have applied for this scholarship in pursuit of careers in independent advice. This year's recipients now have the chance to build relationships, learn what this profession really looks like day to day, and start preparing to be advisors people trust."
The recipients of the 2026 RIATA Student Scholarship are:
- Nolan Baker, The Ohio State University, Junior
- Madeline Borth, George Fox University, Junior
- Chun Hao (Howard) Chuang, Utah Valley University, Senior
- William "Tano" Condie, Utah Valley University, Junior
- Derek Criddle, Grand Canyon University, Junior
- Alexa Crome, Texas A&M University, Junior
- Spencer Dickinson, Brigham Young University-Provo, Junior
- Tijana Djordjevich, Arizona State University, Senior
- Jack Fiester, Indiana University, Junior
- Cody Hatridge, Michigan State University, Senior
- Dempsey Ireland, Creighton University, Senior
- Rylee Killen, The Ohio State University, Senior
- Nicholas Nazzario, Virginia Tech, Junior
- Matthew Ogunrin, University of Houston, Junior
- Jack Ratajczyk, Western Michigan University, Senior
The RIATA program is designed not only to support students, but to strengthen the independent advisory profession itself, giving RIA firms earlier access to motivated, well-prepared talent at a time when the industry's growth depends on it.
According to the recently released 2026 RIA Benchmarking Study , 36% of firms plan to recruit top talent from colleges and universities in the next year. Programs like RIATA are built to meet that demand, connecting students directly with the firms and leaders shaping the industry's next generation.
"The advisory profession is constantly evolving, and this is an exciting moment to recognize the impact young talent is already having on the industry," said Lisa Salvi, Head of Business Consulting & Education, Advisor Services. "These students bring curiosity, drive, and a real desire to help others, exactly what this industry needs as it grows. Together, we're continuing to build a profession worth celebrating."
That momentum will carry into October, when approximately 100 students and faculty will join thousands of industry professionals at Schwab's 2026 IMPACT ® conference in Boston to learn more about the profession, explore career opportunities, and gain firsthand experience.
Applications for the 2027 RIATA Student Scholarship are expected to open early next year. Students interested in learning more about the program are encouraged to visit the RIA Talent Advantage Student Scholarship page for updates.
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Disclosures
The above-mentioned firms and their employees are not affiliated with or employees of Schwab unless otherwise noted. Mention should not be construed as a recommendation, endorsement of, or sponsorship by Schwab. The views expressed are those of the third party and are provided for information purposes only.
Schwab Advisor Services™ provides custody, trading, and the support services of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab"), member SIPC, to independent investment advisors and Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. ("CSIM"). Independent investment advisors are not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Schwab.
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Kristin Meza
Charles Schwab
862.379.5222
Kristin.Meza@Schwab.com
Liz Shaw
The Neibart Group (TNG)
732.757.2119
sas@neibartgroup.com