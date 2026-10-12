From Bank Back Offices to Power Grids, Frontier AI Labs Push Deeper Into the Enterprise

canadanewsgroup.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Canada News Group News Commentary - The two best-known private AI developers each made a series of announcements over the past two weeks, and most of them pointed in the same direction: selling to large organizations. Anthropic released a new low-cost model, launched a cybersecurity program with eleven founding partners and committed $250 million across two new initiatives, while OpenAI brought its newest models to every ChatGPT user and expanded its work with enterprise software and advertising partners. Neither company is publicly traded, but several listed companies are now named partners in that work. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS).
Anthropic introduced Claude Haiku 5.5 on October 7, calling it "the cheapest, fastest, and most capable small model we've ever released." The company said the model costs around 75% less to run on average than Haiku 4.5 and is available on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. A day later it committed $150 million over three years to the U.S. government's Genesis Mission, which uses AI to accelerate scientific research across more than 15 federal agencies, including NASA, the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation. On October 2 it launched Claude Frontier Academy, a $100 million program to train 10,000 engineers inside customer and partner organizations by the end of 2027.
OpenAI began rolling out GPT-6 and a new interactive interface it calls Intelligent UI to all ChatGPT users on October 7, citing "more than 1.2 billion people who use ChatGPT each week." On October 5 it announced a new visual ad format in ChatGPT, with testing in the U.S. later this month for an initial group of advertisers. The company's finances also drew attention: on October 8, the Financial Times reported that OpenAI told investors its annualized revenue was nearing $50 billion at the end of September, a figure below the roughly $70 billion that had circulated in earlier media reports.
For investors, the most direct exposure to this activity runs through the listed companies that build on, distribute or deploy these models, and several of them were named in the labs' announcements this month.
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In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)
Atlassian and OpenAI expanded their partnership on October 6. Under the new agreement, OpenAI frontier models will power agents across Atlassian's platform and its Rovo AI product, and Atlassian receives expanded access to OpenAI's latest models. More than 3,000 Atlassian developers use OpenAI's Codex, and OpenAI will continue to use Jira to manage critical company workflows.
"Uniting OpenAI frontier capabilities with Atlassian's Teamwork Graph brings deep organizational context to enterprise work," said Jamil Valliani, Head of Product, AI at Atlassian.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)
Palo Alto Networks is one of eleven founding partners in Anthropic's new Critical Infrastructure Defense Program, part of the Anthropic Cyber Mission announced on October 8. The program gives trusted security providers access to frontier Claude models, on-site engineers and threat research to help protect operational technology such as power grids, water systems and transportation networks, along with government systems.
"Threat actors are using AI to find and exploit exposures at machine speed," said Sam Rubin, Senior Vice President, Unit 42, Palo Alto Networks.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH)
Booz Allen is also a founding partner in the Critical Infrastructure Defense Program, alongside companies including CrowdStrike, Deloitte, Dragos, Hitachi, Nozomi Networks, PwC and Rockwell Automation. Anthropic said it has offered Claude models and technical support to more than half of U.S. states and some large public critical infrastructure operators since launching its state and local cyber defense program in June.
"Operational technology is the next frontier for autonomous AI-enabled attacks," said Andrew Turner, President of Commercial Cyber, Booz Allen.
Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)
Accenture appears in both of Anthropic's new programs. It is a launch partner in Claude Frontier Academy, whose first offering combines an in-person program with a 12-week residency in which engineers lead a real Claude project at their own organization, and it is a founding partner in the Critical Infrastructure Defense Program. Other Academy launch partners include Bain, Capgemini, Deloitte, McKinsey, Morgan Stanley and Novo Nordisk.
"Anthropic built the residency the same way we think about the role," said Ram Ramalingam, FDE and Software & Platform Engineering lead at Accenture.
Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS)
Barclays is extending Claude across its global operations, Anthropic said on October 1. The bank expects Claude Code adoption to reach 50% of its developers by the end of 2026, and its Claude-powered Colleague Knowledge Assistant has more than 16,000 users supporting staff who serve over 20 million U.K. retail customers. In Global Markets, Claude models classify, enrich and route about 120,000 client emails per day.
"We're moving towards AI as an increasingly agentic capability," said Craig Bright, Group Co-Chief Operating Officer, Barclays.
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