FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES PROSPECTING RESULTS FROM MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 3.83 G/T AU OVER 190.8 METRES AND 1.71 G/T AU OVER 370.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 3.83 G/T AU OVER 190.8 METRES AND 1.71 G/T AU OVER 370.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GS2232 3.83 g/t Au over 190.8m
    • Including 174.5 g/t Au over 3 m
    • 1.37 g/t Au over 67.2m
  • GS2215 1.71 g/t Au over 370.1 m
    • Including 119 g/t Au over 3 m
  • GS2236 1.93 g/t Au over 175.3 m
    • Including 5.5 g/t Au over 42.1 m
    • Including 30.1 g/t Au over 3.1 m

 Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from an additional nine holes ( 7,753.5m ) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling.

With over 80 documented gold occurrences and 3 of the highest grade historic producers in the district situated within the property, Golden Summit project represents an exceptional exploration project.  Since 2020 over 83,000 metres in 130 holes have been drilled with results continuing to demonstrate the presence of a robust mineralized system.

Holes GS2226, GS2215, GS2236, GS2227 were drilled in the western portion of the Dolphin deposit.   GS2215 returned an impressive 370.1 metres grading 1.71 g/t, including 3 metres grading 119 g/t Au near the central portion of the Dolphin deposit. GS2232 in the southern portion of the deposit continues to demonstrate the presence of higher-grade mineralization returning 3.83 g/t over 190.8 metres and a further 67.2 metres grading 1.37 g/t Au. Holes G2236 and GS2226 were drilled on the western side of the Tolovana Vein. Drilled to the north, GS2226 continues to expand the mineralization to the north in an area of limited drilling. GS2236, again drilled to the north on the west side of the Tolovana Vein structure returned a broad zone of higher-grade mineralization and further demonstrates expansion potential to the west intersecting 175.3 metres grading 1.93 g/t Au including 42.1 metres grading 5.5 g/t Au.

DOLPHIN

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au g/t

Cut to
88 g/t
Au

Dolphin

GS2211

745.5

-70

360

275.9

319.1

43.2

1.10







436.2

444.1

7.9

1.30







492.4

535.5

43.1

0.86







578.2

608.7

30.5

1.37













GS2213

953

-70

360

190.0

221.0

31.0

0.65







271.5

296.0

24.5

0.91







436.7

471.9

35.2

0.90













GS2215

921.4

-70

360

189.3

224.6

35.3

0.73







291.7

661.8

370.1

1.71

1.46


including




319.1

322.2

3.1

119













GS2226

826.2

-70

360

199.3

238.6

39.3

1.03







447.4

628.8

181.4

0.8







675.9

695.0

19.1

1.38













GS2227

1072

-70

360

374.0

383.1

9.1

1.3







559.9

611.7

51.8

1.04







739.8

815.9

76.1

0.91













GS2232

1008

-70

360

363.0

553.8

190.8

3.83

2.47


including




550.8

553.8

3.0

174.5







632.6

699.8

67.2

1.37



including




663.4

666.2

2.8

12.2













GS2236

736.4

-70

360

53.0

59.0

6.0

1.8







340.5

343.5

3.0

16.7







451.7

627.0

175.3

1.93



including




451.7

492.9

41.2

5.50



including




465.4

468.5

3.1

30.1



including




477.6

480.7

3.1

15.1


The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization .

CLEARY

GS2231 and GS2234 were aimed at testing the downdip extent of the CVS.  Results continue to demonstrate the expansion potential of Golden Summit intersecting narrow high-grade veins within a broader envelope of mineralization.

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Cleary

GS2231

791

-70

360

179.0

225.5

46.5

2.12


including




179.0

213.8

34.8

2.29






486.6

569.0

82.4

0.68











GS2234

700

-70

360

477.0

477.4

0.4

62.70






699.0

761.9

62.9

0.70

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

In the late fall of 2022, a broad spaced NSAMT survey was carried out over the core of the Dolphin deposit. Preliminary 3D inversions show a resistive corridor which appears to track higher grade intervals in the deposit area.   Given the initial preliminary success, additional surveys to expand the coverage in the Dolphin area and well as to cover other prospective targets on the property are being planned.

Links to Drill Plan Map
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6143/479850e.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6143/478900e.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6143/planmap_01232023.pdf

The 2020-2022 drill program focused exclusively on the Dolphin Cleary Zone and extended gold mineralization over 1.5 km along strike and to depths of over 1,000 metres. Mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization comprised of the Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists within which are discrete high-grade veins, veinlets, and areas of vein stockwork which effectively form a vein swarm, that occasionally contain exceptional high grades.  The main Cleary Hill Vein swarm (CVS) mineralization dips to the south. It plunges southwest towards the Dolphin intrusive, with the mineralization increasing in intensity closer to the Dolphin intrusive and especially along the contact margins.

The Dolphin-Cleary is the only area of the project to have a resource delineated. The deposit remains open, particularly to the west/southwest, where Freegold outlined a strong gold in soil geochemical anomaly that has not been drill tested.  Further southwest lies the historic Newsboy Mine, which produced 40,000 ounces at an average grade of 1oz/t.  Other exploration targets within this remarkable project include the Saddle Zone and the Hi Yu area both of which host historic high-grade producers (Saddle Zone – American Eagle 60,000 ounces @ 1.6 oz/t, Hi Yu – 110,000 ounces @ 1.6 oz/t).  The 2023 program will target these areas with the aim of building additional resources.

The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska , and was the subject of an intensive drill campaign between January 2011 and August 2013 in which 36,159 metres were drilled. Three resource updates were completed each in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). In January 2016 , a preliminary economic assessment ("2016 PEA") prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 was produced for the Company by Tetra Tech. Limited drilling was conducted between 2013 – 2020 (1,890 metres – of shallow oxide drilling). Since 2020 over 83,826 meters have been drilled, representing the most focused exploration effort ever undertaken on the Golden Summit project.

A sample quality control/quality assurance program was implemented. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Chemex. All assays were performed by ALS Global Ltd., with sample preparation conducted at the ALS facility in Fairbanks, Alaska , with subsequent studies conducted primarily using its Vancouver and Reno laboratories.

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31BY package in ALS's Fairbanks facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction and an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards, with additional blanks inserted following samples of visible gold.

Freegold has a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , PGeo – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While there has been a reduction in these effects in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions, cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/23/c4351.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesTSX:FVLPrecious Metals Investing
FVL:CA
FVL:CA
Freegold venture logo

Freegold Ventures


FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 2.56 G/T AU OVER 44 METRES AND 1.58 G/T AU OVER 128.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 2.56 G/T AU OVER 44 METRES AND 1.58 G/T AU OVER 128.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

HIGHLIGHTS:

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from an additional eleven holes ( 9,042.1m ) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling. Results continue to demonstrate a robust mineralized system at Golden Summit.

The past two years have seen the most concerted exploration effort Golden Summit ever undertaken on the project with the drilling of over 83,000 meters holes in 130 holes, additional geophysics (CSAMT and AMT) and soil sampling. The drill program focused exclusively on the Dolphin Cleary Zone and has extended gold mineralization over 1.5 km along strike and to depths of over 1,000 metres. Mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization comprised of the Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists within which are discrete high-grade veins, veinlets, and areas of vein stockwork which effectively form a vein swarm.  The main Cleary Hill Vein swarm (CVS) mineralization dips to the south. It plunges southwest towards the Dolphin intrusive, with the mineralization increasing in intensity closer to the Dolphin intrusive and especially along the contact margins.

The Dolphin Cleary is the only area of the project to have a resource delineated. The deposit remains open, particularly to the west/southwest, where Freegold outlined a strong gold in soil geochemical anomaly has not  been drill tested.  Further southwest lies the historic Newsboy Mine, which produced 40,000 ounces at an average grade of 1oz/t.

Additional geophysics was completed on the Saddle Zone, which lies 4km east of the Dolphin/Cleary Zone. The Saddle Zone is comprised of series of narrow veins that correlate well with strong gold in soil geochemistry. Like the Cleary Hill Zone, the Saddle Zone also hosts a historic high-grade gold producer, the American Eagle (60,000 ounces at 1.6 oz/t Au).

DOLPHIN

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Dolphin

GS2220

371.9

-70

360

49.6

70

20.4

0.61






135.2

153.5

18.3

1.97






215.9

251

35.1

0.97











GS2216

821.6

-70

360

128.1

569.6

441.5

0.62


including




437.6

473.6

36

1


including




517.5

569.6

52.1

1.22






636.4

638.4

2

58.5











GS2219

715.7

-70

360

329

648

319

0.63


including




329

374

45

0.96


including




450.4

533

82.6

0.87











GS2224

1074.1

-70

360

604.4

955.2

350.8

0.58


including




604.4

668.7

64.3

0.85











GS2210

1188.4

-70

360

523.3

840.3

317

0.67











GS2228

537.7

-70

360

241.3

259.3

18

0.96


including




273.5

317.5

44

2.56


including




298.7

300.9

2.2

25.2






352.7

456.9

104.2

1.23


including




352.7

354.5

1.7

17.3











GS2230

1229.6

-70

360

421.2

866.9

445.7

0.81


including




738.8

866.9

128.1

1.58


including




738.8

741.9

3.1

17.1


including




812

815.4

3.4

17.8






1217

1220

3

13.2











GS2163

732.4

-70

360

121

163.7

42.7

1.1






339.9

370.9

31

2.29






502.2

593.4

91

1

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization .

Holes GS2228, GS2230, and GS2163 were drilled on the Dolphin side of the CVS, while GS2229 was drilled on the Cleary side.  Holes GS2228 was entirely within schists in the northern part of the CVS, while GS2230 and GS2163 were within intrusive for the upper part of the holes, with the stronger mineralization occurring within the schists in the footwall of the intrusive. GS2229, on the Cleary side, was drilled as a deeper test of the CVS and located approximately 600 metres south of the historic Cleary Hill Mine workings.

Kristina Walcott , President and CEO stated : "The 2020 – 2022 program continues to be tremendously successful returning broad intercepts of higher-grade mineralization, and demonstrates the existence of a broader higher grade corridor within the interpreted CVS".

CLEARY

Drilled in a north-south fence line, GS2229, GS2233, and GS2235 were aimed at testing the downdip extent of the CVS. Results continue to demonstrate the expansion potential of Golden Summit intersecting narrow high-grade veins within a broader envelope of mineralization.

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Cleary

GS2229

796.9

-70

360

485

746

261

0.76


including




572

662

90

1.25


including




656

659

3

13











GS2233

827.8

-70

360

211.3

244.5

33.2

0.86






542

574.1

32.1

0.88











GS2235

746

-70

360

512

557.8

45.8

0.84






594.7

677.8

83.1

1.17


including




665.8

666.8

1

56.8

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Links to Drill Plan Map & Cross Section – 479350E
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6141/drill_plan_map.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6141/section_479350e.pdf

The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska , and was the subject of an intensive drill campaign between January 2011 and August 2013 in which 36,159 metres were drilled. Three resource updates were completed each in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). In January 2016 , a preliminary economic assessment ("2016 PEA") prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 was produced for the Company by Tetra Tech. Limited drilling was conducted between 2013 – 2020 (1,890 metres – of shallow oxide drilling). Since 2020 over 83,826 meters have been drilled, representing the most focused exploration effort ever undertaken on the Golden Summit project.

A sample quality control/quality assurance program was implemented. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Chemex. All assays were performed by ALS Global Ltd., with sample preparation conducted at the ALS facility in Fairbanks, Alaska , with subsequent studies conducted primarily using its Vancouver and Reno laboratories.

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31BY package in ALS's Fairbanks facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction and an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards, with additional blanks inserted following samples of visible gold.

Freegold has a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , PGeo – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While there has been a reduction in these effects in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions, cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/18/c3572.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 1.43 G/T AU OVER 317.8 METRES INCLUDING 3.69 G/T AU OVER 45M

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 1.43 G/T AU OVER 317.8 METRES INCLUDING 3.69 G/T AU OVER 45M

as well as numerous high-grade intercepts including:

  • 47.6 G/T AU OVER 1.8M
  • 27.8 G/T AU OVER 1.3M
  • 20.2 G/T AU OVER 3.0 M

 Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from an additional seven holes ( 5,997.7m ) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling. Results continue to demonstrate a robust mineralized system at Golden Summit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 155.5M GRADING 2.57 G/T AU INCLUDING 73.1 M GRADING 4.26 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 155.5M GRADING 2.57 G/T AU INCLUDING 73.1 M GRADING 4.26 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 6 holes ( 3,925m ) as part of the ongoing drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling.

Holes GS2136, and GS2221 were drilled to the north in the Tolovana Area. Results from both holes demonstrate the potential for broad zones of higher-grade mineralization.   GS2221 was intended to intersect the downdip of the high-grade mineralization intersected in GS2121 where the bottom 62.4 metres ( 492.9m to 555.3m ) averaged 4.54 g/t Au and included multiple high grade intercepts. GS2221intersected 73.1 m grading 4.26 g/t Au within the lower part of a broader mineralized zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES THE WITHDRAWAL OF SOUTH32 FROM THE SHORTY CREEK OPTION AGREEMENT

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES THE WITHDRAWAL OF SOUTH32 FROM THE SHORTY CREEK OPTION AGREEMENT

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) (Freegold) announces that South32 Limited (South32) has provided notice of its intention and election not to further fund any further Tranche Payments as defined in, and in terms of, the Option Agreement, and accordingly the Option Agreement has been terminated. Shorty Creek lies approximately 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska and 4 kms to the south of the abandoned mining town of Livengood and the all-weather paved Elliott Highway.

The work funded by South32 over the last three years, has provided additional understanding of the mineralization at Shorty Creek with most of the work focused outside of the Hill 1835 target area, where Freegold previously focused its attention. The Hill 1835 area covers a 1,000 metre by 1,500 metre target area with copper mineralization associated with the magnetic high. Additional work by Freegold is expected to focus on the geochemical anomalies, with coincident magnetic highs located throughout the project area as well as additional follow-up in the Hill 1835 Area.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 47.5M GRADING 2.19 GT/ AU WITHIN 203M GRADING 1.17 G/T AU AND 81.5M GRADING 2.49 G/T AU WITHIN 206.8M GRADING 1.78 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 47.5M GRADING 2.19 GT/ AU WITHIN 203M GRADING 1.17 G/T AU AND 81.5M GRADING 2.49 G/T AU WITHIN 206.8M GRADING 1.78 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional twelve holes ( 7,668m ) as part of the ongoing drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling.

Drilling at Golden Summit continues to successfully delineate broad zones of greater 1 g/t Au mineralization over significant widths. Drilling since 2020 has also demonstrated significant widths of greater than 2 g/t Au within the interpreted Cleary Vein Swarm (CVS). See included sections for further detail.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

JZR Gold satisfies all obligations under a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement with ECO, and has acquired a 50% Net Profit Interest on the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapa State, Brazil

JZR Gold satisfies all obligations under a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement with ECO, and has acquired a 50% Net Profit Interest on the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire January 23, 2023 JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV: JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all requirements under a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement with ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (" ECO ") entered into on July 6, 2020, as amended on January 9, 2023 (the " JVRA "). Pursuant to the JVRA, it has acquired a 50% Net Profit Interest (as defined in the JVRA) from all Net Profit (as defined in the JVRA) generated from the Vila Nova Gold Project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the " Project " or the " Property ").  Pursuant to an agreement between ECO and Cooperativa do Garimpeiros do Vale da Vila Nova dated January 12, 2020, ECO is entitled to 85% of the total sale value of all gold derived from the tailings piles, dams, pond basin and waste reservoir on the Property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) and air core (AC) drilling operations has commenced drilling on its Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") in southern Mali (Figure 1).

The purpose of the Phase 2 drilling program is to:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Engages SmallCap Communications Inc.

New Break Engages SmallCap Communications Inc.

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained SmallCap Communications Inc. of Vancouver, B.C. ("SmallCap") to provide social media management and communication services for a one-year period commencing January 20, 2023, which includes an initial three month trial period, at a fee of $3,500 per month.

SmallCap is a specialized digital marketing and social media management agency providing services to boost public companies' investor awareness and engagement. SmallCap was founded in January 2013 by Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca Kerswell. SmallCap utilizes her proprietary methods that allow companies to reach and network with their investors through the top social media networks including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver Viper Closes Private Placement

Silver Viper Closes Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 24, 2022 (the " Offering "). As announced on December 8, 2022 the Company previously issued 1,673,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $334,600 under the Offering (see press release of the Company dated December 8, 2022 for additional details).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AUGUSTA GOLD CLOSES C$11.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the " Offering ") of units of Augusta Gold (the " Units ") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$11.5 million including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$1.5 million .

Augusta Gold (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Pursuant to the Offering, a total of 6,725,147 Units were sold at a price of C$1.71 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one share of the Company's common stock and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant (each whole common stock purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock at a price of C$2.30 until January 20, 2026 .

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital and including National Bank Financial and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering. In addition, the Underwriters were issued an aggregate of 336,257 compensation warrants, equal to 5.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (the " Compensation Warrants "). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock at a price of C$1.71 until January 20, 2024 .

Augusta Gold intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the advancement of the Bullfrog Project, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (file no. 333-266055) that was filed in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") and declared effective on August 18, 2022 and in Canada pursuant to the "northbound" multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. Augusta Gold filed a final prospectus supplement with the SEC in connection with the Offering and a Canadian final prospectus supplement to the base shelf prospectus dated August 18, 2022 with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Québec. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov or by visiting the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the Offering may also be obtained by contacting Eight Capital, Attention: Enoch Lee by telephone at 647-265-8217 or by email at elee@viiicapital.com .

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these or any other securities. There shall not be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering and our focus on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian Regulators and the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, the impact from the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), availability of equipment, the availability of drill rigs, the timing of the publication of any updated mineral resource estimates. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-closes-c11-5-million-bought-deal-offering-301727020.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/20/c5768.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report the discovery of a 4 th gold zone on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada (Figure 1). Grab* samples from the new Panthera Gold Zone (" PGZ" ) returned up to 9.87 gt gold . The zone was explored briefly last fall, and more work is planned for 2023. Puma's work continues to prove the presence of a large porphyryepithermal gold system at Williams Brook with the potential for multiple deposits on the large land package.

Figure 1: Main Gold Zones of the Williams Brook Property is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9ed9b18-e6be-49db-8135-90e41a81cca5

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

