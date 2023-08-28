Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations - Tim Bekhuys, Former Vice President, Environment & Sustainability at SSR Mining

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations - Tim Bekhuys, Former Vice President, Environment & Sustainability at SSR Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Bekhuys as the Company's Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations. Mr. Bekhuys, formerly Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability with SSR Mining, has over 40 years of experience in mining, focused on environment, health and safety, sustainability, and external relations, including work on mergers and acquisitions, exploration, project development, operations and closure of mines across five continents. He will lead FPX's Environment, Engagement and Sustainability team, leveraging his extensive experience in community engagement, environmental assessment and permitting activities for the continued advancement of FPX's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia .

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very fortunate to welcome an individual with Tim's extensive mining industry background and regional experience to the FPX team," commented Martin Turenne , FPX Nickel's President & CEO. "Tim has deep experience with the British Columbia regulatory framework, in particular working closely with Indigenous right holders and local communities. He has been responsible for negotiating and delivering Impact Benefit Agreements, provincial and federal environment assessments and permitting for open-pit mines in British Columbia , including the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine and the Blackwater gold mine, both located within 200 km of the Baptiste project. Tim will play an important leadership role for FPX as we work collaboratively with the provincial and federal governments and with Indigenous leadership to advance Baptiste as a modern mining project, focused on the goals of safeguarding the well-being of people, protecting the environment, and preserving Indigenous culture."

Mr. Bekhuys was most recently the Vice President, Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability for SSR Mining, where he led all aspects of SSR's EHSS initiatives, including sustainability reporting, environment assessment and permitting activities. Prior to joining SSR, Mr. Bekhuys was the Director, Environment & Sustainability for New Gold, where he successfully led the government, permitting, aboriginal, and community relations programs for the Blackwater project in central B.C., which has received its main permits and is currently in the construction phase. Earlier in his career, he occupied senior roles providing environmental and community relations advisory services to mining industry clients for AMEC and TetraTech. Mr. Bekhuys is a former member of the boards of directors of the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia (" AME "), the Mining Assocation of British Columbia (" MABC "), and the Mining Association of Canada (" MAC "). He is a biologist and holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Victoria .

FPX has granted 600,000 stock options to Mr. Bekhuys. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.40 per share and will expire on August 28, 2028 .

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/28/c8452.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is commenting on recent public communications from Tl'azt'en Nation with respect to the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (" MoU ") between Tl'azt'en Nation, family Keyoh Holders, and FPX, and concerns expressed related to resource development.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

FPX is focused on development of the Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia , which is currently at a pre-feasibility level of study and has not yet entered the provincial or federal environmental assessment processes. The Baptiste area is located on the traditional territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs, a traditional governance system of the Dakelh people of the Stuart-Trembleur Lake area. Since 2009, FPX has maintained regular engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation, formalizing those activities with the MoU signed in 2012, which defines protocols for engagement for all exploration activities occurring on Tl'azt'en territory and enshrines confidentiality of information sharing between the parties.

FPX acknowledges the potential impacts of resource projects and the concerns that Indigenous communities have expressed for such activities occurring on their territories.  The Company has been working collaboratively and meeting with Indigenous communities to understand key valued species and habitats in order to avoid and minimize impacts, and to identify significant mitigations and enhancements that have the potential to create long-term environmental benefits for the local area.  The Company is committed to ensuring the Rights of Indigenous Peoples are respected, and is focused on working collaboratively with Indigenous leadership to advance a modern mining project that is aligned with global sustainable development goals and that protects people and the environment.

"FPX's core values are collaboration, safety, and respect. We have heard the concerns expressed by Tl'azt'en Nation and believe we can develop a project that can support the goal of safeguarding the well-being of people, protecting the environment, and preserving Indigenous culture.  We will continue to work in the spirit of partnership towards this goal," said FPX's President and CEO, Martin Turenne . "The Baptiste project represents a significant opportunity for First Nations, the governments of British Columbia and Canada , and FPX to work together to develop a project that creates substantial and sustainable benefits while protecting the environment for future generations."

FPX looks forward to continuing to evaluate all aspects of the potential project, building on our current program of on-going geological and engineering studies, Indigenous-led cultural and environmental baseline studies, and continued early engagement with all potentially-affected communities.

FPX also has an exploration and development Memorandum of Agreement (" MoA ") with Binche Keyoh Bu Society, which represents the keyoh families within the Binche Whut'en in central British Columbia.  Binche Whut'en was constituted in March 2019 as a newly recognized First Nation by the Government of Canada.  For further information on the MoA, see the Company's June 21, 2022 news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c0943.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report a transition and succession plan for the role of the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. FPX's current and long-serving CFO and Corporate Secretary, Mr. Chris Mitchell has informed the Company of his intention to retire on a flexible timeline in the second half of 2023 or early 2024. As part of a planned transition process, the Company has commenced a search for a new CFO and Corporate Secretary, and Mr. Mitchell will remain available to the Company on an as-needed basis to support an orderly changeover of duties to his successor.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

"NICKEL ROCK PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS NICKEL PROPERTIES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA"

As reported on July 8, 2021 , Nickel Rock has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) in order to concentrate on its exploration efforts on the Nickel Group Claims directly adjacent to the FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Nickel Deposit.  The option transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On September 3, 2021 , the Company announced ( News Release ) that it has completed the second phase of the its initial exploration program has been completed on its Nickel exploration claims located in northern British Columbia, Canada . The BC Nickel Exploration Project (the "Project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

About the Nickel Project

The subject claims are partially underlain by rocks like those hosting the Decar project of FPX Nickel where mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium.  Previous exploration suggests that at least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally. The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost saving advantages.

Significantly, the awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project "Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC" scheduled for completion in early 2021. In late 2020 a preliminary assessment report was published. One of the key items from the report was " The use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink. " The presence of serpentinized ultramafic rocks has been repeatedly documented in the areas covered by the claims of the Nickel Rock Projects, as well as at FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Project (Dipple, G. et.al., Geoscience BC Report 2020-15).

The Company has seen the commodity spot price for nickel to be in a steady uptrend while world stockpiles have been on the decline and EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV's to travel greater distances.  One such company is Tesla Inc., the world's leading EV manufacturer. Tesla's Founder, Elon Musk , stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally friendly ways of mining ( Reuters: September 11, 2020 ). Robert Setter , Company President and CEO comments " Elon Musk's comments made waves in the nickel space and several juniors have benefited from his comments and surged 2 to 3 times their value."

Robert Setter , Company President and CEO continues "We are very pleased with the results from our initial exploration program on the Hard Nickel and Nickel 100 claim group and specifically with the work completed during phase 2 of this initial exploration program.   So far, we have recorded some relatively high Ni readings measured via portable XRF on the Nickel S block, as mentioned in our news from June 28, 2021 , and our geological team suspects these ultramafic rocks have potential to host awaruite mineralization.  This second phase of exploration includes both soil and rock sampling, technical report writing, mapping and assay work, with the remaining work to be done on trenching, geological, geochemical and geophysical surveying."

Recap of the Company's 2021 Work Program

The Company currently has sufficient funds in its treasury to fully fund its 2021 proposed work program and its remaining working capital needs for 2021 and 2022.

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration, diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams, and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek . The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for supporting exploration. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.  The work program is managed by Jeremy Hansen , P. Geol. and Hardline Exploration Corp.

The Company estimates that this 2021 work program includes a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle , P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 – 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. www.nickelrockresources.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley. https://nickelrockresources.com/clayton-valley-lithium/

About the British Columbia, Canada Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).  The transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in 6 mineral claims (Funk claims) located approximately 15 km west of Mt Sydney Williams near Fort St James , BC.

The Company also entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest in the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the property of FPX Nickel Corp (TSXV:FPX) located 100km northwest of Fort St. James BC in the Omineca Mining division.

The Company has also entered an option

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

" Robert Setter "

Robert Setter , President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665501/Nickel_Rock_Resources.jpg

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC , Canada V6C 1H2

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

info@nickelrockresources.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-rock-provides-an-update-on-its-nickel-properties-in-british-columbia-301404627.html

SOURCE Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Positive PFS for its Nickel Shäw Project

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Positive PFS for its Nickel Shäw Project

 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a positive pre-feasibility study ("PFS") at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project (the "Project") located in the Yukon Canada. The PFS has been prepared by AGP Consultants Inc. ("AGP"). The estimated Project after-tax net present value ("NPV") at a 5% discount rate is $143 million with an after-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 5.8%. All dollars are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO of Nickel Creek commented: "The PFS is an important milestone in realizing the opportunity the Nickel Shäw Project represents in the critical mineral space where it can provide nickel and copper to take advantage of the strong nickel market for EV batteries. The sensitivity to energy costs illustrates how working with the different levels of government can lead to a significant improvement in value, especially when combined with the previously announced intention of the Federal government to provide a tax incentive for critical mineral projects such as Nickel Shäw.  Moving forward, our focus will be to continue to add value to the project through work on identified key economic areas of opportunity and continued mineral exploration success while advancing towards a feasibility study."

Project PFS Highlights
  • $143 million after-tax NPV using a 5% discount rate and an IRR of 5.8% at the following commodity prices: nickel - US$11.00 /pound ("lb"); copper – US$4.00 /lb; palladium – US$2,100 /troy ounce ("troy oz"); platinum – US$1,000 /troy oz; cobalt – US$23 /lb; and gold – US$1,800 /troy oz, each using a 0.75 Canadian to US exchange rate.
  • Life of mine ("LOM") after-tax cash flow of approximately $1.7 billion with an after-tax payback period of 12.7 years.
  • Pre-production capital cost of approximately $1.7 billion , with a construction period of 3.0 years.
Project Opportunities
  • If paying Yukon grid rates of $0.11 /kWhr, the after-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate increases by $324 million to $467 million (see NPV sensitivities section below for additional information).
  • The Company's after-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate increases from $143 million to $336 million if the Canadian tax incentive for critical mineral companies is enacted (see Investment Tax Credit for Clean Technology Manufacturing section below for additional information).
  • The Company plans to further investigate the opportunity of carbon tax offsets associated with carbon sequestration in the tailings facility with ongoing testwork and analysis.
Mineral Resource

On June 1, 2023 , the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate with an effective date of April 3, 2023 :



Metal Grades



Ni

Cu

Co

Pd

Pt

Au

Mg

S

Class

Ktonnes

%

%

%

g/t

g/t

g/t

%

%

Measured

122,363

0.25

0.15

0.014

0.23

0.24

0.05

16.03

0.78

Indicated

314,332

0.26

0.13

0.014

0.24

0.22

0.04

17.26

0.64

Total M+I

436,695

0.26

0.13

0.014

0.23

0.22

0.04

16.92

0.68

Inferred

114,016

0.27

0.13

0.015

0.25

0.20

0.04

17.46

0.69



Contained Metal





Ni

Cu

Co

Pd

Pt

Au



Class

Ktonnes

M Lbs

M Lbs

M Lbs

k Ozs

k Ozs

k Ozs



Measured

122,363

679

411

38

905

944

184



Indicated

314,332

1,792

871

99

2,385

2,197

361



Total M+I

436,695

2,471

1,281

137

3,290

3,141

545



Inferred

114,016

668

339

37

916

733

128




Notes:

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Summation errors may occur due to rounding.

Effective Date is April 3, 2023.

Mineral Resources amenable to open pit extraction are reported within an optimized containing shell.

Average grade calculations on this table are impacted by rounding.

Tonnages are reported in units of 1,000 metric tonnes (Ktonnes).

Contained Base Metal reported in units of 1,000,000 lbs, M Lbs.

Contained Precious Metal reported in units of 1,000 troy ounces, K Ozs.

Metal Prices for Resource Determination in US$

Nickel: $12.10/lb; Copper: $4.45/lb; Cobalt: $25.30/lb; Palladium: $2,415/troy oz; Platinum: $1,150/troy oz; Gold: $2,015/troy oz.

Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off grades range from $17.30 to $17.61 Canadian dollars depending on Bulk Con and Split Con

Mining costs, vary by bench, separately for ore and waste:


Base waste mining cost @1330m = C$2.26/t, 10 m bench incremental cost above = C$0.004/t, 10 m bench incremental cost below = C$0.02/t


Base ore mining cost @1330m = C$1.99/t, 10 m bench incremental cost above = C$0.019/t, 10 m bench incremental cost below = C$0.015/t

Process and G&A costs: Bulk con – C$17.30/t; Split con = C$17.61/t

Calculated process recoveries by concentrate type:












Ni

Cu

Co

Pd

Pt

Au







Bulk con:

Eq1

Eq2

57.0 %

54.0 %

47.8 %

74.4 %







Cu con:

Eq3

Eq4

3.36 %

3.19 %

0.91 %

23.58 %







Ni con:

Eq5

Eq6

53.64 %

50.81 %

46.89 %

50.82 %








where:

Eq1 = Ni recovery to Bulk Con = MIN (23.21*LN(X)+30.362,88)








where

X = (%S-%Cu)/%Ni Capped at 12.0%








Eq2 = Cu recovery to Bulk Con = ((Cu-0.06)/Cu)) *100, Constant tail at 0.06% Cu




Eq3 = Ni recovery to Cu Con=Ni recovery to achieve 25.6% Cu and 1.1% Ni grades in Cu Con




Eq4 = Cu recovery to Cu Con = Cu recovery to Bulk Con * 0.623




Eq5 = Ni recovery to Bulk Con – Ni recovery to Cu Con




Eq6 = Cu recovery to Bulk Con – Cu recovery to Cu Con


Capping of grades varies based on lithology for each metal.


The density is assigned based on lithology and varies between 2.76 g/cm 3 and 3.38 g/cm 3 .

Project Description

The Company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-Co-PGM Project, located in southwestern Yukon, Canada . The Nickel Shäw Project contains the Company's core Ni-Cu-Co-PGM Wellgreen deposit, as well as the Arch, Burwash, Formula, Musk and Quill claims. The Wellgreen deposit is a polymetallic deposit with mineralization that includes the significant co-occurrence of nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum group metals ("PGMs") and gold.

The Nickel Shäw property contains an extensive Ni-Cu-Co-PGM mineralized system hosted by mafic/ultramafic intrusions related to Triassic-age flood basalts. With over 2.4 billion pounds of nickel, 1.2 billion pounds of copper, 6.9 million ounces of PGMs and 137 million pounds of cobalt in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories, Nickel Shäw is one of the largest undeveloped nickel projects in North America not controlled by a major mining company.

The PFS contemplates that the Nickel Shäw open pit would be mined using conventional open pit methods, with a LOM of over 19 years. From the open pit the ore would be trucked to a primary crusher located adjacent to the pit and conveyed out of the valley to a concentrator designed to process 45,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") of ore. The ore would be fed into a conventional Ni-Cu-PGM flotation concentrator designed to produce a bulk Ni-Cu-PGM concentrate "Bulk conc" or alternatively into split concentrates. The split concentrates would be a Ni concentrate "Ni conc" and a Cu concentrate "Cu conc", as economics dictate. Average annual LOM concentrates production ("dmt") is expected to be 103,100 dmt of Bulk conc, 95,000 dmt of Ni conc and 19,600 of dmt Cu conc. Total LOM payable metal production includes the following:

  • 614.3M lbs nickel;
  • 281.5M lbs copper;
  • 21.5 M lbs cobalt;
  • 626,500 troy ounces platinum;
  • 743,400 troy ounces palladium; and
  • 174,400 troy ounces gold.

The tailings would be stored in a tailings storage facility adjacent to the concentrator. Concentrate would be transported by truck 480 km to the Port of Skagway Ore Terminal. Power will be primarily sourced from a liquified natural gas ("LNG") power plant.

Social & Environmental

The Nickel Shäw Project lies within the Kluane First Nation ("KFN") core area as defined under the Umbrella Final Agreement between the Government of Canada , Government of Yukon and the Council of Yukon First Nations. Effective August 1, 2012 , an Exploration Cooperation Agreement was signed between the KFN and the Company. The KFN and the government of the Yukon Territory have provided very good support for the Nickel Shäw Project.

Ultramafic rocks from the project (in the form of tailings and waste rock) are being assessed for their ability to capture and store carbon. Test work conducted in 2022 confirmed the presence of brucite (a magnesium-rich mineral known to react quickly with CO2 in air) in a subset of samples. On a mass basis, from the achieved reactivity in the testwork, this may enable maximum sequestration of 2.1 kt CO2 per Mt tailings. The Company is evaluating further work which will include the creation of a mineralogy model based on the project's geochemical database to assess the spatial distribution of rocks within the Wellgreen deposit that have high potential to sequester carbon (see news release dated December 15, 2022 for additional details).

Summary of PFS Results

Pre-Tax NPV (5%), IRR

$547 million, 7.7%

After-Tax NPV (5%), IRR

$143 million, 5.8%

Undiscounted After-Tax Cash Flow (LOM)

$1.65 billion

After-Tax Payback Period

12.7 years

Life of Mine (LOM)

19.1 years

Capital Cost

- Initial

- Sustaining

- Total LOM

$1.7 billion

$0.6 billion

$2.3 billion

Operating Cost

$30.22 /mt milled

Mill Throughput

45,000 tpd

Initial 5 Year Annual Average Metal
Production

- Nickel

- Copper

- Cobalt

- Platinum

- Palladium

- Gold


29.1 M lbs

9.1 M lbs

1.1 M lbs

27,400 troy oz

36,200 troy oz

7,700 troy oz

Life of Mine Strip Ratio (W:O)

1.93

Based on the assumed commodity prices noted above, the LOM revenue by metal is as follows: nickel – 62%; palladium – 14%; copper – 10%; platinum 6%; cobalt – 5% and gold – 3%.

NPV Sensitivities

The discount rate sensitivity is as follows:

Discount Rate

After-tax NPV

0 %

$1.7 billion

5% - base case

$143 million

10 %

($459) million

Sensitivity to Nickel and Copper Prices

The after-tax NPV ($Million's) at a 5% discount rate:


Nickel Price (US$)

Copper (US$)

$8.00

$9.00

$10.00

$11.00

$12.00

$13.00

$14.00

$              3.00

(1,003)

(633)

(306)

14

325

628

925

$              3.25

(961)

(599)

(273)

47

357

658

955

$              3.50

(918)

(566)

(240)

79

388

689

985

$              3.75

(876)

(532)

(207)

111

419

720

1,015

$              4.00

(834)

(498)

(174)

143

450

751

1,045

$              4.25

(796)

(465)

(141)

175

481

781

1,075

$              4.50

(762)

(431)

(108)

207

512

811

1,105

Sensitivity to Energy Power Costs

The pre-tax and after-tax NPV ($Million's) at a 5% discount rate:



Power Cost ($kWhr)








Base
case




$0.09

$0.11

$0.13

$0.15

$0.17

$0.194

$0.21

Pre-tax NPV
($Million's)

1,106

998

891

784

676

547

461

After-tax NPV
($Million's)

543

467

391

314

237

143

80

Pre-tax IRR

10.4 %

9.9 %

9.4 %

8.9 %

8.4 %

7.7 %

7.3 %

After-tax IRR

8.2 %

7.7 %

7.3 %

6.8 %

6.4 %

5.8 %

5.5 %

Investment Tax Credit for Clean Technology Manufacturing

The Canadian 2023 federal budget proposed the introduction of a 30% refundable investment tax credit for investments in eligible property associated with eligible activities for clean technology manufacturing and processing, as well as critical mineral extraction and processing (the "Clean ITC"). The Clean ITC would apply to investments in certain depreciable property that is used all or substantially all for eligible activities. This would generally include machinery and equipment, including certain industrial vehicles and related control systems used in manufacturing, processing or critical mineral extraction. A portion of the Clean ITC would be recovered if eligible property is subject to a change in use or sold within a certain period of time.

As of this date, there are no specific details regarding the proposed Clean ITC and has not been legislated. Based on assumptions on the capital that could be eligible for the ITC, if the Company was able to utilize the 30% Clean ITC, the Company estimates that the after-tax NPV for the Project at a 5% discount rate would improve from $143 million to $336 million and the after-tax IRR would improve from 5.8% to 7.2%.

CAPEX and OPEX

The initial capital expenditure contemplated in the PFS, to be incurred over the three-year pre-production period of the Project, amounts to approximately $1.7 billion , with the sustaining capital over the remainder of LOM amounts to approximately $0.6 billion . The LOM capital expenditure is summarized as follows:

Capital ($Million's)


Pre-Production

Sustaining

Total LOM

Open Pit

399

205

604

Processing

510

5

515

Infrastructure

353

258

611

Indirects

245

58

303

Environmental

-

52

52

Contingency

180

60

240

Total

1,687

638

2,325

Operating Costs

The LOM operating costs are summarized as follows:


$/mt Milled

Processing

17.32

Mining

7.30

G&A

2.43

Sub-total

27.05

Concentrate Trucking

2.34

Carbon Tax

0.83

Total

30.22

Future Opportunities and Value Enhancements

The PFS also identified a number of potential optimizations to the Project. These include:

  • Working with energy providers and Yukon government and other stakeholders on an energy strategy to reduce the costs for the project;
  • Additional metallurgical testwork to improve overall recoveries of all payable metals where a 1% recovery improvement represents approximately an after-tax $111 M improvement to the NPV at a 5% discount rate; and
  • Continue drilling on the Arch target to define the potential resource which could provide the opportunity for an early project higher grade feed that may improve overall financial results.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project ("Project"). The Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Qualified Persons

The PFS was overseen by AGP and the technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gordon Zurowski of AGP. Mr. Zurowski is a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and an independent consultant to the Company. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release in relation to metallurgical testing, including with respect to 2022-23 variability testwork, was reviewed and approved by Gordon Marrs , P. Eng., of XPS who is a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

All other scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cameron Bell , Nickel Creek's Geological Consultant and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101. Please see the technical report ( September 2018 ) filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com , for a description of the Company's data verification and QA/QC procedures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, regarding the results of  technical test work, the estimated mineral resource, the prospect of any future potential economic viability of the Project, future commodity prices and the potential for them to improve, that a feasibility study will ever be commenced and completed, the potential to identify additional mineralization beyond the known resource, timing of  further work on the Project, future demand for nickel and copper concentrates, future demand for battery products, statements concerning the availability and impact of the Clean ITC, the ability of the Company to identify additional opportunities to create shareholder value, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

This news release also contains references to estimates of mineral resources. The estimation of mineral resources is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral resource estimates may have to be re-estimated based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in nickel, copper or other mineral prices; (ii) results of drilling; (iii) results of metallurgical testing and other studies; (iv) changes to proposed mining operations, including dilution; (v) the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (vi) the possible failure to receive or maintain required permits, approvals and licences.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-positive-pfs-for-its-nickel-shaw-project-301909571.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/24/c1203.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Appoints Alex Campbell as Vice President of Corporate Development

Fireweed Appoints Alex Campbell as Vice President of Corporate Development

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alex Campbell to the Management Team as Vice President Corporate Development. His role will focus on finding, evaluating, and executing strategic opportunities for the Company.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

  • All matters overwhelmingly approved by shareholders

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company's 2023 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on August 23, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Noble Reports on Mann Township Results from Canada Nickel

Noble Reports on Mann Township Results from Canada Nickel

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario August 23, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report a News Release issued August 22 reporting results from Northwest Mann Township currently under option to Canada Nickel as quoted below:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9 and July 20, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to finalize remaining subscriptions and coordinate an orderly closing. The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

