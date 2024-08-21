Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (" FWTC ") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that it has closed an issuance of $200,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures. The debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and the principal amount is automatically convert into units ("Units") at a conversion price of $0.1126 (assuming completion of the proposed 10 for 1 consolidation of FWTC common shares (the "Consolidation")) on completion of the proposed business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") (see press releases dated May 14, 2024 and July 22, 2024 announcing the proposed transaction). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of FWTC and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one common share of FWTC (a "Warrant Share") at a post-Consolidation exercise price of $0.1579 at any time prior to August 19, 2027. All interest will be paid in cash only

In connection with the transaction a finder was paid an 8% finders fee and was issued 142,096 finder warrants that entitle the finder to acquire one common share of FWTC and one half of one Warrant (with the same terms as the Warrants described above) at a price of $0.1126 at any time on or before August 19, 2026.

All securities issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a hold period of four months and one day expiring on August 19, 2026.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: FWTC) is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, DLE, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors.

FWTC has immediate plans to treat brine from the direct lithium extraction (DLE) sector using is mobile pilot equipment this summer in conjunction with its partners. This project will establish FWTC's iFOTM technology as a valuable component in producing lithium carbonate from aquifer sourced brines for use in applications such as electric vehicle (EV) battery production.

In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Contact Information:

Forward Water Technologies Corp.
C. Howie Honeyman, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com
Telephone: (519) 333-5888

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the proposed transaction with FMAC, the Consolidation, the ability of FWTC and FMAC to meet the conditions of the proposed transaction in the required timeframes, obtaining the necessary exemptions and approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange or other regulatory bodies, including the business, name and function of the resulting issuer and certain financial information and forecasts. FWTC cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC, including expectations and assumptions concerning FWTC, FMAC, the resulting issuer, the proposed transaction, the timely receipt of all required shareholder and regulatory approvals (as applicable), including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the satisfaction of other closing conditions in accordance with the terms of the definitive agreement for the proposed transaction, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in FWTC and FMAC's respective disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and FWTC does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE:Forward Water Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FWTC:CA
Forward Water Technologies
Forward Water Technologies

Forward Water Technologies


Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Fiscal Year End Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp Announce Revisions to Terms of Proposed Transaction and Concurrent Financing, Signing of Definitive Agreement for Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp Announce Revisions to Terms of Proposed Transaction and Concurrent Financing, Signing of Definitive Agreement for Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV: FWTC) (" FWTC ") and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (TSXV: FMAC.P) (the " FMAC ") are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news releases of May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed transaction between FWTC and FMAC (the "Transaction"), and June 18, 2024 announcing the proposed private placement financing concurrent with the Transaction (the "Concurrent Financing"), they have revised the terms of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing and have entered into a definitive agreement dated July 22, 2024 with respect to the Transaction (the "Definitive Agreement"). The Transaction is intended to be FMAC's qualifying transaction for purposes of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. FWTC, after completion of the Transaction, is referred to as the " Resulting Issuer ".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) has initiated new projects via direct customer contact in the food and beverage space to enable more efficient wastewater handling in the production of food and beverage products with globally positioned multinational manufacturers. FWTC has entered early planning stages for pilot or early commercial trials after being selected for evaluation by two unique clients. Projects, if successful, would represent a significant reduction in water usage for the manufacturing of products and simultaneously reduce the energy footprint currently required. This energy reduction would not only lead to cost savings but also have a major impact in reducing CO2 emissions

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp announce Advance of Secured Loan

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp announce Advance of Secured Loan

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (the "MAC") (TSXV:FMAC.P) are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news release of May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed transaction between FWTC and FMAC (the "Transaction"), they continue to work to advance the Transaction

Loan Advance

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Resignation of Director Andrew Pasternak

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Resignation of Director Andrew Pasternak

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces the resignation of Andrew Pasternak from the Board of Directors of Forward Water Technologies Corp. Mr. Pasternak has been aiding FWTC prior to its listing on the TSXV and well afterward. The Company's board will continue to review potential replacements for Mr. Pasternak and will issue a further news release if and when a replacement is identified

FWTC's CEO, C. Howie Honeyman said,"Mr. Pasternak has been a key asset in the formation of FWTC and has provided essential support for many years. His positive contributions will continue to resonate for many years. We are saddened to see him depart but know he will continue aiding others in bringing innovative technologies to commercial reality."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Company delivers record wagers, revenue and gross margin

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta August 13, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the presentations from the August 1 st OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS AT: https://bit.ly/4fvVmF8

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Carbon Done Right (TSXV: KLX), remains committed to completing a dual listing on London's AIM Exchange, but will delay that process until market conditions in the UK and Canada improve. The Company completed a final draft of the Admission Document required to complete a London AIM Exchange listing but encountered challenges related to the timing of the UK election, concerns about the state of public markets overall and delays from the requirement that the full year 2023 financial audit be completed ahead of the listing.

While the delays represent a setback to the Company's ambitions to bring and exciting, diversified and vertically integrated carbon developer to the UK market, the team has continued to make advances at the country level including a number of milestones that will be announced in the coming weeks. Notably, the Company completed the Project Design for the flagship large scale restoration project in Sierra Leone, is working on the final validation of that project including a site visit by the validator in early August. The Company recently announced the fulfilment of the latest milestone under the pre-purchase agreement with a large corporate buyer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hatch Ltd to provide consulting services in connection with the Stage 2 battery recycling plant to be operated in Taiwan by RecycLiCo Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., the Company's joint venture with Zenith Chemical.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
