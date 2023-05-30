FPX Nickel Announces $16 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Stainless Steel Producer Outokumpu

Technology NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Forward Water Technologies Announces Letter of Intent with Mead & Hunt

Forward Water Technologies Announces Letter of Intent with Mead & Hunt

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces a non-binding letter of intent that outlines the terms of a proposed business relationship with Mead & Hunt, a leading architecture and engineering firm based in the United States

Together, Forward Water and Mead & Hunt structured a mutually beneficial business relationship to help enable the rapid commercialization of Forward Water's Forward Osmosis (FO) process to address client needs. Forward Water guides project support with its FO expertise, design know-how, and technical assets. Mead & Hunt provides extensive supply chain connections, engineering design experience, capabilities to fabricate the needed treatment equipment, as well as an established customer pipeline.

By partnering, both Forward Water and Mead & Hunt can rapidly deliver a robust and unique process to enable an array of customer applications. Tom Bachman, EPC Group Leader for Mead & Hunt comments "Mead and Hunt is pleased to support this new technology that is on the cutting edge for water conservation." Also Jeff VanVoorhis, EPC Vice President for Mead & Hunt comments "While our ability to engineer, procure, and construct large projects brings a turnkey solution to FWTC clients, Mead & Hunt clients also benefit from our synergistic partnership because of the expanded solutions our firm can offer through access to FWTC's patented technology."

Forward Water's CEO and President, C. Howie Honeyman comments "With Mead & Hunt in a position to utilize its expansive design and fabrication capabilities, integrate pre- and post-treatment equipment, and leverage its customer base, Forward Water will be able to provide complete end-to-end solutions for a broad spectrum of usage of the FO technology."

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp., a publicly traded Canadian company, uses its patented Forward Osmosis technology to save the earth's water supply. Founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada, the Company's technology reduces challenging waste streams while simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

About Mead and Hunt

Mead & Hunt's technologies provide pathways to achieve sustainable water solutions, manage resources long term, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, power our future, and help clients reach their goals. Founded in 1900, Mead & Hunt has since expanded significantly in size and geographic reach. The firm, with a team of nearly 1,200 professionals in more than 40 offices and a fabrication facility, supports several key markets including water, energy, aviation, transportation, food and beverage, federal, state and local governments, in addition to providing diversified engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Mead & Hunt is positioned to deploy Forward Water's FO technologies as part of its portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.meadhunt.com.

Contact Information
For more information or interview requests, please contact:
C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com
416-451-8155

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws including statements regarding the impact the relationship with Mead & Hunt will have on the Company's business and the ability for the Company to achieve its growth strategy and business plan. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757987/Forward-Water-Technologies-Announces-Letter-of-Intent-with-Mead-Hunt

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water TechnologiesFWTC:CATSXV:FWTCTech Investing
FWTC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Logo for Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC)

Forward Water Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Forward Water Technologies Inc., has licensed specific intellectual property from FUJIFILM Corporation in order to solidify protection of its water treatment technology platform, and which will secure further clean water alternatives to legacy solutions to combat the ongoing global water crisis

Forward Osmosis (FO), is a water separation process which uses a semipermeable membrane and the natural energy of osmotic pressure to separate water from dissolved solutes. This solution technology process is, in most manners, used for product concentration, wastewater concentration and the extraction of clean water for reuse.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Negotiations to Secure Pilot Unit in Chile

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Negotiations to Secure Pilot Unit in Chile

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces that it has entered into negotiations to deliver a FWTC forward osmosis pilot system on-site in Chile to support a customer's lithium extraction process

The Company's decision to pursue this opportunity comes in response to the growing demand for its innovative technology in the region. FWTC enables sustainable operations by providing customers with a proprietary cutting-edge technology to recover water that would be permanently lost given traditional treatment methods. Processes that preserve water for re-use or safe surface discharge are paramount concerns for lithium extraction in Chile and the surrounding region. Through its clients' operations, FWTC will be able to demonstrate the effectiveness of its process on-site and in a real-world setting, while gaining valuable insights into the lithium market.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solutions Sales will be present at Expomin in Santiago, Chile from April 24th to April 27th 2023 and that it has issued a total of 347,692 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last three months

Expomin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with Global One Media effective April 5th, 2023 to manage its social media channels including brand promotion, social media strategy and planning, monthly content calendar creation and lead generation

Under the terms of the agreement, Global One Media will receive $110,922.00 in cash from FWTC which will be paid in a single payment on November 30th, 2023 in exchange for their social media services. The contract is expected to be completed by December 31st, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Change of Auditor to RSM Canada LLP

Forward Water Technologies Announces Change of Auditor to RSM Canada LLP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce it has changed its auditors from KPMG ("Former Auditor") to RSM Canada LLP ("Successor Auditor

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Montfort Capital Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

~Montfort delivers $13 million of revenue in Q1 2023~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Yi Hyon Paik Appointed to Company's Advisory Board, Bringing Extensive Leadership Experience and Global Expertise

Dr. Yi Hyon Paik Appointed to Company's Advisory Board, Bringing Extensive Leadership Experience and Global Expertise

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company that focuses on developing novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Yi Hyon Paik to its esteemed advisory board. Dr. Paik, a renowned industry expert, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in multinational companies, the electronic materials industry, and the energy storage sector.

With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Dr. Paik has held significant leadership positions in renowned organizations. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor at Ace Equity Partners, a position he has held since 2020. Previously, he was President and Chief Strategy Officer of Samsung SDI Company, a publicly listed South Korean producer of lithium-ion batteries and electronic materials, where he oversaw various business units and played a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives. Dr. Paik's tenure at Samsung Cheil Industries also saw him serving as Executive Vice President and Head of the Electronic Materials Business, where he achieved remarkable revenue growth and spearheaded successful portfolio management initiatives. Dr. Paik also worked at The Dow Chemical Company and Rohm and Haas as Business Group Vice Presidents and President of Electronic Materials Business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Motorsport Games Unveils Exciting Update and New Downloadable Content for rFactor 2

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games") a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today a quarterly update and new downloadable content for rFactor 2, one of the most authentic sim racing platforms available to racers around the world.

Over the past year, Studio 397's rFactor 2 team has been ardently developing content for the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (BTCC). This effort has resulted in the completion of the full 2023 grid, marked by the final car – the introduction of Team HARD's Cupra Leon. The ambitious team comprises six drivers, including Dexter Patterson, Bobby Thompson, Jack Butel, Dan Lloyd, Nicolas Hamilton, and Jade Edwards. Motorsport Games is excited to bring all six stunning liveries to the rFactor 2 platform.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Elects New Board Chair and is Awarded Patent

Sona Nanotech Elects New Board Chair and is Awarded Patent


Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Announces Debt Settlement

Blockmate Announces Debt Settlement

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it has reached agreements with David Wong, Justin Rosenberg, Domenico Carosa, Georg Hochwimmer and Konstantin Lichtenwald, directors or officers of the Company, and two arms-length creditors (together, the " Creditors ") to settle (the " Debt Settlement ") outstanding indebtedness (the " Indebtedness ") totaling $141,538.03 through the issuance of 2,830,761 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. Completion of the Debt Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). All common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory holder period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

Montfort Capital Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

~All items on the annual shareholder meeting agenda approved~

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report the results of its 2023 Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("Meeting").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Signs Option Agreement with North Shore Energy Metals for South Falcon Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Canada

Gold Investing

Strong Metallurgical Testwork Results For Growing High-Grade Never Never Gold Deposit

technology investing

Airborne Geophysical Survey Completed Targeting LCT- Pegmatite Potential At Stelar Metal’s Trident Project

Resource Investing

Government Collaboration Grant Finalised With Bryah And AVL

×